Film: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)
Director: James Gunn
Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Chukwudi Iwuji, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Maria Bakalova, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, Linda Cardellini, Elizabeth Debicki, Nathan Fillion
How to Watch: Disney+
Runtime: 150 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the latest film from James Gunn, and the 32nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following the loss of Gamora (Saldana) in Avengers: Infinity War, Peter Quill (Pratt) rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own. With the help of the Ravagers, the Guardians of the Galaxy travel to a world filled with anthropomorphic animal experimentations ruled by the malicious High Evolutionary (Iwuji); a villain with whom one of the Guardians, Rocket Raccoon (Cooper), has a dark past.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most emotional, heartfelt, and disturbing Marvel movies ever made. It offers a poignant examination of what it means to survive trauma and persevere through the most unimaginable struggles and setbacks. Full disclosure: this film is quite distressing, particularly in regards to scenes of animal abuse and torture. One of the main storylines features extended flashbacks to a period when Rocket and his animal friends were imprisoned and experimented on in cruel and unrelenting ways. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) declared the film to be "the best animal rights film of the year," and gave Gunn a "Not a Number Award" for his depiction of animal testing.
Make no mistake about it. This is Rocket Raccoon’s movie. We have learned about the other Guardians’ tragic backstories in the previous movies, but Rocket’s past was always a lingering question. This movie provides that answer in the most heartbreaking way possible. The first word Rocket ever says in his life is “hurts.” This colors his initial period of existence, highlighting the physical and emotional trauma he suffered. This movie sees Rocket seeking to overcome that trauma, utilizing the love and acceptance from his fellow Guardians to heal his deep wounds. Rocket’s flashbacks also reveal why he has always had an obsession with other people’s prosthetics. It all connects back to the friends he shared a cage with while imprisoned by the High Evolutionary. His friends included Lylla (an otter with metal arms), Teefs (a walrus with wheels), and Floor (a rabbit with artificial legs). Rocket’s storyline with those modified animals is beautiful and incredibly upsetting.
Having never seen the outside world, their collective dreams of escaping their cells and flying high in the sky is what motivated Rocket to become a pilot.
The Guardians movies have always been about shared trauma and found families, but this movie triples down on that thematic promise. Each Guardian comes from a traumatic background, and they support one another, holding each other up emotionally to keep themselves from collapsing. There's great power in the fact each of the Guardians has chosen their new family, and that they found one another amongst the rubble of their troubled past. Their bond is unlike anything in any “comic book” movie and their familial linking is what makes the Guardianstrilogy so exceptional. This film also welcomes the audience into the family. When we finally hear Groot (a tree-like extraterrestrial member of the Guardians) say something other than “I am Groot,” it’s not because Groot is actually saying something different. It just means we as an audience are close enough to him and the other characters that we finally understand what he’s saying. James Gunn himself confirmed this to be true.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3is a movie about endings. Death is the end of life, and it’s intricately tied into the traumatic past of each of the Guardians. Each member of the team lost people close to them, and in dealing with those losses, fate led them to one another. This film itself is also an ending. It's the third and final installment in the Guardians trilogy. It might very well be the last time we see some of these characters in a Marvel movie. There’s a finality to many of their storylines that's uncommon in the MCU.
The best Marvel movies are ones made by filmmakers that were given free reign to apply their limitless creativity and unique sensibilities to their art. Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok comes to mind, as does the entire Guardians trilogy made by James Gunn. As a director, he's particularly adept at mixing sentimentality and viciousness. He has a clear affinity for his characters, and that's shown through his close attention to detail to the development of each character.
The conclusiveness of this movie applies to James Gunn as well, as it’s unlikely he’ll be working with Marvel again anytime soon. He recently was hired by their biggest rival, DC Studios, to be their co-CEO. He's currently in production on his next movie, Superman: Legacy.Gunn began working with DC Studios in 2021 with Suicide Squad, so he has been dipping his toes in both Marvel and DC for a while now. He's the only director that has done this concurrently. There’s even a cameo in Guardians Vol. 3 from Eagly, an animal character from Gunn’s DC-universe show, Peacemaker.
One can dream, but Gunn could be the one to link the DC and Marvel universes together. One of my favorite comic book series while growing up was the Amalgam Age of Comics. DC and Marvel characters were forced to fight one another for the survival of their universe. It featured matchups like Superman against Hulk, Batman versus Wolverine, and many more. If it was done once before in comic book form, it can be done again in film form. Make it happen, Mr. Gunn! DC and Marvel can share the profits, of which I’m sure there will be a plentiful amount.