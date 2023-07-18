Film: To Leslie (2022)
Director: Michael Morris
Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Marc Maron, Owen Teague, Stephen Root, Allison Janney, Andre Royo
How to Watch: Netflix
Runtime: 119 minutes
Rating: R
Genre: Drama
Awards: Academy Award Nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Riseborough)
To Leslie is the feature film debut from experienced television director Michael Morris. Inspired by true events, this movie tells the story of a West Texas single mother who wins the lottery and squanders her fortune just as quickly as she gained it. Andrea Riseborough stars as Leslie Rowlands, a compulsive alcoholic that has been abandoned by her mother and teenage son. This film finds her at the point of trying to rehabilitate herself and get her life back on track.
To Leslieis one of the great overlooked films from last year. Its depiction of the cycle of addiction is subtle and nuanced, and it tells a heartbreaking story of someone trying to pick themselves up after stumbling repeatedly. This movie doesn't pity Leslie though. She's responsible for her own bad luck, and she soon realizes she's the only one that can save herself. Even if audiences can’t identify with Leslie’s specific plight, the idea of making mistakes and paying the consequences is relatable to every human being.
This film utilizes realism and a deft control of atmosphere to bring the viewer into the perspective of Leslie. This is a complex portrait of a person with deep regrets, and an intricate examination of what it means to start over. This movie is an elaborate character study, and feels similar to the kinds of movies that were often made in the 1970’s. It’s a character-driven story that's obsessed with exploring the human condition. The locations are unglamorous, and so too is the performance at the center of the story.
Andrea Riseborough is one of the best actors working today, and she gives another stellar performance as the titular character in this movie. She always imbues her characters with complexities and unpredictability. Like other actors, her face is her main tool as an artist, and here she's in full command of her craft. At various stages, she experiences the full range of human emotions and her expressive face adds another layer of realism to an already painfully realistic movie. Riseborough exhibits vulnerability and strength with Leslie, and presents a person that's not easy to pigeonhole. She plays the character as someone that self-sabotages but also perseveres and finds a way to continue surviving.
Andrea Riseborough’s performance is the main attraction of this movie, but the other technical aspects are there to support and lift up what she's doing. In this way, form follows function, and the cinematography in particular is quite notable. Larkin Seiple does incredible work, as always, with his primary efforts seeming to be highlighting Riseborough’s remarkable performance. There are several long, unbroken takes in the movie and these help the audience be in the moment with Leslie and truly appreciate the character being crafted by one of the great actors working today. Seiple shot this movie on 35mm film, and the grit and grain of this process helps add to the similarities this movie has with films from the 1970’s (arguably the greatest decade in American cinema).
Andrea Riseborough earned her first Academy Award nomination for this film, but this didn't come without its own controversy. Since the film had a relatively low budget, and didn't make much at the box office, there wasn’t money to campaign during awards season. Director Michael Morris and his wife, actress Mary McCormack, organized a celebrity-backed campaign to try and get Riseborough nominated for Best Actress. They contacted colleagues in the industry, asking them to watch the movie and share with others if they enjoyed it. After Riseborough’s nomination was announced, there was some shock and outrage, as many people had never even heard of this film. An investigation was launched to see if campaign rules had been violated. While it was ultimately determined Morris, McCormack, and Riseborough did nothing wrong, the reputation of this movie was unfairly tarnished and speculation persisted Riseborough’s nomination was orchestrated more than earned.
This is all a shame because Andrea Riseborough is absolutely incredible in this film, and truly deserves all the recognition and nominations that can be bestowed upon it. While she's still relatively unknown to mainstream audiences, Riseborough has been churning out consistently stellar performances in independent films for more than a decade. Some of her most notable performances include roles in Possessor, Nancy, and Mandy. She has a wide range as a performer, and anyone interested in seeing a master class in acting need to look no further than any of her projects.
To Leslieis one of the most deeply affecting portraits of human struggle and perseverance in recent memory. Like most human beings, this film is full of paradoxes. It manages to be both quiet and loud in the same package, and offers a platform for an incredible central performance from Andrea Riseborough. Despite its heavy nature, this film offers a relatively happy ending for the characters involved. This is ultimately a hopeful movie with one primary mantra: people are not defined by their biggest mistakes, and sometimes they need a second, third, or fourth chance.
