Film: The Hitch-Hiker (1953)
Director: Ida Lupino
Cast: Edmond O'Brien, Frank Lovejoy, William Talman, José Torvay
How to Watch: Prime
Runtime: 71 minutes
Genre: Crime, Drama, Film Noir
Note: This review is part of our legacy series. The Hitch-Hiker celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.
The Hitch-Hiker is one of the great hidden gems from the 1950’s. Directed by groundbreaking filmmaker Ida Lupino, this movie is about two fishermen picking up a hitchhiker who turns out to be a psychotic escaped convict intent on murdering them both. The film is based on the true story of an incident that happened in California in the early 1950’s, when a deranged man named Billy Cook went on a murdering spree. Cook was eventually tried for his crimes, convicted, and executed in the gas chamber at San Quentin on December 12, 1952. The Hitch-Hiker was the first American mainstream film noir directed by a woman. In 1998, it was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”
The Hitch-Hiker is a tightly-woven and economical thriller. Clocking in at just more than 70 minutes, it fits a significant amount of tension into a short runtime. The film turns 70 this year, but it feels quite modern. The pacing of the story, and the performances from the actors, make the movie seem like it could have been made in 2023. Much of the terror in the film comes from its use of realism, and the truth that one can't truly know the intentions of another person. While most people can be trusted, some violate that trust. In the case of The Hitch-Hiker, that character is Emmett Myers, played by William Talman.
Talman is fantastic and terrifying as the titular character in this film. He exhibits sadism with ease, and provides the most memorable aspect of this movie. He portrays evil incarnate, and does so with a subtlety not often seen in actors of this era. Edmond O’Brien and Frank Lovejoy play the fishermen, and they're also excellent. Together with Talman, the three men form a trifecta that holds the film together exceptionally. The acting is particularly highlighted when framed against the vast emptiness of the locations in the film.
The decision to set the movie in the desert was an inspired one. Most Film Noir were filmed in big cities with claustrophobic environments. The Hitch-Hiker contrasts that by using wide open spaces to help make the protagonists feel isolated in their predicament. It helps to ramp up the tension and create more uncertainty about the fates they will be facing. This control of tone in the film is mostly thanks to the atmospheric direction from Ida Lupino.
Ida Lupino is regarded as one of the great female filmmakers in the early days of the film industry; an industry notorious for limiting opportunities for female film directors. Lupino started as an actor in the film business. When one of her directors, Elmer Clifton, got sick, Lupino stepped up and finished directing the movie they were making together. Soon after, she started her own production company and began to make low-budget, issue-oriented movies.
In preparation for making The Hitch-Hiker, Lupino interviewed two people Billy Cook had held hostage. She wanted to implement as much realism as possible into the movie. Still, she faced some backlash from the censors, and they forced her to reduce the number of murders to three. The facts of the real life killing spree were too brutal to make it past the censors.
Lupino was a gifted director with a particular eye for emotional truth. She could find this truth in any situation, even genre films or “b-movies.” She would often implement this truth into controversial subject matter in her movies. The Hitch-Hiker is no different, as it sensitively examines a psychologically damaged serial killer. Lupino had a clear compassion for human beings, and expressed that through visually engaging films with challenging topics.
One of Ida Lupino’s biggest fans is the great filmmaker, Martin Scorsese. He describes her oeuvre as essential, and elaborates by saying “what is at stake in Lupino’s films is the psyche of the victim.” He believes her films “addressed the wounded soul and traced the slow, painful process of women trying to wrestle with despair and reclaim their lives.” He sees her work as “resilient, with a remarkable empathy for the fragile and the heartbroken,” with each movie having a “sense of pain, panic, and cruelty that colors every frame.”
The Hitch-Hiker was marketed with the tagline: “When was the last time you invited death into your car?” The film is a suspenseful cult classic that transcends the b-movie status it was relegated to. It's an empathetic and nerve racking foray into the dark recesses of the human psyche. Ida Lupino explores trust as a concept, and what would drive a person to end the life of another. She unearths trauma with this movie, but also shows a deft sensitivity in dissecting that trauma. Lupino proved herself to be one of the great directors of her era, and this film is the most significant evidence.