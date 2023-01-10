Film: This Place Rules (2022)
Director: Andrew Callaghan
How to Watch: HBO Max
Runtime: 82 minutes
Genre: Documentary
Rating: R
This Place Rules is a documentary made by Andrew Callaghan, an immensely talented 25-year-old journalist. It follows the events surrounding the January 6, 2021 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol Building, and focuses on the days leading up to the attack. This film was produced by Jonah Hill, A24, and Abso Lutely Productions (owned by alt-comedy icons Tim and Eric). This Place Rules follows Callaghan and his talented team as they travel via motorhome between various states. It's a travelogue that examines the current state of American politics, and seeks to provide an unfiltered and honest account of a tumultuous time in our nation’s history.
This Place Rules is a documentary that showcases objective journalism at its finest. Callaghan and his team have a knack for finding some of the strangest people living in American society, but their expertise is in listening, and letting these people tell their story without being judged. The interviews in this film are bracingly honest, even if what's being said is something you disagree with. In presenting these people without any commentary, Callaghan and his team allow them to speak for themselves. It's often unsettling footage featuring people with radical beliefs, and the mere presentation of these unfiltered interviews helps to inform the public these individuals exist in the world.
The filmmaking team maintains their journalistic integrity throughout by presenting everything objectively, and they lay everything out on the table for viewers to make their own conclusions. What’s quite visible is a unique form of insanity that's distinctly American. This film is an important document of the ways opportunists use misinformation to manipulate the public, often for their own financial gain, even if it means eroding any semblance of democracy in our society.
This documentary was released one week before the two year anniversary of the January 6 Insurrection, and while it obviously looks at the recent past, it also serves as a cautionary tale of what we could be facing in the future if we don’t make a concerted and communal effort to quash misinformation in its tracks. This Place Rules accurately presents an unhinged America, and one in which people think if their “side” loses an election, they have the right to violently storm a government building with the goal of overturning the election results. This movie is often unsettling in its depiction of the chaos of our nation, and the paranoia that causes one to believe an election was “rigged” despite all evidence and facts proving otherwise.
One of the most interesting sections of This Place Rules is when Andrew and his team spend an extended amount of time with a family that subscribes to QAnon and all of its conspiracies. Rarely do we see behind the curtain of disillusionment like we do here, and it's both fascinating and heartbreaking. The impact on the children of conspiracy theorists is particularly hard to watch. Still, Callaghan isn't there to judge these people or embarrass them. He's there to show the direct effects misinformation has on individuals in our society, and the way it uses their fear and paranoia to harm themselves and those around them. It's a metaphorical close-up of a tiny rip that's contributing to the massive tear in our society, dividing our country further apart at an alarmingly quick rate.
Shortly after graduating from college, Andrew Callaghan and a group of like-minded friends hit the road in a Winnebago, and decided to travel the country looking for interesting gatherings of people to interview. Their videos, on a YouTube channel called All Gas No Brakes, quickly caught on and gained national attention. Due to copyright issues, Andrew had to drop the AGNB moniker and now continues to produce groundbreaking video journalism on Instagram and YouTube under the name Channel 5.
The Channel 5 team specializes in interviewing people living on the fringes of our society, and does so in an objective but humorous way. Some of their early videos included interviews at a Flat Earth Convention, Burning Man, and the infamous “Raid of Area 51.” Once Callaghan and his team began attending extremist political groups, their videos started shifting from being just entertainment to vital investigative journalism of the darkest pockets of American society.
This Place Rules is unlike any other documentary ever released, and that's because Andrew Callaghan and his team isn't your average group of journalists. They don’t observe their subjects from a safe distance. They're on the ground, literally rubbing elbows with often terrifying individuals, and sometimes risking their own lives in the process. Watching it all unfold is exciting and anxiety-inducing but it’s also important to capture what's truly happening in our country and society at large.
While the entire Channel 5 team is evidently quite talented and passionate, Andrew Callaghan is the glue that holds it all together and makes their brand of journalism effective in its messaging. Andrew has a stoic demeanor that doesn't (usually) give away his true feelings about what an individual is saying while he interviews them. It sounds simple, but he listens without commentary, and truly hears them out. He will sometimes ask them to explain their reasoning, but offers little in the way of his opinion. The situations he finds himself in are often akin to being in the eye of a hurricane, but he maintains his composure in the name of journalistic integrity. This is journalism done right, and the only way to achieve an objective view of the subject one is interviewing.
This Place Rules is an exceptional piece of investigative, interactive, and objective journalism. It's a vital piece of filmmaking that examines the state of our nation, warts and all. It's an honest and messy portrait of America, but one that seeks truth so we can build a better future. Andrew Callaghan and his team have created something important and utterly unique with this movie. They're holding up a mirror to our complicated, fault-ridden society, all while shaping the future of hands-on guerilla journalism. The future is in good hands.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears weekly in The Recorder.