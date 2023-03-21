Film: The Whale (2022)
Director: Darren Aronofsky
Cast: Brendan Fraser, Hong Chau, Sadie Sink, Samantha Morton
How to Watch: $5 Rental on Amazon & YouTube
Runtime: 117 minutes
Genre: Drama
Awards: Academy Awards for Best Actor (Fraser) and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Academy Award Nomination for Best Supporting Actress (Chau)
Cinema Styles: The Whale Makes Waves
The Whale is the newest film from Darren Aronofsky, and it is based on a play of the same name, written by Samuel D. Hunter. Set in Idaho in 2016, the story focuses on Charlie (Fraser), a reclusive, gay, obese English professor as he attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie (Sink). The film takes place entirely in Charlie’s apartment since he never leaves. Charlie is portrayed as a self-destructive hermit with plenty of time to overthink the damaging effects of his past decisions, and the aspiration for fatherhood and reconciliation deep in his soul.
Like most other Aronofsky films, The Whale is incessantly abrasive. It starts with a shocking scene that is surely intended to disorient the viewers, and keep us on our toes throughout the film’s runtime. Unlike some of Aronofsky’s other films though, this movie seems to possess a generous supply of empathy. Charlie is a sympathetic character that is seen overeating as a means of coping with his complex emotions. He seeks redemption for his faults and mistakes, and aspires to find the truth of any given statement or situation.
Charlie’s quest for truth is one of his most admirable traits, and one that appears to make him an excellent English instructor. He provides good advice for his students, and encourages them to “know the truth” of what they are saying. Charlie also exhibits an obvious passion for his subject matter. Nothing makes him happier than reading a well-written essay. There are a few moments in the film that Charlie thinks he is going to die, and he asks the closest person to him to read his favorite essay aloud to him as he is dying. That essay is about the novel Moby Dickby Herman Melville.
Moby Dick is about Captain Ahab, a man seeking vengeance against a giant sperm whale named Moby Dick that severely injured him. The prominence of the whale in that story, and the importance of that book to this film, is how The Whalegot its name. Like Ahab, Charlie is facing off against an impossible task. Defeating his past mistakes and overcoming years of overeating is just as insurmountable as defeating an enormous whale. This connection is not a stretch, as Charlie repeats his favorite line from the essay about Moby Dick several times in the movie: “this book made me think about my own life.” There are other nautical elements strewn throughout this film as well, including a scene where Charlie uses a massive harpoon to turn off the light in one of his rooms.
Charlie values truth and honesty more than anything else, but he also behaves somewhat hypocritically, hiding himself from his students. Charlie teaches online, but he always has his camera off during his lessons. His students have no idea what he looks like. Charlie hides his physical self from the outside world.
Darren Aronofsky is one of the most unique filmmakers working today. He is someone that takes big swings, and usually those risks have big rewards. This film is no different, and Aronofsky has a particular knack for extracting incredible performances from his actors. He believes that “every actor has their own rhythm” and his mission is to find that rhythm and move to the beat of their drum. Notable performances in his prior films include Mickey Rourke in The Wrestler, Ellen Burstyn in Requiem For a Dream, and Natalie Portman’s Oscar-winning turn in Black Swan.
The Whaleadds a few more incredible performances to the Aronofsky oeuvre. Sadie Sink, best known as Max Mayfield on Stranger Things, shows her immense talent as an actor in this movie. Her character is experiencing a complex emotional situation, and Sink is fantastic in the role. Hong Chau plays Charlie’s in-home nurse that checks on him often, and she is amazing as always. Chau is gaining a reputation for being a scene-stealer, and this movie is no different. She would do something different with every take in this film, and that helped to keep the director and other performers on their toes. It also kept the scenes feeling fresh and truthful, which is surely something Charlie would appreciate. Chau earned an Academy Award nomination for this performance.
The centerpiece of his movie is undoubtedly Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-winning performance as Charlie. There is a gentle sorrow in his eyes, and Fraser empathetically plays the character with immense emotional depth, and charm to spare. Charlie prioritizes honesty above all else, and Fraser matches that with an aggressively honest performance. It’s one that Charlie would be proud of. The Whalehas also served as a sort of “comeback” for Fraser. He was an A-list action movie star in the late 90’s and early aughts, but his career has fallen off in the last decade. Following The Whale’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Fraser was given a six-minute standing ovation. It brought Fraser to tears, and began the emotional comeback journey that led all the way to the Academy Award stage one week ago.
This movie won one other Oscar, and it was for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. For each day of filming, Brendan Fraser spent four hours being fitted with prosthetics that weighed up to 300 pounds. This provided realism for the actor, and allowed him to immerse himself into the mindset of an individual dealing with severe obesity. Fraser also consulted with the Obesity Action Coalition and worked with a dance instructor for months in order to determine how his character would move with the excess weight. Fraser’s prosthetic suit was tedious to wear, often giving him vertigo as well as soreness in muscles he didn’t know he had. He says that it also gave him an appreciation for people with these bodies; citing the mental and physical strength necessary to move about.
The Whaleis an unrelentingly bleak film with an empathetic heart at its center. It is about broken people trying to put themselves back together again. The film’s ending is one of the highlights; the events of which are left open to the interpretation of the viewer. Like an enormous wave caused by a breaching whale, everything in this movie builds up and up, only to come crashing down with finality in the last stretch. Once the water clears, we are left with a film as honest as Charlie himself, and one that aims to transcend the bleakness that preceded it.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production course in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears weekly in The Recorder.