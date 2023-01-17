Film: The Testament of Dr. Mabuse (1933)
Director: Fritz Lang
Cast: Rudolf Klein-Rogge, Otto Wernicke, Thomy Bourdelle
How to Watch: HBO Max
Runtime: 122 minutes
Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller
Note: This review is part of our legacy series. The Testament of Dr. Mabuse celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.
In 1933, German filmmaker Fritz Lang directed The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, a sequel to his 1922 movie Dr. Mabuse, The Gambler. It tells the story of a criminal mastermind locked away in an asylum, teetering between life and death. He has scribbled his last will and testament: a manifesto establishing a neverending empire of crime. This film was banned by Nazi Minister of Propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, for its subversive message and the possibility it could “incite people to anti-social behavior and terrorism against the state.”
The Testament of Dr. Mabuse is a film ahead of its time. It's more suspenseful than one might expect from a 90-year-old movie and also serves as a police procedural as complex as you would see in the modern era. It features several unexpected twists, and makes use of clever editing techniques to comedic and shocking effect. One of the final sequences is action-packed and includes an intense car chase through dimly lit woods.
This is a film about the intersection of madness and crime. In this story, a seemingly comatose Dr. Mabuse controls the criminal underworld through hypnosis. The movie uses hallucinatory visuals to reflect the disorienting feeling of being controlled by another person’s words. Mabuse creates an environment in which crime is a constant threat to society. He uses fear to fuel chaos and instill a state of insecurity in humanity.
There's an air of dread and despair throughout this movie, brought on by Lang’s paranoia about his own society and a feeling of individual helplessness in the face of systematic oppression. This film was released in 1933, the same year the Nazis rose to power. Like the Nazis themselves, this film features a megalomaniacal madman controlling mass groups of people through speeches of hate-filled rhetoric. He hypnotizes them into carrying out his commands.
Fritz Lang purposefully draws a parallel between Mabuse and the Nazis. Lang took specific phrases from Nazi speeches and inserted them into the mouth of an insane criminal, doing his part to warn his audience of the imminent danger they were facing. The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, and Lang’s previous film M (1931), are thinly-veiled criticisms of the rise of Nazi ideology. As soon as this film was banned in Germany, Lang wisely fled the country.
The character of Dr. Mabuse has connections to the other stories, before and after he was created. Strong parallels are drawn between Mabuse and the Wizard from L. Frank Baum’s Wizard of Oz series. Both men hide behind a curtain and control the lives of those around them. Lang seems to acknowledge this influence by naming one of the main characters Dr. Baum. In Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, his depiction of The Joker was largely inspired by Mabuse. Both characters recite monologues that promote chaos and disorder. Nolan himself has cited this film as “essential research for anyone attempting to write a supervillain.”
The Testament of Dr. Mabuse is an entertaining yet cautionary tale about evil and the ease with which it can spread. It's a mixture of multiple genres including mystery, horror, and police procedure — all while including a plethora of supernatural imagery. It's a filmmaker using his tools to call out evil in the world around him, and asking people to closely examine the man behind the curtain.