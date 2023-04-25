Film: The Sword in the Stone (1963)
Director: Wolfgang Reitherman
Cast: Rickie Sorensen, Karl Swenson, Junius Matthews, Martha Wentworth
How to Watch: Disney+
Runtime: 79 minutes
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy
Awards: Academy Award Nomination for Best Score
Note: This review is part of our legacy series. The Sword in the Stone celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.
The Sword in the Stone is the 18th Disney animated feature, and this year celebrates its 60th anniversary. Often overlooked, this inventive and idiosyncratic film is one of the gems from the legendary studio. It essentially tells the story of King Arthur before he became king. It follows Arthur as a teenager aspiring to be a knight’s squire. By happenstance, he meets Merlin, a powerful but forgetful wizard. Merlin takes Arthur under his wing, and provides him with the unconventional education he believes the boy needs. In doing so, the two embark on various entertaining adventures.
The Sword in the Stone has some positive messages for young viewers watching the movie. Arthur is underappreciated by the people he's training with when trying to become a knight. Merlin recognizes his worth and potential, and the film sends the message it’s important to find people in life that acknowledge and appreciate your value. Merlin’s education of Arthur, while unconventional, offers many admirable aspects. He teaches Arthur about courage, the power of love, fairness, and the importance of intelligence over strength. Many of these lessons occur while Arthur and Merlin are in the form of various animals including birds, fish, and squirrels.
The sequences of Arthur and Merlin in animal form are some of the best in Disney animation history. They're whimsical and creative, and endlessly entertaining no matter how many times you watch them. Arthur gains a larger understanding of the natural world through these animalistic excursions. The highlight is undeniably their time spent as squirrels.
In the form of squirrels, Merlin is in the middle of teaching Arthur a lesson when they're interrupted by two female squirrels that become romantically interested in the two protagonists. The two of them trying to fend off their female companions is one of the funniest parts of the entire movie, and it's followed by one of the most heartbreaking moments. When Arthur turns back into a human, the squirrel that was infatuated with him is shocked and upset. Credit to the animators and the squirrel’s voice actor for imbuing the scene with an immense amount of pathos. It’s the most emotional moment in the entire film, and it’s all communicated through the heartbroken chirps from a little squirrel.
The other performances in the movie are fantastic as well, especially from Merlin, and his owl companion Archimedes. Karl Swensen gives one of the all-time great voice acting performances as Merlin, providing an incredible amount of nuance and strangeness to the famous wizard. The animators deserve credit for making him hilariously clumsy, especially in terms of his beard, which he trips on, gets caught in a door, and pours coffee into.
Junius Matthews is also hilarious and threatens to steal every scene as Merlin’s cantankerous but wise owl companion Archimedes. He wrings endless humor out of an exasperated and annoyed bird that’s completely over everything before it even starts. He's the totem for every grumpy person that just doesn’t want to deal with the nonsense of the world.
Even though she doesn’t appear until the second half of the movie, another scene stealer is Martha Wentworth as the movie’s villain, the “magnificent, marvelous” Mad Madam Mim. Mim is such an unusual and strange Disney villain, and one that possesses a surprising amount of charisma. She's funny and whimsical despite having ill intentions. She enters into a wizard duel with Merlin toward the movie’s conclusion, and it's undoubtedly the best scene in the entire film.
Merlin and Mim’s duel is one of the greatest achievements in Disney animation. It’s a huge part of what makes this one of the best, and most underappreciated, Disney movies. The animation was some of the most complicated ever done up to that point. Both wizards physically transform into various animals during the battle, all while maintaining identifiable features that indicate their personalities. Every animal version of Merlin is blue and retains his glasses and facial hair, while every version of Mim is pink and purple and keeps her messy hair.
The Sword in the Stone was the last animated film Walt Disney completed. He passed away during the production of The Jungle Book in 1966. In a way, he's immortalized in this film, as Walt himself was the inspiration for Merlin by character designer Bill Peet. Peet had worked on the majority of the animated Disney films up to this point, so he knew Walt well. He saw Merlin and Walt as both being complicated individuals that were argumentative and irritable, but also playful and intelligent.
This movie marked Peet’s last full involvement with a Disney film, after working on classics such as Pinocchio, Dumbo, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, and Sleeping Beauty. This also marked the first time the songwriting team of The Sherman Brothers worked on a Disney project. Their subsequent Disney projects include Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, and The Aristocats. Their songs in The Sword in the Stone really help to enhance the movie. An early highlight is "Higitus Figitus," the song Merlin sings as he playfully and magically packs up an entire house’s worth of books, dishes, and utensils into a small bag.
The Sword in the Stone is one of the most inventive and lighthearted movies in Disney animation history. It's too often overlooked despite its memorable performances and innovative animated sequences. It's a beloved classic in our household, and with its 60th anniversary occurring this year, it’s the perfect time to revisit this underappreciated masterwork.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced video production courses in the Multimedia and Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears weekly in The Recorder.