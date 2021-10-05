Note: This is entry 1 of 4 in our Horror Film review series for October.
The Shining is the 1980 film from Stanley Kubrick, based on Stephen King’s 1977 novel of the same name. It tells the tragic story of the Torrance family. Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) is a recovering alcoholic with writer’s block. He has been hired as the caretaker of The Overlook Hotel in Colorado during the winter, when the hotel is closed to the public. He hopes the isolation will help him focus on his writing. Jack brings his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and their young son Danny, who has a supernatural, psychic ability known as “the shining” that allows him to see the unseen from the past, present, and future.
The Shining is perhaps the greatest horror film ever made. It has an insistently unnerving tone that sticks with you long after watching it. The film is awash in constant chaos and its full of unexpected moments. The style of horror being used here is psychological in nature. It gets under your skin and stays there with a hypnotic and constant sense of dread. It explores the idea of haunted spaces, both in the physical world and within a person’s psyche.
The Shining shows the slow descent into madness a person can experience, exasperated by ominous silence and a labyrinthian environment. Jack Torrance feels trapped in his life, and the confusing layout of The Overlook Hotel and its hedge maze seem to reflect his inner state. Jack’s internal experience is one of the main focuses of the movie, with much of the supernatural occurrences potentially existing only in his mind. This leaves several scenes open for interpretation, and allows each viewer to have their own unique experience.
The film’s overall message is one that has been debated, theorized, and interpreted in wildly different ways. Some see the movie as a covert condemnation of the mass murder of Native Americans in the early days of this country’s founding. Others believe the 1969 moon landing was fake, that director Stanley Kubrick filmed it, and The Shining contains hints that indicate he regretted having done so. While these theories are a stretch, they hint at the subjective experience most viewers will have while watching this movie.
Director Stanley Kubrick had a vision for this film, and it’s all the better for it, but this movie was absolutely a team effort. The source material from Stephen King is obviously integral, as are the iconic music selections, most notably those of Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki. The Steadicam was a relatively new invention at the time, and allowed the camera to get fluid, steady shots while moving throughout a scene. The film's Steadicam operator, Ray Andrew, is responsible for many of the movie’s iconic moments.
Besides Kubrick himself, perhaps the most important contributions come from the lead actors: Nicholson and Duvall. Their performances are the best of their careers, but they didn't come without sacrifices. While filming, Nicholson was only fed cheese sandwiches (his least favorite food). This was to put him in an agitated state like his character. This was nothing compared to what Duvall endured though. Kubrick was verbally abusive toward her throughout filming, the psychological effects of which caused her to experience illness and hair loss.
Stanley Kubrick is undoubtedly one of the most talented filmmakers to ever live, but there's a reason most actors never worked with him more than once. Besides his often unkind treatment, he was also famous for doing multiple takes, sometimes upwards of 100 takes for a single scene. He would keep making the actors redo the scene until he felt it was right. The climatic scene in the hedge maze took a month alone to film.
The Shining is undoubtedly a masterpiece, but one with a complicated creation story. It traumatized its actors, and even Stephen King doesn't care for it. One thing King does admit is the visuals in the film are stunning and iconic. There's no denying this aspect of the movie. The Shining is strange and disturbing, and no matter what you think of it, it's a completely unforgettable experience.
