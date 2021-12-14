The Royal Tenenbaums is the third feature film from Wes Anderson, and it tells the tale of a dysfunctional family finding themselves in the same house together for the first time in decades. The Tenenbaum family is composed of father Royal (Hackman), mother Etheline (Huston), and their three children: Chas (Stiller), Margot (Paltrow), and Richie (Luke Wilson). Each sibling was a child prodigy in their respective fields of finance, theater, and professional tennis. Many years later, the movie finds each of the children at their lowest points.
Inspired by the short stories of J.D. Salinger, this film is a novelesque masterpiece. The characters are rich and well-developed, with idiosyncrasies so specific, they feel like real-life human beings. The script is absolutely perfect, and the soundtrack is a revelatory mix of lesser-known songs from the 60’s and 70’s from artists such as Nico, Bob Dylan, The Clash, Nick Drake, and The Velvet Underground. The whimsical score was created by the inimitable Mark Mothersbaugh, who also happens to be a founding member of the band Devo.
The Royal Tenenbaums is a movie that prides itself on its ability to make the audience feel multiple emotions simultaneously. This is a movie that could be described as bittersweet, and falls in line with the genre of Dark Comedy. Sadness is juxtaposed with joy, each sharing the spotlight in a story about disappointment, loss, and the ways people change over time. This is a movie that recognizes the full range of human emotions, and invites the audience to experience them firsthand.
For the Tenenbaum siblings, thwarted expectations of their early childhood promise has left three emotionally-empty adults, longing for connection. They strive for a past when they were most well-regarded and felt a sense of purpose in their lives. This drives them toward nostalgia, a feeling reflected in the fact their modern wardrobes are identical to the clothes they wore as children. Externally, nothing has changed for them. Internally, they have become entirely different people, possibly three or four times over.
Anderson displaces the movie in time, with the vehicles, costumes, and props seeming to come from a mixture of eras ranging from the 1960’s to the present era of 2001: the year of the film’s release. Much of this is done to serve the characters, showing that while they have not moved on with their lives, time has incessantly been marching forward and moving along without them.
The Royal Tenenbaums boasts one of the greatest casts in film history. Several of the actors deliver career-best performances. Stiller astounds as Chas Tenenbaum, channeling his trademark anxiousness into a character whose anxiety is motivated by grief and neglect. He's a broken person desperate to control his surroundings, and Stiller plays him to heartbreaking perfection. Paltrow has never been better as Margot, the quiet and secretive Tenenbaum daughter. She often says so much with a simple look, and exhibits a character with deep sadness quite effectively. The same could be said for Luke Wilson, who seems to have peaked with this outstanding performance.
The rest of the supporting cast is absolutely incredible. Film royalty Anjelica Huston is majestic as the matriarch of the family, portraying poise and dignity like no one else can. Her portrayal of Etheline Tenenbaum was directly inspired by Anderson’s own mother, Ann Burroughs. The character goes so far as to wear the actual glasses worn by the real Burroughs.
Danny Glover plays Henry Sherman, Etheline’s significant other in the film, and he predictably channels charm and passion to great effect. Playing the Tenenbaums neighbor Eli Cash, Owen Wilson is stranger than he’s ever been in a role, taking risks and reaping great rewards. Bill Murray has never been more melancholic in a role, and he completely nails his performance of a brilliant but emotionally naive neurologist, Raleigh St. Clair.
The highlight of the movie is undeniably Gene Hackman. This proved to be one his final on-screen performances, with the legendary and still-living actor retiring soon after this movie’s release. Hackman was notoriously difficult to work with on this set, but he seems to be perfectly cast. The character of Royal is likewise not easy to get along with. He's confrontational and unwilling to admit mistakes or wrongdoing. Wes Anderson wrote the role with Hackman specifically in mind. Hackman hesitated to accept the role because it hit too close to home; himself feeling he had been insensitive to his own family at various points of his life. His decision to accept this project resulted in one of the most nuanced, layered, and complicated characters in movie history.
I first saw The Royal Tenenbaums as a senior in high school. It was unlike anything I’d ever seen before. It was bold and daring in every way imaginable, and changed the way I watched movies; busting the doors open to a world of possibilities. If a film could be this strange and beautiful, what other filmmaking possibilities could there be out there? Nearly 20 years later, I find myself teaching high school seniors about video production. Like the Tenenbaum children, I've become a different person. My past and present selves have loved this movie for different reasons, but the passion has only grown stronger with time.
This is a movie that gets better with each viewing. It perfectly captures one of my favorite aspects of films, and art in general: it's a subjective experience that changes along with our own selves; our interpretation influenced by our life experiences. I can’t wait to watch this film 20 years from now, when I will likely be a different person once again, and get to watch this movie through a brand new lens.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.