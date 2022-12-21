Film: The Master (2012)
Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams, Jesse Plemons, Rami Malik, Laura Dern, W. Earl Brown
How to Watch: $4 Rental on Apple TV
Runtime: 138 minutes
Genre: Drama
Rating: R
Awards: Venice Film Festival - Best Director and Best Actor, Academy Award Nominations - Best Lead Actor (Phoenix), Best Supporting Actor (Hoffman), and Best Supporting Actress (Adams)
Note: This review is part of our legacy series. The Master celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. This is also the 100th Cinema Styles review. For this reason, the author selected one of his all-time favorite films.
Ten years ago, Paul Thomas Anderson released The Master; one of the most beguiling and ambitious films ever made. It tells the story of Freddie Quell (Phoenix), an aimless Naval veteran returning from World War II and struggling to adjust to post-war society. He stumbles upon Lancaster Dodd (Hoffman), the charismatic leader of a religion/cult known as The Cause, and the two immediately form an intimate bond.
The Master is so utterly unique, it could be considered its own film genre. Nothing else comes close, except for some of Anderson’s other movies like Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood. This movie is more interested in getting its audience to think and engage with the story than it is in telling a straightforward plot with any discernible character transformation. This method will undoubtedly frustrate many viewers. It might leave them confused, underwhelmed, and even bored. In a way, Anderson’s films are interactive, and invite audience participation. He wants the viewer to dig beneath the surface of what's happening on screen to discover their own meaning in the story. In the process, the film becomes something different for each person that sees it; a unique experience for every individual.
The Master is a layered, complex, and completely unpredictable masterpiece filled to the brim with breathtaking cinematography and some of the best acting ever seen in a movie. Every detail is carefully composed, and presented in such a way it allows for multiple justifiable interpretations simultaneously. Like Freddie Quell’s hunched-over posture, this movie is purposefully misshapen, and deliberately designed to challenge its audience and defy understanding.
Many soldiers returning from World War II suffered from undiagnosed and untreated PTSD, even as they were encouraged to reintegrate into society and build a life for themselves. Freddie Quell is but one of these psychologically scarred individuals. He's a true sailor at heart; drifting between various jobs and seemingly incapable of anchoring down or forming any close emotional bond with another human being. He's a man who mentally never left the battlefield. Even though he left the literal war behind, the battle continues within his own soul. Occasionally, that need for combat reaches the surface. One such moment is when Freddie is working as a department-store photographer and picks a fight with a client (played by the always incredible W. Earl Brown).
Freddie’s volatile attitude and alcohol addiction sends him bouncing around various occupations until he meets Lancaster Dodd and joins The Cause. Freddie wanders onto their boat as it's literally anchored down in the harbor, and for awhile The Cause comes to represent an anchoring for his soul. They provide him peace in a way only a cult or religion can do. Both types of organizations are based on belief and often blind devotion. They profess to help the individual, but they also need new members in order to survive. They're inclusive by design, and Freddie finds comfort in this. He becomes part of a “found family;” a recurring theme throughout all of Anderson’s films. This particular family just happens to have a megalomaniacal cult leader as its patriarch. It’s no coincidence Dodd rhymes with God, and is only one letter away from sounding like Dad.
Much has been made about the similarities between The Cause and Scientology. Anderson himself admits much of Lancaster Dodd’s characterization was inspired by L. Ron Hubbard: the founder of Scientology. Some call that organization a religion, and some call it a cult. Anderson makes no such distinction. The line between the two is often quite thin, and what's comforting for one person can be damaging to another.
One way religions and cults claim to help their devotees is through structured conversations and repeated phrases. Catholics call it confession, Scientologists call it auditing, and members of The Cause call it processing. All are forms of therapy without a medical professional, and as depicted in this movie, it's a way of accessing the past trauma in order to heal the wounds of the present. For Dodd, the past goes back multiple lifetimes, and even trillions of years. He quickly identifies the battle being waged inside Freddie, and tells him his fears have been with him for millions of years. The processing is hypnotic (like The Master itself), and even if the intentions might not be honorable, the results prove to be beneficial for most that experience it.
The first processing scene in The Mastermight be the best scene in the movie. It's a showcase for Phoenix and Hoffman’s top-tier acting as the two men go toe-to-toe in a dimly-lit and intense conversation between two headstrong individuals. The darkness around them causes us to focus on their faces only, and both are roadmaps of the entire range of human emotion and experience. The scene is a masterclass in acting, and a true marvel to behold. Quell experiences a barrage of rapid fire questions, and if he blinks, he has to start over.
Much is revealed about the character of Freddie Quell during this initial processing scene. We see more of his childish sense of humor and short temper, but we also learn more about his troubled past and his unstable family life. At one point, Dodd asks Freddie to think of one word and repeat it multiple times. Freddie chooses the word “away.” The repetition of this word makes sense for a man that's constantly trying to get “away” from any situation that brings him closer to another person, because if he doesn’t get close, he can’t be hurt and he can’t be let down.
The first shot in the film is of water in constant motion. Freddie Quell is a sailor lost in the vastness of the sea and his own mind. The water disappears behind him, constantly getting further away, like his own past.
Freddie’s processing continues in more complex ways as the movie progresses. Another memorable scene is one in which Dodd has him walk repeatedly back and forth between a window and a wall. Freddie is instructed to close his eyes and describe what he experiences on each side. The wall comes to represent The Cause, and the limits their organization has for him. Freddie becomes aggressive and hits the wall each time he comes to it. Inversely, Freddie begins to become intimate with the window each time he reaches it. He gropes and kisses it; the window representing the freedom to be his true self and the limitless possibilities of the outside world. In a more general sense, the wall represents what the world wants Freddie to be and the window represents his true nature.
Freddie Quell’s natural inclinations are often portrayed as animalistic instincts. His movements often seem more ape-like than human, and he frequently copies the phrases and actions of others as if he's learning how to be a person. Phoenix himself admits he portrayed Freddie as a fearful, stray dog wandering the streets of an unfamiliar world. Dodd’s treatment of Freddie is similar to that of an owner/master with his pet, and his attempts to civilize Quell are analogous to the domestication of a wild animal.
In this movie, Freddie is halfway between the civilized world and the natural world. This is best exhibited by a shot that was in one of the trailers, but not the final film itself. Freddie is seen hanging over the side of the boat, half his body on the boat and the other half hanging over the edge above the water. The rigidity of the boat represents the predictable security of civilization and the constantly-changing ocean water represents the unpredictability and chaos of nature.
Dodd is trying to restrict all naturalistic urges in himself, Freddie, and the other members of The Cause. The Masteris a film that recognizes these animal aspects in all human beings, and suggests trying to regulate them will only cause them to reveal themselves in extreme and unexpected ways. In a way that's what society as a whole is doing. It's organizing large groups of people so as to provide structure that can combat against the animalistic nature inside every individual. Dodd himself, a bastion of order and control, has several outbursts in this movie. He tries to keep himself so contained when his animal side slips out, it's shocking and memorable.
Dodd is attracted to Freddie’s refusal to be contained, and is fascinated by his insistence on acting out his desires. Freddie is the master of his own desires, and doesn't yield them to any form of societal expectation. Dodd is even seduced by Freddie’s freedom. His influence is revealed in moments such as outbursts from Dodd, as well as increased alcohol consumption. Likewise, Freddie is seen to be more docile and contained after spending time with Dodd. There's a real tenderness between the two men, and this film is also a story of platonic love between two men of opposite natures that somehow seem destined to be magnetized to each other in each of their many lives.
The reason Dodd and Freddie compliment each other so completely is because they represent the opposing forces within every human being. They're the Split Sabre of Dodd’s second book. Freddie represents the Id: the animalistic, unconscious, and inherently selfish desire to survive and thrive. Dodd represents the Ego: the conscious processor of reality that seeks order, control, and understanding. Within every individual resides a portion of Freddie Quell and a portion of Lancaster Dodd. The ratio of those portions is what makes each individual unique and mysterious. This is a film concerned with the fascinatingly unknowable nature of the true interiority of each individual human soul.
The fusion between Freddie and Dodd doesn’t last though. After all, the word “quell” means to put an end to a rebellion or disorder, typically by the use of force. Within each person, our calculated actions (Dodd) are in opposition to our impulsiveness (Freddie). Likewise, the two men go their separate ways, only to reconvene again. Dodd believes this process has been happening for multiple lifetimes because it's the inescapable dichotomy existing in every one of those imperfect beings called humans. As Freddie says to Dodd in their final conversation, “we’re tied together.”
The dichotomy of the human soul, as represented by two characters, wouldn't be possible without the actors portraying them at the top of their game. Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman both give the best performances of their incredible careers; creating complex characters using vastly different acting styles. Phoenix’s method is one of raw emotion and chaotic honesty, while Hoffman here exhibits an astonishingly even level of control and precision. Paul Thomas Anderson has continuously proven himself adept at tapping into the natural essence of the actors in his movies. Phoenix’s natural looseness perfectly fits Freddie’s animalistic urges, and Hoffman’s tightly controlled deliberateness embodies Dodd’s performativeness flawlessly.
The Master marked Philip Seymour Hoffman’s fifth and final performance with Paul Thomas Anderson. Their series of collaborations is one of the best in film history. Hoffman died from a drug overdose less than two years after this movie’s release. He was my favorite actor of all time. His talent and versatility was unmatched. He could always surprise the audience, transforming from gentle to ferocious in the blink of an eye, and seeming to possess oppositional qualities like trustworthiness and duplicity at the same time. He was a one of a kind actor who contained the complexities and dualities of all human existence within a single soul. This film was his crowning achievement.
Joaquin Phoenix seems to have invented a new form of acting with his performance in this movie. It's an unpredictable and passionate portrayal of a self-destructive, tortured human being. Like Hoffman, Phoenix immerses himself in the character from head to toe with a vulnerable intensity. As an actor, Phoenix wants everything to feel genuine. He brings an authenticity that blurs or even sometimes eliminates the line that divides himself and his characters. In one similarity between his own life and that of Freddie Quell, Phoenix and his family left the infamous Children of God cult in the 1970s.
While Hoffman and Phoenix are incredible in this movie, the rest of the cast is also phenomenal, especially Amy Adams. She plays Dodd’s third wife, Peggy. Her performance is one of quiet, stoic intensity, and it subverts the optimistic naivety her characters usually have. Peggy is a character who doesn’t take the spotlight, but is off on the side running the whole show. She has the power over Lancaster Dodd and is the real mastermind behind The Cause. One of the film’s posters had an image of Dodd, with Peggy’s hand floating over his shoulder. It was indicative of her being the one controlling his actions. In many ways, she's Dodd’s master. Interestingly, Anderson would have Adams on set even if she wasn’t in a particular scene. He wanted her character’s presence felt by Dodd during all of his scenes, even when his wife wasn’t around.
The Master marked the second collaboration between Paul Thomas Anderson and composer Jonny Greenwood. The two have worked on five films now and counting. Greenwood, known as one of the primary songwriters of the band Radiohead, here creates a score as unpredictable as Freddie Quell himself. It's filled with jittery rhythms and off-kilter orchestrations that put the listener off balance and on-edge. Greenwood is an artist who paints with sound, and here Anderson has given him an incredible canvas to work with. The music is filled with disjointed ticking and atonal tapping. There's nothing else like it.
The cinematography is absolutely incredible in The Master. Anderson made the choice to shoot the film using 65mm film stock and releasing it in 70mm. This method is typically used to show off wide vistas and extensive landscapes. Here Anderson counterintuitively uses 65mm film for closeups of faces. He shoots the human face like it’s a mountain range, and his unconventional choice makes for incredibly intimate images.
Paul Thomas Anderson assembled the story of The Master from a variety of sources. Like the unique blend of alcohol Freddie assembles from whatever ingredients he finds around him, Anderson gathered pieces of disparate information from each of his sources. Some of the ideas came from scrapped concepts for There Will Be Blood, while others came from books about L. Ron Hubbard, the novel V. by Thomas Pynchon, the diaries of John Steinbeck, and war stories from actor Jason Robards while on the set of Magnolia. Anderson also says the whole project started simply because he wanted to work with his good friend Phil Hoffman again, and so he started writing a role specifically for him.
Another major influence was John Hoston’s 1946 documentary Let There Be Light. Anderson borrows exact shots and quotes from that film and uses them in his own movie, especially early on when Freddie is returning from the war. Huston’s documentary is a brutally honest record of real trauma experienced by soldiers returning from WWII. It was initially made as a film that could be shown to potential employers that might be able to hire the soldiers. After seeing how psychologically damaged the men appear to be in the documentary, the movie was banned from public viewing. It remained that way for more than 40 years due to its unflattering portrayal of the military experience.
Freddie’s character is an amalgamation of many of the damaged individuals seen in Let There Be Light. The closeups of their weathered faces is devastating to see, and Anderson imbues every facial tic of Freddie with empathy and compassion. By the end of The Master,Freddie hasn’t changed all that much. He's still the same individual from the beginning. The difference is he has learned to accept himself for who he is. In many ways, this is the quintessential journey of almost all of the main characters in Anderson’s movies. Their path isn't an external one, but rather an expedition from rejection of the self into internal acceptance.
For Paul Thomas Anderson, the script is the most important part of his process. He has gone on record as saying he sees the script as the true director of the film. In a way, his writer persona is the master of his director persona. He strives to write good roles actors will want to do. He never writes what his characters are thinking. He believes every action a character takes and every decision they make becomes a character trait the actor can use. Anderson strongly believes in the discovery process for his actors, and he allows them to be heavily involved in the creation of their characters. He gives them the space and the freedom to find the character and bring their own selves into the creative process. Often they come up with ideas he never would have thought of.
As a director, Anderson sees his role as someone who creates a comfortable environment on the set so the actors are able to conserve their energy and give their best possible performances. Even though his actors frequently give intense performances, his sets are known for being remarkably mellow. His goal as director is to keep things simple and light, and making sure the camera is placed in the right spot for each shot. The emotional flow is just as important for his sets as they're for the final product of his films. The proof is in the pudding, as The Master is a flawless and complex film. It's also the movie Anderson is most proud of making.
The Master is a film that defies a surface level reading. Everything of substance in the movie is beneath the surface, and the viewer will get as much out of the experience as they put into it. Like the Rorschach tests Freddie experiences early on, this film is a purely subjective experience. Its enigmatic nature will cause the viewer to see what's already swirling around inside their own brain. It's a movie about the mystery of the human mind, both in the characters and in the person watching the film. It has secrets to unlock, with each viewer possessing their own key. This is an unforgettable work of art one experiences with their entire soul. After all, this is a movie about what it means to exist as a human being. Like the sub-heading of Dodd’s second book, The Master is indeed “a gift to Homo sapiens.”
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears weekly in The Recorder.