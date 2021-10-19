By Bobby Styles
Note: This is entry 3 of 4 in our Horror Film review series for October.
The Lighthouse is a psychological thriller about two lighthouse keepers living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890’s. Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson) is the rookie, and Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe) is the veteran. During their time together, the two men experience bad omens and mysterious visions. Their extreme isolation leads to impending insanity, exacerbated by the unforgivable environment and harsh weather conditions. Tension mounts between the two individuals, each man eventually posing a mortal danger to the other person.
The Lighthouse is a film that's meant to be experienced rather than comprehended. It's a movie that can be interpreted in many different ways. It's not a film to be figured out, but rather a subjective, immersive journey into a claustrophobic nightmare of isolation and madness. As its characters struggle to maintain their sanity, so does the viewer.
The mood of the film is what makes this an unconventional horror movie. The tension gradually mounts throughout the film, with the sense of impending doom rising steadily with every passing moment. From evil seagulls to the ominous, incessant drone of the foghorn, this movie gradually descends into madness in synchronicity with its main characters.
The Lighthouse is intense, but it's also an absurd movie with a sick sense of humor. In a weird way, The Lighthouse is like a twisted sitcom about bad roommates, only with more life-threatening conditions and no laugh track. The “odd couple” pairing of Winslow and Wake makes for humorous tension that creates a unique, seemingly contradictory tone.
The two actors at the center of the movie are Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe. The two actors are simply incredible and give the best performances of their careers. Even if one doesn't care for this film, the acting on display here is a masterclass in the art form. Like his character counterpart, Dafoe is the veteran here, flaunting his wide range of acting ability in a monumental performance of deeply felt emotion. Pattinson surprises, enlightening audiences to his versatility as an artist, and delivering a performance unlike anything ever seen. Dafoe and Pattinson both take chances with their performances, and they push each other, elevating the other person to unimaginable heights.
The Lighthouse was directed by Robert Eggers, and written by Robert and his brother Max Eggers. It was shot in black and white on 35mm film by cinematographer Jarin Blaschke. The aspect ratio is 1.19:1, which is to say it has more of a square frame, reminiscent of films from the 1930’s and 1940’s. This makes the frame of the movie feel tighter, with the characters confined to the frame the same way they’re confined to the island and prisoners to their own mental states.
This film’s influences are plentiful and varied. The first concept of the story was inspired by “The Light-House” (1909) by Edgar Allan Poe and the real-life story of “The Small Lighthouse Tragedy” (1801). The Eggers brothers cite Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung as a primary influence on the story, as well as authors such as Herman Melville, Robert Louis Stevenson, H.P. Lovecraft, Sarah Orne Jewett, and Algernon Blackwood. Eggers also says Wake and Winslow were meant to represent specific figures from Greek mythology. Wake is meant to represent Proteus, a prophetic sea-god often referred to as “old man of the sea.” Winslow represents Prometheus, a trickster who defies the gods by stealing fire.
The influences expand beyond mere literary elements. Multiple paintings served as primary influences for specific imagery, including “Hypnosis” (Sascha Schneider, 1904) and several paintings from Jean Delville. While writing this movie, Robert Eggers says he was mostly listening to recordings of waves crashing, wind blowing, and subwoofers rumbling.
Robert Eggers has crafted a bonafide masterpiece with The Lighthouse. It's a rugged and vulgar sea shanty come to life. This movie is a puzzle with no solution, or perhaps multiple solutions. It's a film that's impossible to pin down, and that ambiguity is what makes it special. It's an absurdist, comedic descent into madness unlike anything else that has ever existed. It's a beacon in a storm of conventional filmmaking, and it shines bright in the pantheon of experimental artistry.
