Note: This review is part of our legacy series. The King of Comedy celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.
The King of Comedy is one of Martin Scorsese’s most underrated films, and features one of Robert De Niro’s strangest and most complex performances. It tells the story of Rupert Pupkin (De Niro), an unsuccessful but persistent stand-up comic who desires success and the spotlight more than anything else in his life. He's even willing to stalk and kidnap his idol, Jerry Langford (Lewis), just to get his 15 minutes of fame.
The King of Comedy has a constant off-kilter and claustrophobic atmosphere, making the audience as uncomfortable as Pupkin is in his own existence. It's a movie that wrings humor from dark circumstances, with several moments veering into the “cringe comedy” subgenre. Master filmmaker that he is, Scorsese twists the tension throughout the film without offering any sign of release. He keeps a sense of danger hanging over each scene, and one might be inclined to laugh if catastrophe didn’t seem to be around every corner.
The is a movie that's critical of celebrity worship, and 40 years later, it has proven to be exceptionally prescient. In our modern era, it’s common to see people desperately seeking fame, even for the briefest moments “viral videos” provide. Rupert Pupkin shares their attention-seeking behavior, and his relentless delusion causes him to lose sight of himself and the world around him.
Rupert Pupkin fantasizes about being someone else, and that causes him to exist in two separate realities. His fantasy world is filled with imagined conversations and scenarios in which everything goes according to plan and every person he encounters is complimentary toward him. Conflicts and errors don't exist in his delusional fantasy. It's completely separate from the objective reality Rupert shares with the rest of society. His inability to differentiate between the real and the imagined makes him dangerously unhinged and unpredictable.
Rupert Pupkin is quite similar to Travis Bickle, De Niro’s character from Scorsese’s 1976 movie Taxi Driver. Both have difficulty interacting with other people, and connecting with reality in general. Their subjective experience takes hold of their actions as they become further entrenched in a falsified existence. The King of Comedy has also proven to be quite influential on various films over the years, none more so than Todd Phillips’ 2019 film Joker. The parallel between Pupkin and that movie’s Arthur Fleck is staggering. Joker even casts an elderly De Niro as a talk show host, reversing his role from The King of Comedy.
Robert De Niro is operating at peak form in The King of Comedy. Fresh off his Oscar-winning performance for Raging Bull, his depiction of Rupert Pupkin couldn't be more different from that film’s Jake La Motta. De Niro took a big risk with this film, and the payoff is a nuanced performance filled with charm, humor, and terrifying obsession. In a way, De Niro is an actor playing an actor in The King of Comedy. As Rupert Pupkin practices conversations with people in imagined scenarios, one can’t help but see the connection this has with actors rehearsing for a fictitious scene.
Martin Scorsese considers this to be Robert De Niro’s best performance under his direction. De Niro wanted to try something more “lighthearted” after Raging Bull, and even though this film has moments of humor, it’s anything but carefree. De Niro’s intensity as a performer gives an edge to even his humorous performances, as is evident here as well as late-career successes in comedies like Meet the Parents and Analyze This.
De Niro is also notable for implementing the “method acting” style in which he fully inhabits the mindset of the character. With this film, he researched the role by chasing down autograph-hunters and sitting down for conversations with his own real-life stalkers. De Niro is one of the most talented actors of all time, and that's due to the fact he can seamlessly inhabit the headspace of any of his characters. In this particular movie, he has crafted an oddly sympathetic and charismatic psychopath.
Jerry Lewis is a comedy legend and his performance in this film is notable as well. Even though he was dubbed “The King of Comedy” for his oft-absurd slapstick humor, none of that is on display here. Lewis delivers a dramatic performance of a man completely exasperated with the negative aspects of fame, and the constant lack of privacy for those in the spotlight. His whole career prepared him for this performance.
The King of Comedy is a comically cynical film about the downsides of fame and celebrity. It's an unconventional comedy that gradually drifts from innocent humor to darkness-drenched tension. It's a movie as manic as the man at its center, and the chameleonic tone adds to its unique appeal. The King of Comedyreigns supreme as one of Martin Scorsese’s most unique and expertly-crafted movies.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.