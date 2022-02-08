Bobby Styles: Thank you Christian for agreeing to do this interview.
Christian Tafdrup: My pleasure! Does your shirt say Ingmar Bergman?
BS: It does indeed! I wore it specifically for this interview. I know he’s Swedish, not Danish, but it’s near where you’re from.
CT: Yes, it’s all part of Scandinavia.
BS: I think Bergman was my gateway drug to Scandinavian Cinema.
CT: He was the same for me too.
BS: That’s awesome! I wanted to officially start this interview by saying that your film, Speak No Evil, was absolutely my favorite film at the Sundance Film Festival this year.
CT: Thank you so much.
BS: It completely blew me away. You had my attention with your introduction video that aired before the film. You used the two magic words for me, which are “Michael Haneke.” He’s one of my favorite film directors, and I must say this film completely lived up to his influence.
CT: That means a lot, thank you.
BS: Starting with your career in general, how did you get started in the film industry, and what drew you to it in the first place?
CT: Yeah, well, I started out as an actor and I still work as an actor. I started my education in theater school in Denmark. Since I was a child, I always wanted to be an actor. I just loved to perform, and it was one of the few things that I was good at. I was not good at sports or drawing or anything else. But something happened when I was, I think, a teenager. I discovered that I enjoyed writing and I had a little group of friends where we wrote our own material and we were hired at this very cheap local TV station in Copenhagen. We were only eleven or twelve. We had a video camera and just shot small weird stories. So I spent a lot of my spare time making movies and I didn't even know it was movies. It was just we had just such a fun time walking around the streets with a camera and making up stories and filming them. Then when I was 14, I was a lead in a Danish movie that was called Pretty Boy. And that film was produced by the company Zentropa, which is a huge company in Denmark and it is made by Lars Von Trier, as you might know as well, if you're a Hanneke fan. It was Zentropa's first film, but that film particularly was not a success. Then they hired me as a runner in their office. So I worked there every day after school. I made coffee, I copied scripts. I was biking around buying stuff for the office and it was not a big place in the beginning. So I kind of read all the scripts from Lars von Trier and Thomas Vinterberg and all these Dogme Movement directors. I just got so inspired by these young directors and it really was a revolution in cinema because they took chances. It was experimental. They were daring. It was not conservative and traditional and I just got partly jealous of these people and so inspired to become a director. And the one movie that did it all for me was the film Breaking the Wavesby Lars von Trier. I was hired to write time codes where I had to write every line where the time code started and ended. So I was watching the movie like, six, seven, eight times and just got totally blown away. And I remember I decided I want to become a director. I wanted to achieve something that was big, weird, and cinematically different from anything else. That said, I didn’t necessarily want to be like (von Trier). Sometimes when you're young and you have idols, you kind of try to get close to that, and then you get older, you kind of revolt against it and find your own voice. But he was definitely an inspiration for me. So I went to theater school, and I used all my spare time to make short movies. I made three or four short movies, and then I had a break for seven years where I was only acting. And then I did my first feature in 2015 and it has been picking up speed from that point. So, yeah, cinema is really in my veins. It's something that means a lot to me.
BS: Wow, I can truly feel your passion for cinema. It seems that you are part of the next generation influenced by the Dogme group of filmmakers. I think it’s really interesting, especially with what you’ve mentioned about being inspired by these directors, but also rebelling against them to do your own thing.
CT: Yeah, you have to do that in the beginning. You start to try to copy, and when you have copied, you find out, well, I will never be like them, so maybe I should try something different. The inspiration from your idols starts so early, and if you watch Michael Haneke movies from an early age, it's there inside of you. But then you have to discover your own view of the world and then combine it with that inspirational material. So I think I started to find my own views when I started to revolt against the idols.
BS: Yeah, I love that. I clearly see Haneke’s influence in this movie, but there are also elements that I would never see in one of his movies. I don't think the humorous parts would ever be in one of his films.
CT: That’s true. For example, I come from a world of satire and comedy. I also wrote comedy and sketches for different theaters. So I kind of have this look on human behavior that maybe is very similar to other people like Ruben Östlund, The Swedish director. You kind of deal with human behavior in a funny way. You look at all the ridiculous, uncomfortable situations going on between people that are awkward. If you combine that kind of satire with something more daring and horrifying, like Haneke, something very interesting happens because it's funny and it's relatable, but it's still very dangerous. And you can't tell if you want to laugh or scream. And I kind of like that where you're in between both laughs and screams and I don't think you laugh when you see Funny Games. The idea of the film is extremely hilarious but he, of course, goes to a very dark place. This satirical look at the world is something that I’ve always had and then with this film I wanted to try something different. I’ve never made a horror film before this one. I like the horror films that are very artistic like Haneke, David Lynch, Lars von Trier, where you show horrible situations between humans instead of incorporating supernatural powers. So Funny Gameswas somewhat of an inspiration but we just tried to twist it to make it the opposite of that film in some way.
BS: Yeah, that's true. I love what you mentioned about people not knowing whether to laugh or scream. Most of this comes from very awkward moments in the film, but they’re also filled with this incredible tension.
CT: Yeah it comes from me and my brother wanting to make a horror film. It also scared me a bit because there are many horror films that I actually don't like. I don't get scared when it's filled with jump cuts, creepy basements, weapons, or witches. I prefer it when you really feel the horror is real, as if it could happen to you. So I wanted the audience to relate to the story and recognize the situation, almost like they were a part of it. The intention was to make relatable horror. That's also what is so good with Haneke. His films also focus on families, classes, and something involving children. And it's extremely cruel and brutal. So we just tried to forget the supernatural but also include mythical references underneath. We wanted to make a horror film that felt universal to the human experience. I discovered that real horror lies in uncomfortable situations between human beings.
BS: Yeah, absolutely. I know you had mentioned in another interview that one important aspect of the story in the film is that the family can leave at any time. So it seems when you were making this movie, you were thinking about a hypothetical worst-case scenario. Is that right?
CT: Yeah, because this could have been a comedy or like a drama. Early on in the writing process, the film was going to simply be a couples drama. We thought maybe the real magic is just in these awkward situations, and then they go home. Sometimes you have an idea which you intend to be a comedy, then think, what if it was a horror? You open more doors, and see the story in a totally different light, and then you get inspired by that. So we really looked at each other and said, let's go all the way. Let's see what would be the worst thing that could happen? It was just like a way to extend the idea and to be original, but keep the relatable drama between the couples.
BS: I think one of the most unique aspects about this film is its mixture of genres. How far along in the writing process did you and your brother decide to make it a horror film?
CT: First of all, there was the idea about spending time with strangers you meet on a holiday. That was just a simple idea. People meet each other again. What would happen? Then me and my brother just walked around for six months, talking and trying to create moments, brainstorming, and many of these things didn’t end up in the movie. At one point, we really shook hands, and agreed to make the most disturbing film in Denmark. It was also a provocation. Danish cinema is great, but most Danish films are also very nice and neat and want to please and want to say something about celebration of life and love. We thought it could be such a fun thing to also disturb people, and to leave them in their seats when the film is over and the credits begin. They would be unable to stand up and leave the theater. I love when movies stick with you for days and weeks and create a disturbing feeling. Horror is excellent with that. I mean, that's the ambition in horror. You want to look away but you can't stop looking at it and it kind of scares you. I think that's an aspect of horror films that is actually very satisfying and I'm attracted to that. We actually also tried to add more classical horror moments and we did not succeed in that. I remember we had scenes where suddenly he sees an eye in the bathroom and suddenly there's something coming out of the walls and all of that. We are not very skilled at that. While writing the script, we decided to just keep it real all the time, but also make it an allegory, using psychology within the story. Who is Patrick? We thought about that character and connected him to an idea people can relate to, like something religious. We decided he must be the devil, and I love when the devil is a part of horror movies. So we looked at Roman Polanski films. For us the answer was to make it larger than life, but not make it with witches and ghosts and axes and all that. I prefer writing about more down-to-Earth family stories. We discovered what the story was along the way. I must admit to you that after this film’s premiere, I was afraid of what this film was. Some people called it a thriller, some called it a horror, some called it a comedy. I was a little bit nervous about the audiences in Denmark. We have an expression where you sit between too many chairs in a way. I wanted to incorporate different aspects, but of course you have to make it a whole. I like clashes of things. I like when you take what you can use and combine it with other things, but I was nervous for a long time about what kind of movie we were actually making.
BS: That’s part of what I love about this movie. It uniquely combines different types of films. It elicits a strong reaction from people watching the movie. In fact, before your film screened at Sundance, you mentioned that you didn’t care if audiences loved or hated it. You also introduced the film by reading some of the negative reviews that audiences members had after watching the test screening. This was such an interesting way to introduce your film. What experience are you hoping audiences will have when watching your film?
CT: Yeah, I like when movies are different and I hope audiences will have a hell of a ride with this film. It's not just going to the cinema with your popcorn and then you go out and have your day continue. I hope it will kind of be a physical experience, that it will physically hurt you in a way. It's only a movie of course, but you can feel it in your body. I love when films do that. And then I also hope that it's something people would think about and discuss and debate about. Who are we as human beings? How are we in these modern times in society? Are we dictated by how we want to look or are we close to our true nature? These discussions are important, and I think you can relate to that if you open up the film. But first of all, I would love it if the audiences say they’ve never seen a movie like this, and I hope this movie is different from all other Danish movies or European movies they have recently seen. I hope people won't forget it and they will say they can feel it in their soul and body. That would be the biggest thing for me, and in that way, you're right. I love when there's a real reaction, and sometimes a real reaction is also from someone who doesn't like it. The worst thing you can experience as a director is silence. So I think it's better to divide the audience, and for them to either love it or hate it. But I'm quite thrilled that more people love it than hate it. And when I was reading these comments, it was, of course, real comments from our test screenings. There were a lot of good comments, but we had these very cruel, almost outrageous responses. They were almost mad at me for creating this movie, so I just thought it would be fun to make a bad commercial for the film featuring the negative responses.
BS: Yeah, I thought that was such a creative way to introduce the film. It was very different from the other film introductions at Sundance. You had my attention before the film even began and held it throughout the entire film itself. After watching it, the movie really stayed with me. I felt it in my bones, and those are the types of movies that I love.
CT: Did you see it on the Sundance link or did you have a link from somewhere else?
BS: It was from the Sundance link.They gave each critic a limited number of virtual tickets. It was hard to pick which movies to watch because there weren't trailers or anything else to go off of. They only had a few press photos and then the descriptions. Your film sounded interesting and I'm really glad that I picked it. During the post-film Q&A, you mentioned that you wanted to make a statement about human nature with this movie. What statement do you think the film makes, or are you hoping it makes?
CT: Well, I think that the film is very critical about people behaving with proper manners all the time. We have a tendency as human beings to satisfy others or behave the way society dictates using social conventions. Sometimes we suppress how we really feel and who we really are because we are embarrassed, especially about the darker sides of ourselves. I think we live in a very politically correct culture, especially in Denmark, where you don't want to offend anybody. You want to look away from things that are cruel, and close your eyes when confronted with them. Sometimes I think that is dangerous because if you suppress darkness in yourself, how will you be able to deal with evil and darkness when it arrives in our world? So this is very much a film about privileged, modern, good people that don't know what to do when evilness strikes, and they're actually permitting it themselves. They are digging their own graves. They are sacrificing themselves because they have a preconception of how they should behave. I think that's dangerous. The film is about people that don’t speak up in uncomfortable situations because they don't want to be rude, and this film shows that can lead to death. That's the point of the film. It's very much about modern human beings in modern daily life.
BS: Absolutely. I'm just blown away with your answers. They’re so thoughtful. It really seems that this movie has been on your mind for years.
CT: Yes, this goes back about five years actually. My brother and I would write and write, and along the way we realized what it was we wanted to say.
BS: This film has a small focus on two families, but the concept of staying silent in uncomfortable or dangerous situations is a universal idea. In a previous interview you mentioned Hitler, and how his rise to power started with silence from the people. How does your film connect with larger, global issues?
CT: When you think about the movie, it's not a film about dictatorships. No, but it's a film about how you react when you meet strangers. You have this human quality about expecting the good and sometimes have this blind faith in other people because you have to survive. And sometimes that can go horribly wrong because not all people want to do good things to you. And I was reading an essay about how Hitler came to power and that he kind of seduced the whole population and even a lot of politicians. What happened when they met him was that they started to believe him when he said that he didn't want to do anybody any harm. So when you meet people, you kind of expect them to be good and have good intentions and that can potentially be a fraud. So I think when someone does something that bothers you, you often ask yourself if they intend harm or if you are just overreacting or misunderstanding the situation. Really, we should be listening to that gut feeling when we’re uncomfortable. Still, we have this built-in mechanism to defend others and be critical of ourselves. That’s very human. This situation can be about a bad relationship or terrible job. You said yes when you should have said no. And it can also be about how dictators rise to power in the world, and how wrong leaders are suddenly in charge. Look at Trump. You think, how did it go so wrong? Because we are blind, we look away, we don't listen, and we have a tendency to not expect the worst. I think that's because we want to survive. People don't speak up. They don't say anything. So that's why I mention World War II and how Hitler came to power, because I read about it and I thought it's actually the same. It is.
BS: I see that correlation completely with this film. It’s really a universal feeling. Like you said, it could be applied to a relationship, to a job, etc. People not speaking up when they should have. I think the film is relatable to anybody because I think everybody has those moments when they should have spoken up, but they were maybe too polite to say anything.
CT: Yeah, I was really trying to look inside myself. I must admit there have been many bad situations I created in my life because I wanted to be polite. I stayed in relationships and jobs for years, even though I knew that I wasn't happy. And I don't have the answer why. I was trying to turn it inside myself and criticize the way I behave. I don't speak a lot about this in interviews. The characters in this movie, especially the Danish woman, know something is wrong, but they don’t dare to speak up. It would be rude. It's easier for someone to wait it out instead of creating conflicts. When I worked with the actors, especially the male lead, this was something we talked about. They live such safe and strange lives where they are also strangers to themselves and each other. Then they need to be with somebody who can open them up, who can be rude to them, who can do exactly what they're afraid of in themselves. They kind of meet their darker sides. And that's why we created this ending where they were totally stripped down, where they were naked. Even though it's a brutal ending, maybe they are closer to themselves and each other as a couple for the first time in a long time. They actually cry. They say they love each other. So it's also about getting in contact with real emotions and darker sides. That's something we talked a lot about in directing the actors.
BS: Yeah, I was really interested in that. That ending in particular was incredible, especially with the music swelling in the background. Speaking of the score, you’ve mentioned in other interviews that you wanted the film to have an operatic quality. Why did this appeal to you?
CT: Well, I wanted to get away from the usual Danish realism. When you think about creating a film in Denmark, often you end up with “kitchen sink realism” and conflicts are rather small. It’s usually about affairs and everyday life. I think if you have something underneath that, like the big mythological questions about good and evil, devil and angels, and all that... It could be fun to do that in Denmark because you never see that. You make it bigger than just what it is. Then I was actually directing a theater play in 2018 and we created that as an opera, me and the composer. He is also the composer for this film where there was a lot of singing and we thought there is something in this feeling of making an opera that is larger than life, where you allow yourself to have big feelings and big expressions. We just thought that it could be fun in a Danish movie to paint with big movements and not just make it so subtle and small all the time. So when we were afraid the music in the film might be too much, we shook hands and reminded each other that it's an opera. It allowed me to make an ending where we specially thought about how the characters would be killed in an opera. It just felt so liberating because normally I would not dare to take these chances. Some people might think the music is too much, but it's because we wanted to get it up there where it was just large because the story is small in a way.
BS: That's awesome. So did you and the composer work together before the play you did together?
CT: No, but we're actually friends from childhood. I hadn’t seen him in 25 years and I met him randomly on the street. I had become a director and he had become a composer and we agreed to work together. We made my first feature together, and he composed the music and then we worked together ever since. I think I'm always going to use him because we have such a good collaboration. He's very romantic and also into this more punk darkness that I love as well. So that's something that goes back a long time for us.
BS: That's really amazing. My next question is about the ending of the film, which is just so incredible and really struck a chord with me. I read that while you were getting ready to have the film made, some actors wouldn't do the movie unless you changed the ending, and some of the people financing the film had problems with it. Did you ever have any doubts about the ending and how did you work through those?
CT: When I looked at my own intuition and talked with my co-writer, we didn't doubt it at all. But when actors you are interested in casting or people funding the movie start to express doubts, your hands start to shake a little bit. I had some very good actors explain to me that they liked the script until page 70 and then they thought it was totally wrong. They argued very well for it to be changed. There were also people giving us funding who said if you rewrite the ending we will give you more money. So we had many versions of the script. My brother and I also wrote a happy ending that was so bad it just made it a totally different movie. The same financers also said we had to explain the characters’ motivations. At one point we thought about making them cannibals or even having them sacrifice the other family to some god. We tried to write that and it was just not good. So inside I never doubted it, but I was very influenced by other people's voices because in a creative process you always doubt yourself. One day you think it's brilliant, and the next day you think it's the worst thing ever. Then like a week before shooting, we just closed the doors and we stayed up all night for a week and we made the final decisions and tried to be true to how we felt. It was a long ride, but at the end of the day I must say that our first intuition was the right one.
BS: Wow, that's incredible. I imagine that must have been hard, especially with finding actors that shared your vision. The actors that you end up with are just amazing. They are so good in the film. I also understand why the financers would want to know the characters’ motivations, but the response you’ve written for the character is perfect. When asked why he’s committing the unspeakable violence, he simply says “because you let me.”
CT: Exactly. It's not about who the evil is. It's like pure evil in an allegorical form. The film deals with how ordinary people react to evil. That's what I was interested in. I did not want to give the devil an explanation. For me, the devil is just the devil, pure evilness. But what would we do if we met the devil? Would we fight him? So that was more interesting for me.
BS: Is there anything that you want people to know about your movie before seeing it?
CT: No. It would be good if they didn't know too much, if that's even possible nowadays. I think I want them to know that it's a tough movie to watch, and that it's going to a dark place. It would be good if they knew they were going on an uncomfortable ride but didn’t quite know where it was going.
BS: I’ll be sure to mention that in the review. Looking toward the future, do you have a dream project that you’d like to work on someday?
CT: I'm very inspired by Italian movies, including Federico Fellini and Paolo Sorrentino. I'm really dreaming about making a movie that is crazy and absurd and on such a large scale, like a Fellini movie. I kind of dream about making this. I've always been in love with absurd dramas. I’ve always been in love with the movies of Luis Buñuel and Fellini and all that. And I dream about having the budget to make this big, big scale movie that is hilarious and also surreal. I think that's something I miss a lot in modern cinema. I'm a big fan of people like Yorgos Lanthimos, the Greek director, who incorporates absurd, surrealistic ideas into his movies. So I think maybe that's where I'm going next. I’ll try to write something with a large cast and big sets, and something that is closer to a dream than real life.
BS: I love that. I can't wait to see what you do with that concept.
CT: Yeah. I'm so inspired by dreams. If you write down your dreams, you can create these stories with absurd logic, and they are just so cinematic. And I would love to have that in a movie.
BS: You keep mentioning these other directors that I love, and speaking of dream logic, I know David Lynch and Luis Buñuel frequently used their own dreams for inspiration. Buñuel’s Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie does this so well in particular.
CT: Oh, that's my favorite movie.
BS: Yeah. I love it. I have another question for you. Besides being a film critic, I also teach high school video production classes. I will pass this along to my students. What advice do you have for young filmmakers?
CT: Be curious. Be curious about other people's material, on literature, on theater, on art. Read and look at Shakespeare and really try to spend your time on that. Be curious, read, think, discover. And then at the end of the day, find your own voice, listen to what other people tell you, but don't listen too much. Rely on that inner voice that is totally your own and be patient about developing it over the course of several years or decades. I think you will end up in a place that is totally unique, but it takes time and you have to work and not give up.
BS: That's great advice. I think you'd be a great teacher.
CT: Well I actually also taught in film school. I’ve often taught young directors about Shakespeare. It’s just so mind blowing for them. I really enjoy teaching because you learn so much yourself. And you get so much back. I teach actors as well, because I'm an actor. So we film them and talk about what works, and what doesn't. I also do that sometimes.
BS: Yeah, that makes sense. Speaking of your acting, do you think that experience helps when you are directing other actors?
CT: Yeah, it's something I thought about a lot because I think it's two very different jobs. What I experienced is that because I'm an actor, I have the gift of being on a movie set a lot. I’ve worked with several directors, and they're all very different. I kind of took a little bit from each one of them and also realized what not to do. I try to make a very safe space where actors can be absolutely free. And I think I'm very good at communicating with them. Sometimes it's not just words, it's also just to make them feel safe. I know how it is to be an actor, how something is not always easy to perform. Also, when I write the script, I know that good actors will look for motivations in the story for their characters. So when crafting the script, I think about how the actor will be able to portray the character. Sometimes when I write, I will even try to act it out myself to see if it will actually work for an actor. So I test a lot like that. But I think the key is creating a space where the actors can be totally free and open.
BS: Absolutely. I do have one more question because I can see that you are a fellow film fan. You've mentioned several movies, but are there any others that you would like to recommend?
CT: There are so many. You can start with just the classical European filmmakers, like Ingmar Bergman on your shirt. Also, there’s Krzysztof Kieślowski. I watch his film a lot. Then you have Roman Polanski, Buñuel, and Haneke. In America I love David Lynch and Todd Solondz, one of my heroes. More modern voices like Noah Baumbach, Alexander Payne, and P.T. Anderson. These are directors I totally envy because they’re such good writers they’re so precise with their details. Their visions are so beautiful. Buñuel is my biggest hero. I also love the movies of Woody Allen, one of the greatest writers of all time. I think if you could condense it into one word it would be “auteurs.” Yea, absolutely. They’ve inspired me so much.
BS: We're completely on the same page and I'm really excited for what you do next in your career. I think your name is going to be mentioned alongside the greats and I really appreciate you speaking with me today.
CT: Thank you so much. It was a lifelong dream for me to become a director, and I always had difficulties just admitting that. Now in recent years, I’ve allowed myself to be called that.
BS: Yeah, that’s great. Well, I really appreciate your time and I'm excited to see what you do in the future. I'm going to be watching your career closely.
CT: I appreciate that. It was a pleasure talking to you and good luck with this article. Thanks for a nice chat.