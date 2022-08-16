Note: This review is part of our legacy series. Star Wars celebrates its 45th anniversary this year.
On May 25, 1977, the first Star Wars film was released. 45 years later, we're still feeling the ripples of the initial splash it made. The movie’s full title is Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, and even though it was the first film released, it’s placement is in the middle of a nine-film series known as the Skywalker Saga.
Set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, this first installment tells the story of Princess Leia and her Rebel Alliance fighting against the Imperial Forces, led by the ruthless masked behemoth, Darth Vader. The rebels gain allies in Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, as well as Han’s wookie companion Chewbacca and two brave droid robots known as C-3PO and R2-D2. Together, the team attempts to save the galaxy by destroying a planet-killing space station operated by the Imperial Forces. In 1989, the United States Library of Congress selected an initial batch of 25 films for the National Film Registry, and Star Wars (1977) was the only film released after 1970 in the group.
Star Wars uses an intricate mixture of the familiar and the new to create something that looks to the past as it reaches toward the future. The story at its core is a simple tale of good versus evil, and this made it universally appealing. The director, George Lucas, has always been upfront about the film’s influences.
The initial idea for Star Wars was to make a western set in outer space. Lucas was also heavily influenced by the novel Dune by Frank Herbert and the filmography of legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa; especially titles like The Hidden Fortress and Yojimbo. Star Wars was also heavily influenced by the Flash Gordon serials of the 1930’s Lucas grew up watching. Star Wars, like these serials, features conflict between rebels and imperial forces, wipes between scenes, and a fusion of mythology with futuristic technology.
During the making of Star Wars, many people involved in the project thought it wasn't going to be successful. The movie itself was one giant risk. It went $3 million over budget and experienced multiple delays. The final cost for making the film was $4 million. Star Wars is one of the greatest success stories in film history, as it has amassed $775 million from its various theatrical runs.
George Lucas famously took a pay cut for this initial 1977 Star Wars film in exchange for full ownership of the franchise’s merchandising rights. Forty-five years later, the merchandising revenue has far surpassed $20 billion. Star Wars has consistently produced action figures, Lego sets, video games, and much more for several decades. For better or worse, the release of the first Star Wars movie ushered in the blockbuster era of film history, and that era really hasn’t ended yet.
In today’s film industry, franchises are everywhere. Almost every movie released in theaters is a remake, sequel, or prequel and it all began with Star Wars. Some of these movies are better than others, but many are below average in terms of quality. Star Wars utilized the serialized notion of storytelling from its influences to create several serialized films, in the process making three connected trilogies and various live-action and animated shows attached throughout the timeline.
One of the easiest aspects to overlook about Star Wars is how seamlessly the film builds its world. Many of the characters from this initial movie are now iconic, and that's mostly thanks to the incredibly inventive character design. The score was written by John Williams, and many of the pieces are so iconic it’s hard to imagine a world that existed before their creation. The special effects were so groundbreaking for the time period George Lucas had to create a brand new production company to do the work. Known as Industrial Light & Magic, the company still does cutting edge VFX work on various films, and even offers engaging tours of their facilities for high school students.
Star Wars is a film filled with pure entertainment, and watching it can release one’s inner child. For many enthusiasts, it's not a mere movie. It's an experience, and watching it is a right of passage for nerds around the world. Star Wars is an ambitious and earnest space opera/western and the starting point of one of the greatest series in science fiction history. It's a pop culture landmark that forever changed the course of film history.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.