Disclaimer: this review will feature plot details about this movie.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is the newest film in the Spider-Man franchise, and the third starring Tom Holland in the title role. This movie picks up immediately where Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) leaves off, with Peter Parker’s identity being revealed to the public. This movie sees Peter seeking Doctor Strange’s mystical assistance to cast a spell, making it so people no longer know he's Spider-Man. Their plan goes awry, breaking open the multiverse, and allowing allies and enemies from alternate universes to enter their own.
This film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is now midway through Phase 4. More than 25 movies have preceded this one in the MCU. While viewing prior Marvel movies isn't a prerequisite for enjoying this one, fans are rewarded with allusions and references to the other films.
Most notably, this movie features the return of the two actors that previously played Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire (from 2002 to 2007) and Andrew Garfield (from 2012 to 2014). Maguire and Garfield were fan favorites during their time, as is Holland, and their return in this movie was exhilarating for fans to see.
Equally exciting, No Way Home sees the return of memorable villains from the Maguire-verse and the Garfield-verse. These include Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), The Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church). The conflation of cinematic universes continues, with J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil officially joining the MCU with this movie.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is a film that looks forward and backward, paying tribute to the groundwork that came before it, while also setting the stage for a new chapter in the life of our friendly neighborhood web slinger. It expands the already expansive scope of the Spider-Man franchise, and pays tribute to one of the most enduring characters in popular culture. This is comfort food in film form, with fans being compensated for their emotional investment in the character.
While the action and Oscar-nominated visual effects are stunning, the emotional heft of this film shouldn't be overlooked. This is the movie that sees Holland’s Spider-Man growing up, dealing with grief in a powerful way. He experiences the death of a loved one, and the irrevocable loss of two of his closest relationships. He makes personal sacrifices for the greater good and learns the true weight of the famous Spidey adage: with great power comes great responsibility.
In many ways, this is a film about second chances. All three Spider-Men are given an opportunity to right their wrongs, and makeup for their past mistakes. There's a particularly emotionally-resonant moment with Garfield’s Spidey that partially redeems him for a tragic moment from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). This theme of second chances also applies behind-the-scenes, with many of the actors getting a chance to portray their characters one more time.
The actors really seem to be enjoying themselves in this film, with legendary actors Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe standing out in a movie filled with dedicated performances. Both of their characters are sympathetic villains, as they don’t have full control over their nefarious sides. Like the classic story of Jekyll and Hyde, Doctor Otto Octavius and Norman Osborn are as horrified as everyone else about the actions of Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin. Both men depict this fractured identity with empathetic tenderness only veteran actors would be capable of pulling off effectively.
No Way Home is a film that almost didn’t exist. Sony owns the rights to the Spider-Man character, and they have licensed him to Disney to be used in the other MCU movies. When negotiations hit a stalemate, Tom Holland stepped in and saved the movie from facing the same fate of Maguire’s Spider-Man 4 and Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3.
The future of Spider-Man films is currently unknown. Sony has been building up their own MCU-esque universe, and that might stay independent, or it might converge with the MCU. While No Way Home sets the stage for a convergence of realities, the concept was first introduced with Miles Morales in the 2018 masterpiece Into the Spider-Verse. Sony has found great success with the Venom films, and they have plans for several other movies in their developing Spiderverse. Morbius will be released this Friday, and Kraven the Hunter next January. The sequel to Into the Spider-Verse will also be released this October.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth highest-grossing film of all time, having earned nearly $2 billion worldwide. It's also notable for being the first movie to earn more than $100 million since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, clearly doing an effective job of luring audiences into its web.
Like Spider-Man swinging between buildings, Spider-Man: No Way Home is a film that sticks the landing of a high-stakes trilogy. With so many characters and storylines, it could have easily been convoluted and messy, but the movie manages to stay grounded with its reliance on emotional resonance. Holland’s Spider-Man learns what it truly means to be a hero, imbuing the character with the joys and sorrows inherent in self-sacrifice. This film is fan service at its finest, rewarding devotees for their decades of commitment to a beloved character.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.