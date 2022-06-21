Cinema Styles: Spencer examines private life of public persona
BY BOBBY STYLES
Princess Diana is one of the most famous figures of the 20th century. She was born Diana Frances Spencer. Set during Christmas 1991, Pablo Larraín’s Spencer is a film about Diana going on a holiday to Queen Elizabeth II’s countryside estate with her husband and two sons shortly before deciding to divorce Prince Charles and leave the royal family. This isn't a biopic attempting to tell an entire life story, but rather focuses on one brief and personal moment in the life of a person whose every move was always closely examined.
Spencer isn't your average historical fiction film. It's a psychological drama and an introspective character study about a human making a difficult decision in their life. It incorporates dreamlike elements to present a suffocating atmosphere that's haunting and horrific. Lavishly shot by cinematographer Claire Mathon (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), this is an allegory of revolt against constraints and liberation from powerlessness.
Even as the family is on vacation, they're not allowed to relax or be themselves. They're trapped in a prison of aristocracy and fame, best exemplified by the curtains that are sewed shut in Diana’s bedroom to prevent her from opening them. The outside world represents freedom, of which Diana has none in the situation she finds herself in at the onset of the movie.
This film depicts being a member of royalty as stifling and devoid of personal autonomy. Every moment is like a theatrical production with specific wardrobe changes and preconceived actions. Even as Diana’s familial structure is crumbling from within, she must keep up the appearance that everything is normal. It's all a charade with no space for personal decisions.
Spencer is a film about the private life of a public figure. It's a movie about two people inhabiting the same body: Princess Diana, wife of the heir apparent to the British throne, and Diana Spencer, a complex human being trying to find happiness in her life. Princess Diana must stick to the script of British royalty. Diana Spencer just wants to joke around with her sons and sneak off to grab some fast food with them. Spencer focuses on the internal experience of a famous individual who most people only knew from external indicators. It’s a movie that aims to show the human side of a person that was often not treated like a regular human being.
This is a movie that examines the nature of celebrity, and the curse of constant attention that fame can often bring. Kristen Stewart is an actor who can absolutely identify with this aspect of Diana’s life, and casting her in the title role was a brilliant decision. Stewart gives the best performance of her career, and one of the most complex lead performances in any film from recent memory. Her primary influence is Gena Rowlands’ legendary performance in A Woman Under the Influence (1974).
Stewart is raw and exposed as a woman searching for herself just as she sinks deeper into the anonymity of a rehearsed existence. Stewart brings a quiet intensity to a boil in several scenes, showing Diana’s frustration and passion. Ken Wharfe, Diana’s former bodyguard, says Stewart is the closest to Diana of any of the on-screen depictions of her.
Stewart’s performance is complimented by Jonny Greenwood’s incredible score; his best since There Will Be Blood (2007). The Radiohead multi-instrumentalist blends genres in this movie to create an amalgamation of disparate sounds. It incorporates baroque chamber music and experimental free jazz alike, the latter particularly relevant because this film isn't a straightforward telling of Princess Diana’s life, but rather a jazz riff on the life of Diana Spencer. The music matches the movie perfectly, both enhancing the other as they push forward towards a feeling of being uncomfortable and disoriented. It's beautiful, disturbing art.
One of the most unexpected elements of Spencer is that it contains a multitude of horror elements. Body-horror abounds in this movie, with minor mutilations and graphic self sabotage rearing their ugly heads several times. Some of it's real and some of it's imagined, showing the damage to the psyche as much as the body. The physical pain Diana experiences runs parallel to her internal anguish.
Hailing from Chile, Pablo Larraín is one of the most underrated and eclectic film directors working today. He brings visual poetry to a wide variety of movies. Their topics include ad executives attempting to overthrow the Pinochet regime in Chile in 1988 (No, 2012), disgraced catholic priests living in a secluded beach town (The Club, 2015), and other anti-biopics about Jackie Kennedy (Jackie, 2016) and Pablo Neruda (Neruda, 2016). While he grew up far from the life of the people in Spencer, Larraín offers the vital perspective of an outsider. This is appropriate for a movie that depicts Diana Spencer, an outsider in one of the most exclusive groups in the world.
Spencer sees Pablo Larraín and Kristen Stewart operating at the peak of their respective powers. It breathes triumphant life into a public persona whose tragic death often defines her. It's a movie that will sneak up on you, defying expectations at every turn. It challenges the viewer, daring them to experience something as unhinged and unpredictable as life itself. It's a claustrophobic dark comedy of manners and empathetic psychological thriller that places the audience as the support system that Diana needed all along.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.