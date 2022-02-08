Note: This movie was screened at the Sundance Film Festival in their “Midnight Section.” This was the World Premiere and included a post-film Q&A with the cast and director. The author of this review also conducted a one-on-one interview with the director. That full interview will be featured on The Porterville Recorder website.
Speak No Evil is the third feature film from Danish actor/writer/director Christian Tafdrup, and it was the best film I saw at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Speak No Evil is a modern horror masterpiece. It tells the story of a Danish family vacationing in Tuscany. They quickly become friends with another traveling family. Months later, they receive an invitation from this family to visit their countryside home in The Netherlands. All seems well at first, but one family isn't what they seem, and the other family finds themselves caught in a web of their own politeness.
Christian Tafdrup establishes himself as a prominent voice in international cinema with this film. He directs this one of a kind movie, infusing horror with satire as he sends his characters into the proverbial pit of hell. It's an anxiety-fueled deep-dive into the universal question, “what’s the worst that can happen?” If this film is any indicator, the worst case scenario is beyond imagination. This movie features pure evil, and asks the viewer to question what they would do when confronted with the subtle signs of encroaching peril.
This film will undoubtedly be seen as provocative and controversial. The ending alone will shock even the most jaded horror film viewer. This wouldn't be considered a fun movie to watch. It might even be the feel-bad event of the season, and that's meant as a compliment of the highest order. Speak No Evil is expertly-crafted and achieves everything it sets out to do. This isn't entertainment. This is a mirror. This is art reflecting humanity back upon itself. It's trying to engage its viewers on a deep level, forcing them to think deliberately and deeply about their own lives, and the world at large.
Speak No Evil is a psychological horror film in the vein of Midsommar and Get Out, both of which were cited as influences upon this movie. Tafdrup also credits European film directors Michael Haneke and Lars von Trier as primary inspirations for his work as a filmmaker. This comes as no surprise, as both directors are known for their controversial movies, often featuring unrelenting and unforgiving storylines for their characters.
There’s a fine line between that which scares us and that which makes us laugh. Speak No Evil walks along this high-wire balancing act. Several scenes are full of tension, with the humorous quickly giving way to the horrific. This is a film that revels in its amalgamation of genres and tones, concocting an experience unlike anything else. Each moment gradually builds to the movie’s horrifying conclusion. What starts out as passive aggressive behavior from some of the characters slowly turns into utter horror. The film lulls the audience into its snares, and traps them just like the family in the me movie.
All of the injustices in the film, from the minor to the major, occur because the characters are afraid of speaking up when they disagree with something or the situation makes them uncomfortable. Their politeness opens the door for the bad intentions to run rampant over their lives. This idea of speaking up is the central idea of this film.
With this movie, Tafdrup is warning against the dangers of not speaking up. It’s a universal concept that nearly everyone has experienced in their life. Whether it’s a relationship or a job that makes them unhappy, people know what it’s like to say nothing when something is bothering them. On a large scale, this process of ignoring problematic actions in the world is what leads people to look the other way when dictators rise to power and crimes against humanity are allowed to occur. It explains how evilness is permitted to exist, and how cycles of violence can persist across long periods of time.
The title of the film has multiple meanings, including a reference to a character that's physically incapable of speaking. His lack of speech is a reminder of the other characters that can speak but say nothing when injustices occur. His presence is a physical manifestation of silence in the face of atrocity.
The darkest corners of the human psyche are explored in this movie. The ending is hard to watch, and completely disturbing, but this film insists this extreme evilness must be acknowledged in our world. Speak No Evil makes the argument in order to overcome evil, it must be addressed head-on and not be ignored. The horror in this film isn't supernatural in any way. It's completely human and possible in our current reality, and that’s what makes it so terrifying.
Since this movie has such major ideas running through its veins, it was only fitting it featured an appropriately epic score. Composer Sune Kølster does phenomenal work with this movie. Kølster and Tafdrup go back as childhood friends, and their decades of friendship can be felt here in their collaboration. The music is appropriately ominous throughout, putting the audience on edge even when nothing overtly horrifying is happening. The score also has an epic quality to it that's akin to theatrical operas.
The operatic aspect is completely by design. This movie tells a small-scale story of six main characters, but the implications of what occurs on this family trip are applicable to all human beings. The music reflects this bigger picture, and helps to make this personal story universal. Tafdrup also incorporates heavy doses of mythical and Biblical references to draw the parallel between this story and the ancient story of human beings as a species. Different locations in the film serve as heaven, purgatory, and hell. One particular character is meant as a direct allegory for the devil, and pure evil. The film itself is meant as a journey from brightness into darkness.
Speak No Evil was originally conceived as a story which posits politeness can lead to death. Christian Tafdrup and his brother Mads Tafdrup co-wrote the screenplay, and the resulting film is one of the most unnerving works of art I’ve ever seen. The film is daring and adventurous, flipping the idea of the “comedy of manners” inside out and raising the stakes to a degree the comedy is replaced by the horrific extreme of social niceties. This movie doesn't shy away from any aspect of life, especially the darkest parts. It's not a movie you will watch and forget. This is a film you will feel in your bones and it will stay with you forever, for better or for worse.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.