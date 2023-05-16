Film: Showing Up (2022)
Director: Kelly Reichardt
Cast: Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, André 3000, John Magaro, Judd Hirsch, Amanda Plummer
How to Watch: In Theaters
Runtime: 107 Minutes
Genre: Drama, Comedy
BY BOBBY STYLES
Showing Up is the ninth feature film from American filmmaker Kelly Reichardt. Co-written by Jonathan Raymond, it tells the story of Lizzy (Williams), a sculptor who's preparing to open a new art show amidst the daily dramas of family and friends. Her friend Jo (Chau) is an artist who's also preparing a show, but neglecting her duties as Lizzy’s landlord. This film debuted at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the Palme d’Or.
Showing Up is a patient and deliberate film that focuses on the often-overlooked process of creating art. Emphasis is often placed on the final product of artistic creation, but this movie wants to look at the steps it takes to reach the end result. This is a movie about the need to create. It focuses on characters that rely on their creative outlets as a means of survival, even if they don't yet have an audience. It places a spotlight on the joys and frustrations of making art that's personal and profitable. This is a film about the intertwining between one’s creativity and one’s self, and the different ways outside factors and “real life” can impede the creative process.
Various situations impede Lizzy from working on her art. The lack of hot water in her building is one persistent issue she experiences, along with the unexpected predicament of having to nurse an injured bird back to health. These ongoing issues seem to represent the impossibility of keeping one’s life and art separated, as Lizzy's need to create persists even among the uncontrollable chaos around her. Reichardt has been upfront about this aspect being autobiographical, and her interest in making this movie stemmed from “real life” getting in the way of her own creative process. This film blurs the line between life and art, and even shows the ways each can draw inspiration from the other. In an interesting example of art imitating life, on the last day of filming this movie, Reichardt went for a walk and a baby bird fell out of a tree right in front of her. She took it home and began tending to the injured bird.
Lizzy and Jo are a fascinating pair of characters. On the surface level, they appear to be rivals of sorts, each pushing the other to create more meaningful and intricate art. Deeper beneath the surface though, they're seemingly the only ones that understand the other person. Their art forms are drastically different, and they do seem to genuinely admire each other’s work. Even if they have their personal issues with each other, there's a connection between them as creative individuals that forms a bond strong enough to withstand the tension of minor quibbles. Their friendship is unique and complex, and one not often depicted in films.
The bond between the two main characters is brought to life by two of the best actors working today. Reichardt is particularly adept at choosing actors that have incredible chemistry together, and this film is no different. Hong Chau continues her consistently stellar performance streak with this movie, here playing an artist that literally uses her entire body in the creation of her art. Chau is always empathetic, and she makes acting choices that consistently feel genuine and yet surprising.
Showing Up marks the fourth film collaboration between Kelly Reichardt and Michelle Williams. Their partnership is quickly becoming one of the great director-actor pairings in film history, and I look forward to the art they continue to make into their careers. Williams and Reichardt like to try something different with this project, and with this go around, Williams plays a character that's not always likable. She's often annoyed by her circumstances, and can be short with other people around her. It’s different from the unique mix of solemn charisma she's often known for. Williams’ character is fascinating in she's often inexpressive in her interactions with others, and yet her art is hyper-expressive and startling. It feels unfinished and imperfect, and a work in progress, just like Lizzy herself.
Kelly Reichardt has quietly become one of the most reliably masterful directors working today. Her style is often deliberately paced. Some might critique it as “slow,” but she wouldn’t see that as a negative. Reichardt is a meditative humanist that explores life in all its complexity. She uses the slower pace in her stories to lower the pulse of the viewers, and gently invite them to observe life in a more careful and deliberate manner. Like Lizzy’s sculptures in this movie, Reichardt’s films need time to process in the proverbial “kiln,” where they're reshaped and come out the other side transformed. Audiences might need to meet her films halfway, but if they do so with an open mind, they will reap rewards less patient viewers will miss out on.
Reichardt is so heavily involved in the creation of her films she also serves as the editor on all of her movies. To hear her talk about it, she might enjoy the process of editing more than directing. She obsesses over the right moment to cut a scene, and recognizes leaving extra time can allow the film enough room to breathe. She believes the “space you leave between things changes everything.” She's meticulous during the editing process, and she chalks this up to being raised in a law enforcement family. Her mother was an undercover narcotics agent, her stepfather was an FBI agent, and her father was a crime scene investigator. Her upbringing caused her to take an investigative approach to editing and directing.
Kelly Reichardt is heavily involved in her local community of Portland, Ore. Most of her movies are set and shot in the Pacific Northwest, with locals often used as background actors. Her friends often jokingly ask if particular characters are based on them, but her response is “everyone is a salad of people,” with her pulling various aspects of people she knows and incorporating them into the characters. Reichardt is also a film professor in her local community, and often hires her students for her film crew.
This film was originally going to be a biopic about Canadian painter Emily Carr, with a particular focus on the decade Carr spent as a landlord. She had hoped it would offer her more free time to work on her art, but it actually had the opposite effect. The film evolved into something more generic about creativity itself, but many aspects of Carr’s life and art stayed in the final version of the movie. Reichard had Chau and Williams shadow local artists for several weeks so they could learn about what went into the daily routine of a working artist. André Benjamin (aka André 3000 of the hip hop duo Outkast) plays a kiln master in this film, and he spent several weeks learning how to operate the kiln.
Showing Upoffers a rare glimpse into the creative process of an artist, and presents another welcome collaboration between Kelly Reichardt and Michelle Williams. This movie is paradoxically simple and complex, and serves as a tribute to the excitements and disappointments that come with making art. It's a patient and nuanced film that uses meticulous observation to encourage its own audience to be thorough observers of life and art. Showing Upinsists the process is more important than the product, but as a completed film, it’s one fantastic final product that slyly downplays its own existence.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teachers the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears weekly in The Recorder.