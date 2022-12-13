Film: No (2012)
Director: Pablo Larraín
Cast: Gael García Bernal, Alfredo Castro, Antonia Zegers, Luis Gnecco, Néstor Cantillana
How to Watch: $4 Rental on Apple TV
Runtime: 118 minutes
Genre: Drama, History
Rating: R
Awards: Academy Award Nomination — Best Foreign Language Film of the Year [Chile]
Cinema Styles: Vote yes for 'No'
Note: This review is part of our legacy series. No celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.
No is the 2012 movie from Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín. While not his first movie, it was the film that elevated Larraín’s career and brought him to a wider audience. The story it tells is distinctly Chilean. In 1973, General Augusto Pinochet seized power in Chile through a military coup. During his time in power, his military dictatorship silenced, imprisoned, and murdered anyone that spoke in opposition to him. Pinochet was pressured by the international community into having an election to prove his legitimacy. He agreed, and so Chile held a referendum in 1988. On the ballot, voters could select “Yes” or “No” about keeping Pinochet in office. This movie is about the advertising executive that came up with the campaign for the “No” side, and the efforts his team made to help free their country from oppression.
No is based on the true story of what happens when people use creativity to acquire freedom. The events depicted in the film really happened, showing the difficult efforts some must face in order to achieve a semblance of democracy in their country. Larraín is a talented filmmaker, here using his wit and humor to tell this history-driven story in a way that's engaging and relevant to modern audiences, even if they're unfamiliar with Chile and its history.
No is a snapshot of a moment in time; a time capsule of a society trying to renew itself. It invites the audience alongside the characters, bringing us in on the action as if we too are experiencing the moments ourselves. This movie is a political drama but also a media satire. It shows truth in advertising, and the surprising ways selling a soft drink to the general population isn't that different from selling them on the idea of freedom and democracy. The ad executives still had to find ways to entertain their audience, even if their goal was to overturn a history of violence and complacency.
No was shot in the video format of U-Matic 3:4. This was done to give the film the same look of the commercials and news reports that were being shot during the late 1980’s. This retro “anti-aesthetic” gives the movie an authenticity consistent with the time period, and also allows a seamless transition between the movie sequences and the real newsreel footage from 1988. The merging between the scripted and unscripted sections adds an element of authenticity to the film, and increases the overall level of verisimilitude for the movie.
Pablo Larraín had a personal connection to this movie because even though he wasn't a supporter of Pinochet, his parents were and voted “yes”’on the referendum. Several people from the actual “No” campaign in Chile were hired to act in this movie. Ironically, they play members of the “Yes” campaign in the film.
No is a politically-charged film about voter empowerment, and an astute satire of how media manipulation can turn political activism into a marketing campaign. It's an emotionally complex movie about a nation in transition from oppression to democracy, and the multitude of bittersweet compromises that are inevitable along the way. This movie proves in some cases the revolution will indeed be televised.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.