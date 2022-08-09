Nopeis the third feature film from comedian-turned-director Jordan Peele, and it once again sees him mastering the art of horror filmmaking. It tells the story of siblings O.J. and Emerald Haywood, owners of a horse ranch on the outskirts of Los Angeles. When random objects fall from the sky and tragically kill their father, the duo enlists the help of a tech salesman and cinematographer to help capture video evidence of what might be an alien spaceship. While the title could refer to the characters’ reaction to the supernatural occurrences they experience, some have speculated it could be an acronym, standing for Not Of Planet Earth. Nope is the first horror film to be filmed with IMAX cameras.
Nope is one of the strangest mainstream movies to be released in recent memory. It takes the story in some truly bizarre directions, and one can’t help but admire its willingness to take big risks. This is an enigmatic movie that will elicit numerous questions from its audience but offer few answers. Even if the audience doesn’t always understand what's happening in the story, Peele effectively makes you feel for the main characters as you cheer them on. It’s a thrill ride that increases speed like a snowball rolling down a hill, gathering more complexities as it barrels down to the end.
Nope is a film about spectacle. It's a beautifully-shot movie that aims to be a spectacle in its own right, but it's also critical of a society that's obsessed over spectacles. In Nope, some characters are trying to exploit the potential extraterrestrials for their own gain. They try to make a profit off the mysterious and dangerous. This is a common thread in several classic movies including King Kong, Jurassic Park, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and The Wizard of Oz; all of which Peele cites as direct influences on this movie for their depiction of addiction to spectacle.
Nope is also a story about the dangers of attempting to tame and exploit wild predators. One of the characters’ back story is prominently featured in this film, and it focuses on a tragic attack on the set of a 90’s sitcom featuring a chimpanzee as one of the main characters. In the incident, the chimp brutally attacks multiple actors on the set in a bloody rampage. This story is included in this movie because it draws a parallel to the situation with the mysterious UFO in the sky, and the attempts of the humans to harness it for their own means. Without giving away details, there's also a connection between the film’s finale with the aliens and the sound that initially sets off the chimpanzee on his attack 30 years prior.
The film’s trailer shows O.J. Haywood mentioning nobody knows what to call a bad miracle. Nope is concerned with this idea, and the main way it is explored is through the concept of grief. When someone suddenly passes away, it can feel unexplainable and out of the realm of common sense. It seems like a bad miracle no one asked for. The Haywoods experience this with the sudden death of their father.
Jordan Peele is a black filmmaker, and the lead actors in all of his movies have also been black. He has expressed the importance of this because of the long history of marginalization of black individuals in American society and the film industry. This theme is prominent in Nope, as Emerald Haywood explains early on in the film their great, great grandfather was the man riding a horse in the first motion picture ever made, in 1887. Everyone remembers the name of the white man who directed it, but no one knows the name of their ancestor. This movie is about the erasure of black people from film history, and specifically the black cowboy.
The acting in Nopeis absolutely incredible. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer perfectly capture the brother and sister duo living on the fringes of show business. Kaluuya, typically animated and charismatic, is instead reserved and subtle here with his acting. He's serving as the “cowboy” figure in the story, and embodying the Western folk hero archetype. Palmer on the other hand is the vibrant and hilarious people-person of the family, and her character is a perfect compliment to her brother. She also brings great emotional pathos by the end of the film, and truly shows the incredible range of this young but experienced actor.
Also of note is the always-great Steven Yeun, whose backstory of hidden trauma is worthy of its own movie. As a boy, he was the one person on the 90’s TV show the chimpanzee didn't attack. As an adult, he tries to control more predators because he thinks he can survive their attacks. His trauma has clouded his judgment, and Yeun plays the character with incredible complexity.
Nopeis a genre-blending thrill ride that will surprise you more than a few times. It features memorable imagery including blood raining down from the sky, a shoe inexplicably balancing in the midst of chaos, and a creepy array of tube men. The final act was inspired by Jaws (1975), both movies instilling fear of vast expanses; the sky in Nopeand the sea in Jaws. This is a movie that pays tribute to Spielbergian spectacle, while also critiquing it. Nopesubverts the old Hollywood style while also using its toolbox. It also subverts audience expectations, and serves as an incredibly strange mainstream film.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.