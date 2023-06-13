Film: Rye Lane (2023)
Director: Raine Allen-Miller
Cast: Vivian Oparah, David Jonsson, Poppy Allan-Quarmby, Simon Manyonda, Colin Firth
How to Watch: Hulu
Runtime: 82 minutes
Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama
Rating: R
Rye Lane is the feature film directorial debut from Raine Allen-Miller, a British filmmaker who's quickly making a name for herself. Set in South London, this movie tells the story of two strangers who have both been through recent breakups and spend the day getting to know one another. The film is titled after the real-life Rye Lane, which runs through the South London areas of Peckham and Brixton, where Allen-Miller spent most of her life. She considers this movie to be a “love letter” to South London. Rye Lanedebuted at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January.
Rye Laneis a romantic adventure unlike any other movie in the genre. The settings and locations are almost as important as the characters themselves, as indicated by the title being named after one of the streets in the story. This film has a unique energy and clever screenplay that keeps the audience engagement high during its brief runtime. Rye Laneisn't your average romantic comedy. It has a peculiarity and idiosyncrasy about it that breaks the mold of a typical rom com. Still, it pays tribute to the genre, and even features a brief, hilarious cameo from rom com royalty, Colin Firth.
One interesting aspect of Rye Laneis the unreal sense of reality constantly running through the entire film. The story presents a heightened form of reality, and offers the subjective experience of what it can feel like to fall for someone new. The highly saturated color palette suggests a vibrancy akin to the vibrant feelings the two main characters are feeling for each other. This movie is the visual equivalent of someone embellishing a story so that it better reflects how it made them feel. It emphasizes the truth of the feeling more than the objective truth of the events that occurred.
Like all great narrative films, this movie works because of the fantastic actors at the center of the story. Vivian Oparah as Yas and David Jonsson as Dom are effortlessly charming and charismatic, and their chemistry together can't be taught or forced. They're perfectly matched and their banter in the film is hilarious and believable. Best of all, their characters subvert the typical romantic comedy format. Yas is undeniably the more dominant character between the two of them, and she first meets Dom (along with the audience) crying in a bathroom stall. Dom and Yas go on to get into various hijinx in the film, including breaking into one of their exes’ flats to steal back their copy of a beloved A Tribe Called Quest record.
This movie is filled with so many details it’s easy to miss some of them during the initial viewing. Allen-Miller’s careful attention to even the most miniscule aspects of each scene make it rewarding to revisit the film. Her intentionality as a filmmaker has drawn comparison to other directors like Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson and her “biggest hero,” British filmmaker Steve McQueen. Her detailed approach to filmmaking shows a clear love for the artform. It becomes apparent this is a movie about love in general. Yes, there's the surface-level story of two individuals falling for each other, but it's also a movie about the love one has for creative expression.
Rye Lanehas also drawn comparisons to Richard Linklater’s Before Trilogy. Like those movies, Rye Lanemostly plays out in real time, and features characters walking and talking. As they journey forward down the lane, they also venture further into their deeper understanding of the other person. With the story concentrated into one day, the urgency is felt by the characters and the audience for there to be a spark of a relationship. It doesn’t suggest false aspirations though. Dom and Yas aren’t falling in love in the span of 82 minutes, but their connection establishes a beginning point from where their mutual attraction can grow and deepen.
Rye Laneis one of the most exciting, exuberant, and expectation-defying films to be released so far this year. To simply call it a romantic comedy would be an inaccurate disservice. It’s a clever and charming meet-cute that dares the audience to fall for the film as much as Dom and Yas fall for each other. With its infectious soundtrack and beautiful cinematography, falling in love with this movie isn't hard to do. This is a movie about affection for people, settings, and art itself.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears weekly in The Recorder.