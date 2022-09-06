RRR is a new film from India, and one of the great surprises of 2022. It is a three-hour, epic action/drama movie from S.S. Rajamouli; director of three of India’s top five highest-grossing films of all time. Set in the 1920’s, RRR tells the fictitious story of two real-life revolutionaries from Indian history: Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao). There is no documentation that these two freedom fighters ever met, but this film operates under the presupposition that not only did they meet, but they became inseparable best friends.
With each passing scene, the film adds multiple layers to tell an emotionally-complex story of loyalty, honor, and perseverance. It does all this while also featuring some of the most awe-inspiring and impressive action sequences in recent film history. The film’s title has different abbreviations in different languages: Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil, Roudra Rana Rudhira in Kannada, Rudhiram Ranam Roudhram in Malayalam (all of which translate to Rage, War, Blood) and Rise Roar Revolt in both Hindi and English.
India primarily produces films in the Hindi language within an industry often known as Bollywood. RRR is unique in that the main language used by the characters is Telugu, a less-common language spoken in Southeastern India. RRR was produced by a separate industry that has been coined Tollywood. This film’s story was written by the director’s 80-year-old father, V. Vijayendra Prasad, a legend of the Tollywood film industry.
RRR is filled with excitement on an emotional and physical level. The story contains a multitude of twists and turns, and grounds the impressive action scenes with a dramatic core. The director and actors make you care about the characters, and that raises the stakes of every sequence. It cannot be overstated how insane and over-the-top the action is in this movie. There is a frenetic quality to these scenes that somehow feels hyper-realistic and cartoonish at the same time. Rajamouli uses a constant flow of slow-motion, sprinkling it throughout the movie like it’s his favorite seasoning. The results are intoxicating, as one can’t help but be swept up in the excessive splendor on display. This movie is truly a chaotic feast for the senses. Everything from the bombastic sound to the vibrant visuals are maximized to the highest degree.
RRR is one of the greatest bromance films of all time. Raju and Bheem first meet in a life-threatening situation, but they immediately find themselves perfectly in-sync, as if they are a single soul inhabiting two separate bodies. The performances from N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan are what hold this movie together. Both actors are considered A-list superstars in India, but they have never worked with each other before RRR. They both come from famous Indian acting families, and their coming together symbolizes the merging of two great dynasties in Indian film history. The theme of connectivity is constant throughout RRR. This is a film that promotes the unification of people that have differences from one another, and promotes inclusion of all people regardless of language, class, or religion.
Set during England’s occupation of India in the early 1900’s, this movie is also concerned with the racism and oppression of colonialism. It is a film that asks its audience to examine the brutal history of their own countries’ problematic colonial history. RRR features some scenes of violence that are difficult to watch, but vital to understanding how vicious the Indian people were treated at this time.
RRR has a three-hour runtime, and while it feels epic, it also has a brisk pace. It’s no surprise that Rajamouli’s favorite films include Ben-Hur (212 minutes) and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly (178 minutes). The director’s other influences on this movie include Walter Salles’ The Motorcycle Diaries (2004) and Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds (2009). RRR is already being praised by some of the top directors working today, including James Gunn [Guardians of the Galaxy], The Russo Brothers [Avengers: Endgame], and Edgar Wright [Scott Pilgrim vs. The World].
There is nothing subtle about RRR. It is a maximalist and bromantic action extravaganza with heightened humor, excessive emotions, and dramatic dance sequences. It is endlessly entertaining and larger than life, but also incredibly grounded and humane. RRR is unique and exciting, and its story of India’s fight for freedom is one with universal appeal. This movie will reel you in with its flashy appearance, but it will leave you with a deeper admiration for international cinema. Movies like RRR have the power to unlock a whole new world, helping audiences gain an appreciation for cultures, film styles, and artistic perspectives different from their own.