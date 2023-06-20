Cinema Styles: Revenge begins in Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Film: Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)
Director: Quentin Tarantino
Cast: Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Shin’ichi Chiba, Daryl Hannah, Julie Dreyfus, Chiaki Kuriyama
Runtime: 111 minutes
Rating: R
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Awards: BAFTA Award Nominations for Best Actress (Thurman), Best Editing, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects
Note: This review is part of our legacy series. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
In September 2003, Quentin Tarantino released his fourth feature film: Kill Bill: Vol. 1. It shared DNA with his other movies, but it was also something entirely new and unexpected. Steeped in Eastern culture and Japanese cinematic influences, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 tells the story of a former assassin (Thurman) waking from a four-year coma and seeking revenge on the team of assassins who betrayed her. This movie was originally planned to be released as a single film, but was split into two parts to make room for the entire story. Kill Bill: Vol. 2 was released seven months later in April 2004.
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 might be Quentin Tarantino’s best movie. It sees the immensely talented director operating at the peak of his craft, incorporating references to other movies and channeling them through his own unique vision to create something utterly unseen before. The assortment of music cues might be the best collection in his filmography, and he really took bold creative swings with every aspect of this movie. Like some of his other films, this story is told in chapters, but not necessarily shown in chronological order.
The Kill Bill story is first and foremost a revenge tale. It opens with a title card that emphasizes the importance of revenge in the movie: “‘Revenge is a dish best served cold.’ — Old Klingon Proverb.” What comes after is one of the most thrilling and inventive depictions of revenge in any creative medium. The concept is straightforward and lowbrow, but the execution is cinema at its most artful and innovative.
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 is one of the best action films of all time. It showcases impeccably-choreographed, high-concept violence and also pays tribute to the action films, directors, and performers that came before. This film is the first part of a duology, and it features The Bride (Thurman) beginning the process of going down her “hit list.” As the title indicates, Bill is indeed at the top of her list, but Volume 1 shows her going after two members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad: Copperhead aka Vernita Green (Fox) and Cottonmouth aka O-Ren Ishii (Liu).
The fight sequences Thurman has with Vivica A. Fox and Lucy Liu are nothing short of breathtaking, and both are quite different in their own way. The fight with Fox’s Vernita Green occurs during the daytime at Green’s suburban home as her young daughter is returning from school. It's a fast-paced, destructive, and ultimately short battle; and one that potentially sets up Kill Bill: Vol. 3 someday.
The fight with Liu’s O-Ren Ishii is drastically different. It occurs in a tranquil, snow-covered Japanese courtyard at night, with the only sound being a calming bamboo fountain that empties itself every minute or so. It features an unusual but perfectly matched song selection: Santa Esmeralda’s 1977 cover of “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood.” The hand-clapping, Spanish guitar, and horn section seems like an odd fit for this scene, but the strange juxtaposition heightens the fight sequence to legendary status. The fight between The Bride and O-Ren Ishii is brutal and graceful, and is the culmination of various other fight scenes that led up to it.
Between Vernita Green and O-Ren Ishii, The Bride must overcome many obstacles along the way, including a video game-esque side quest to retrieve an important sword made by a retired swordsmith. During her journey, she must also battle other foes, including a vicious, petite Japanese schoolgirl named Gogo Yubari and an enormous team of Yakuza-like assassins known as The Crazy 88. The fight with Gogo is intense and beautifully choreographed. Gogo isn't on screen long, but she makes a lasting impression. The battle with The Crazy 88 is absolutely ridiculous in the best way possible. It was shot in black-and-white as an homage to 70’s and 80’s airings of kung fu movies on U.S. television. This was done to conceal the shedding of blood from television censors, and this epic fight sequence indeed features a cartoonish amount of blood. Christopher Allen Nelson, the movie’s special effects make-up artist, says more than 450 gallons of fake blood were used in the two Kill Bill films.
Kill Bill: Vol. 1is stuffed with endless creativity, and it's the only Tarantino movie to include an extended animated sequence. This section of the movie was made by Tokyo-based Production I.G. and it shows O-Ren Ishii’s backstory, humanizing her in the process as it shows the struggles she endured. It provides sympathy for her character, and helps explain where she came from and what motivates her. The animation style was inspired by the Hindi-Tamil film Aalavandhan (2001), and Tarantino also intended for it to pay homage to other violent anime films such as Golgo 13: The Professional (1983) and Wicked City (1987). This is just scratching the surface of Tarantino’s plethora of influences on this movie.
Pablo Picasso once said “good artists borrow, great artists steal.” If that’s the case, then Tarantino is one of the most talented artists working today. He has a deep and enthusiastic knowledge of film history, with a particularly unique expertise in obscure movies that many people have never even heard of. His movies are often patchwork quilts of various aspects of his favorite movies, and the intentionality with which he “steals” from other films shows he has a true appreciation for them. He doesn't hide the fact that particular details of his movies are directly inspired by specific scenes or music cues in other films.
Kill Billwas original conceived as a tribute to Lady Snowblood (1973), and it stills shares many similarities with that obscure but immaculate classic of Japanese cinema. The movie is a smoothie made of various ingredients blended together, including grindhouse cinema, martial arts movies, samurai films, and spaghetti westerns. The Bride’s iconic yellow outfit was directly inspired by the outfit worn by Bruce Lee in his final film, Game of Death (1978). The casting of Sonny Chiba and David Carradine was specifically to highlight their influence and contributions in martial arts cinema in the prior decades. Tarantino gave his director of photography, Robert Richardson, an extensive list of reference films to watch, most of which were martial arts movies made by Cheh Chang and the Shaw Brothers. Other films that Tarantino claims were influences on this movie include Battle Royale (2000), The Killer (1989), Coffy (1973), The Bride Wore Black (1968), and the oeuvre of Brian de Palma.
Quentin Tarantino is perhaps the greatest movie collagist in film history, and Kill Bill: Vol. 1could be his greatest achievement. He has a way of taking the best pieces of other art and reforming them in a way that pays tribute to what came before while also influencing the generation of filmmakers that's emerging after. Kill Bill: Vol. 1is a stylish revenge thriller, and an artsy b-movie. It's a story of women warriors fighting for dignity and respect, and it’s evidently the most fun Quentin Tarantino has ever had while making a movie.
