Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first film directed by Sam Raimi in nine years. It continues where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, with the titular doctor/sorcerer dealing with the aftermath of opening access to other parallel universes. This film sees Strange teaming up with America Chavez, a mysterious teenage girl with the ability to travel between universes. Enlisting the help of Wong and The Scarlet Witch, they face off against enemies from various universes, including alternate versions of themselves.
This might be one of the strangest films that Marvel has made so far (pun partially intended). Breaking open the multiverse allows room for chaos, and while that holds true, the film also stays focused on a relatively small number of characters within two primary universes. This movie cleverly hints at the various avenues that Marvel movies might embark down in their seemingly limitless future.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is easily the most horrific Marvel movie. This is thanks to the work of masterful filmmaker Sam Raimi. His previous credits include the classic horror trilogy for The Evil Dead and the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy from the aughts. Both sets of movies were groundbreaking for their time and genre, and this movie sees him combining these two iconic periods of his career.
Some have said that this film is more madness than multiverse, and for the most part, that seems to be true. The alternate universe aspect of the film is fairly restrained, and fans expecting something different might be disappointed. Still, it’s best to evaluate a film on what it is rather than what it isn’t. The film more than delivers on its titular promise of “madness”, with the director going full Raimi on everyone.
Sam Raimi is best known for highly-stylized cinematography, most often used in the service of grotesque horror. His trademark is all over this film, which has some of the most brutal and gruesome death scenes in Marvel history. Raimi also doesn’t hesitate to show his influences. Scenes with Wanda Maximoff (The Scarlet Witch) feature obvious references to horror classics like Carrie, The Shining, and The Ring. The latter is almost exactly the same scene, with Wanda going through a portal, her limbs disturbingly reforming and snapping into place like a Lego set.
Sam Raimi is something of a magician, pulling new tricks out of an old hat. He livens up the arguably-stale Marvel formula with no shortage of surprises. The horror elements are often combined with humor, even when they seem diametrically opposed. Like a mad scientist, Raimi mixes seemingly incompatible elements to produce something utterly unique. He even squeezes in a cameo for the hilarious and scene-stealing Bruce Campbell, his friend and muse since the Evil Dead days.
The shattering of the multiverse is paralleled by the internal brokenness of the protagonists in the story. Most of the characters are in the process of piecing themselves back together, searching for their way home and their purpose in life. This is best reflected through this film’s greatest addition to the MCU: America Chavez.
Played by newcomer Xochitl Gomez, America Chavez was recently created in the comic books, and she is an exciting new character in the cinematic universe. During the movie, she struggles to understand and harness her own powers. Like most young people, she is trying to figure out who she is, and what she is capable of. Her ability to open portals and travel between universes is one that will open up new storytelling possibilities in the MCU.
Only time will tell, but it seems this film is setting up the future of Marvel films. Without spoiling anything, this movie introduces several familiar but surprising characters; laying the groundwork for their potential emergence in future Marvel projects. This film has a clear connection to the future, but it also has a strong footing in the past.
One critique some people have about Marvel movies is that the viewer would be lost if they haven’t seen the list of MCU projects that are as expansive as the multiverse itself. While I think they do a fairly good job of making each film enjoyable without context of prior films and shows, viewers are rewarded for having seen the previous content. I highly recommend that people watch season 1 of WandaVision on Disney+ before seeing Multiverse of Madness in particular.
WandaVision was the first television show set in the MCU, and it’s probably the best one they’ve made so far. As in this movie, Elizabeth Olsen gives a stunning performance as Wanda Maximoff. Her character is motivated by grief and maternal love; two of the most powerful human experiences. This film sees her harnessing this power, exhibiting the full extent of her reality-altering abilities in ways that are both surprising and frightening. Olsen plays this multifaceted character with heartbreaking tenderness, breaking preconceived notions many have about comic book movie characters.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an emotionally resonant and complex entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It instills fear and sympathy for several characters, often at the same time. It sees Sam Raimi injecting his emblematically morbid sensibility into an expansive foray into the multiverse; in the process paying tribute to comic books, horror films, and his own eclectic career.