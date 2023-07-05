Film: Elemental (2023)
Director: Peter Sohn
Cast: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, Joe Pera
How to Watch: In Theaters
Runtime: 109 minutes
Rating: PG
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Romance, Comedy
Elemental is the 27th feature film from Pixar Animation Studios, and it was directed by Peter Sohn. Set in a world inhabited by anthropomorphic elements of nature, the story follows fire element Ember Lumen (Lewis) and water element Wade Ripple (Athie). The two characters meet by accident after Wade is investigating a plumbing accident near the convenience store owned by Ember’s father, Bernie (Del Carmen). Elementalhas been subtitled Forces of Naturein some countries. As of this publication, it has grossed $137 million, which is far below the $200 million budget that went into the creation and promotion of the film.
Elemental is one of the most beautifully animated movies in Pixar’s illustrious history. It's a film clearly created with an immense amount of love and care from the animators, and it's so much better than its mixed reviews and relatively low box office intake would indicate. This film does what so many successful Pixar films have done in the past: it takes inhuman entities (toys, cars, robots) and makes them relatable to human audiences. Made over the course of seven years, this film is meticulously-constructed, and filled with memorable imagery and emotional resonance. It's entertaining for children while also providing deep themes for more mature audiences to ponder. This is a film concerned with life and death, aging, grieving, inheritance, generational trauma, and finding one’s own way in the world.
At the heart of its story, Elemental is about the immigrant experience. The movie begins and ends with characters on a boat, making a journey to a new and uncertain life. The society the Lumen family is moving to isn't designed to accommodate or welcome them, and yet they make the move to provide a better life for their daughter. This film is a tribute to the sacrifices parents make for their children, and the pride they feel in seeing their kids become their own people. At one point in the story, Bernie tells Ember, “you were the dream.” It’s an emotionally-powerful moment in a film filled with them, and an accurate depiction of parental love. Director Peter Sohn says this movie is about “thanking your parents and understanding their sacrifices.” Sohn’s parents sadly passed away during this movie’s production, and he sees its release as part of his grieving process.
Elemental is one of the most personal Pixar films ever made. It's based on Peter Sohn’s own life. In the early 1970’s, Sohn’s parents immigrated to the United States from South Korea, with neither of them speaking a word of English. His family opened a grocery store in the Bronx in New York City, and it was the model for the Lumen family’s store in this film. Sohn says his family was one of many who “ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams — all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods.” Elemental incorporates this idea into its story.
Another inspiration for this film was Sohn’s marriage to his non-Korean wife, and the culture clashes that came along with it. He wanted to explore the idea of opposites, with a focus on fire and water reacting to one another. This aspect of the storyline is one of the best parts of the movie, and Elemental features one of the most natural, believable, and heartwarming romances in recent film history. The development of the bond between Ember and Wade is genuinely moving, and startlingly human for a story about two elements. Fire and water are often thought of as uncontrollable elements that can spread wherever they need to if given the space. This can also describe the uncontrollable feeling of love and attraction that can occur in a new romance. Sohn cites several romantic films as primary influences on this movie including Roman Holiday (1953), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), Moonstruck (1987), Amélie (2001), and The Big Sick (2017).
Like all great romantic movies, the romance in Elementalworks because of the well-developed characters and excellent performances from the actors. Newcomers Leah Lewis (Ember) and Mamadou Athie (Wade) are fantastic in the lead roles. Ember is a quick-witted fire element with an explosive temper, and Wade is a go-with-the-flow and emotionally-transparent water element whose face is often wet with tears. The characters are two sides of Sohn’s own personality, as he describes himself as having a short temper and a high propensity for crying. Wade and Ember are both acutely aware of the risks their relationship poses. Worst case scenario, Wade would extinguish Ember. Best case scenario: their bonding could change each other’s chemistry for the better.
Peter Sohn joined Pixar Animation Studios in September 2000, and began working in the art department and story department for the Academy Award-winning film, Finding Nemo (2003). Sohn continued to work on The Incredibles (2004), contributing to the art, story, and animation departments. He also worked as a story artist on another Oscar winner: Wall-E (2008). Shortly thereafter, Sohn worked on directing his first Pixar short film: Partly Cloudy (2009). He then went on to direct his first feature film for Pixar: The Good Dinosaur (2015). Besides his directing and animating duties, Sohn has also contributed voice acting work to Pixar films, including Emile in Ratatouille (2007) and Scott “Squishy” Squibbles in Monsters University (2013).
Peter Sohn was first drawn to animation for a personal reason. From an early age, his mother would take him and his brother to the movies. Since her English was limited, Peter and his brother would translate what was happening in the story. When they viewed animated films though, they didn’t need to translate anything for her. He says the medium itself was “so powerful and transcendent of language that there were moments that brought her to tears.” It’s for this reason he considers Elemental to be a love letter to his parents, thanking them for building a supportive foundation for his brother and himself.
Sohn wanted to tell a story of a community of elements that don’t typically mix, and show them living and interacting together. It was similar to his own life growing up in New York City, and the plethora of cultures that surrounded him on a daily basis. He found inspiration from people with different backgrounds mixing together; all fundamentally human despite their surface-level differences. As a child, Sohn would stare at the periodic table of elements, and imagined each box was a different apartment all squished together in a series of high rise buildings. He related the elements to his own life and experience, and stories of what these elements were doing started swirling in his head.
Sohn and the creative team behind Elemental have made a truly unique work of art. Much of the design of Element City occurred during the pandemic, so the animation team conducted virtual POV tours of various European cities, especially Amsterdam and Venice with their canals. The incomparable score was written by the incredibly talented composer (and cousin of Randy Newman), Thomas Newman. He has been nominated for 15 Academy Awards (with no wins so far, shockingly). His prior Pixar scores include Finding Nemo, Wall-E, and Finding Dory. Another vital contributor to Elemental was David J. Peterson, the language expert that invented the “Firish” language of the fire elements in this movie. He has previously created numerous languages for various film and television projects, the most notable of which was the invention of Dothraki and High Valyrian for the television series, Game of Thrones.
Elemental is one of the most personal animated films ever made. It's an underrated and expectation-defying movie with stunning images and tear-inducing moments of heartfelt human emotion. It's an optimistic film with positive messages about tolerance and empathy, and appreciation for the sacrifices of parental figures in our lives. It's about the power of love and the importance of interacting with people from different backgrounds from your own. Isolated, we're mere elements, but together we can be so much more.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia and Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears weekly in The Recorder.