Film: Oldboy (2003)
Director: Park Chan-wook
Cast: Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jeong
How to Watch: DVD Available for Purchase
Runtime: 120 minutes
Rating: R
Genre: Action, Mystery, Drama, Crime, Neo-Noir
Awards: Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival
Note: This review is part of our legacy series. Oldboy celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
Oldboy is the groundbreaking classic of South Korean cinema, directed by the legendary Park Chan-wook. It tells the story of Oh Dae-su (Choi), a man that's mysteriously kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years. Even more puzzling, he's suddenly released from imprisonment and given five days to find his captors and discover the reason they locked him up in the first place. This film is a neo-noir action thriller with Oh Dae-su finding himself trapped in a web of conspiracy, violence, and unspeakable betrayal. In his quest for revenge, he uncovers deep secrets from his past. This movie is based on the Japanese manga of the same name, written by Nobuaki Minegishi and Garon Tsuchiya. It's the second installment in Park Chan-wook’s “Vengeance Trilogy,” which shares thematic elements with Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002) and Lady Vengeance (2005). Oldboy was an international breakthrough for the director, and for Korean cinema in general. For many people, it was the first non-English language film they’ve ever seen.
Oldboy is a bleak and surprising revenge thriller that's stylistically audacious and void of conventionality. It's a story more concerned with the “why” of the imprisonment than the “who” or “what.” It's an impeccably crafted story with major twists toward the end that will make you want to rewatch the movie immediately so as to see if you can catch the hints along the way. This film is disturbing and emotionally traumatic, and it will be seared into your memory whether you like it or not. Oh Dae-su’s name is inspired by Oedipus, the tragic character from Greek mythology. His name hints at the tragedy that befalls the various characters in Oldboy.
There are numerous memorable scenes in this movie. One of the first involves Oh Dae-su devouring a live octopus in a sushi bar. They filmed this scene in four takes, which means Choi Min-sik had to eat four octopuses. No CGI was used for this scene, and it has become controversial, especially among audiences abroad. Eating live octopuses in South Korea is commonplace, although they're usually sliced first. When Oldboy won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, director Park thanked the octopodes along with the cast and crew.
Another famous scene from Oldboy is also its most action-packed. At one point in the movie, Oh Dae-su exits an elevator and finds himself in a narrow corridor filled with adversaries, and his only weapon is a hammer. This scene was filmed in one take, and took three days of planning and practicing to get it right. Again, no CGI was used for this impressive and memorable fight sequence.
The acting in Oldboy is as good as it gets, and helps elevate this already compelling story into something exceptional. Choi Min-sik is particularly fantastic as Oh Dae-su, and he went through a grueling six weeks of training to get in shape for the character. He lost more than 20 pounds during his preparation, and he did most of his own stunt work during filming. His performance in this film is courageous, daring, and unlike anything ever done before or since. He's impeccable as a man that's dead inside, and has felt betrayal in the deepest levels of his psyche. His vacant stare reflects his inner turmoil, and in the hands of Park Chan-wook, we feel his stifled anger and infatuation with vengeance.
Park Chan-wook is one of the most exceptional and unique directors working today. Oldboy put him on the map, but he has continued making stellar works of art over the last two decades. He's often known for blurring the line between what's truly happening to the characters, and what they're subjectively experiencing. This can make it difficult to discern truth from subjectivity, and disorients audiences in the best way possible. His subsequent works include highly recommended movies like Thirst (2009), The Handmaiden (2016), and Decision to Leave (2022).
Oldboy is an energetic and enrapturing masterpiece of revenge that critiques the genre it relishes in. Its style matches its substance, which is visceral, strange, and sadistic. It's as shocking as it is thought-provoking, and it's certainly not a film for the squeamish. It’s as repulsive as it is beautiful, and its ending will linger with the viewer long after the film’s conclusion. Oldboy was a pivotal movie in the launching of the Korean New Wave in the early aughts, and there's nothing else quite like it in the history of cinema.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears weekly in The Recorder.