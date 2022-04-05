Note: This review is part of our legacy series. Nosferatu celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror is the 1922 silent horror film from German filmmaker F.W. Murnau. Inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula, this film stars Max Schreck as Count Orlok, a vampire that preys on the wife of his estate agent and brings the plague to their town. It's an influential classic in the horror genre, and one of most striking works in the German Expressionism art movement.
The silent film medium was limited in that film directors couldn't rely on sound to tell their stories. The reliance on visuals enabled the best silent films to focus on the moving image, and nothing else. In limiting one aspect of film, the other aspects were able to be enhanced, like the concept of one’s senses being enhanced after the loss of one of the other senses. Filmmakers were forced to create memorable imagery that could tell a story on its own.
With Nosferatu, Murnau created a nightmarish atmosphere of despair, persistently hurtling his audience headfirst into an anxious pit of existential dread. The film is engulfed in shadows, with characters often appearing or disappearing out of and into the edges of the frame. The barrier between reality and fantasy blurs; the film oscillating between the real and the imagined. Nosferatu intoxicates the viewer and puts them under its spell.
This film is an examination of fear itself. Count Orlok is often thought of as a representation of whatever it is the viewer fears. He's a walking, sentient manifestation of terror. It's a sense of dread that follows you, and doesn't stay still or hidden away. Like a vampire requiring blood, this fear needs the human life-force to survive; its entire existence dependent on the destruction of the people it targets.
One specific fear this film addresses is the fear of “the other.'' Filmed in Germany in 1922, one can’t help but think about what was looming around the corner in human history. As a homosexual, Murnau sensed the impending persecution of subgroups within larger German society. He immigrated to the United States in 1926, where he continued making films. In March of 1933, the first Nazi concentration camps were established in Germany. By 1945, more than six million Jewish people had been murdered, in an attempt to eradicate “the other” from society.
Otherness is a concept sadly still familiar to modern society. During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, people haven’t always treated one another with the respect human beings deserve. To varying degrees, fear of the other existed for nearly everyone. Precautions were made so one didn’t pass a deadly and highly communicable disease from one person to another. Eerily, Nosferatu depicts this exact experience, but with the plague substituted for COVID-19.
This movie was released a mere two years after the 1918 influenza pandemic ended, so deadly transmissible diseases would have been on the minds of viewers. In Nosferatu, the townspeople wonder “who will be stricken tomorrow” and their collective anxiety is one that's just as relevant today as it was a century ago. When the (spoiler alert) vampire is killed in the end, it marks the end of an indiscriminate killer, every bit as unforgiving as a highly contagious disease.
Nosferatu’s status as a film classic is entirely dependent on Max Schreck’s daringly strange and possessed performance. He creeps through the castle in the movie, his unnatural movements and the elongated shadows of his claw-like nails distorting reality. These claws, along with batlike ears, and ratlike teeth, allowed Shreck to portray Orlok more as an animal than a human being.
Like a true creature of the night, Schrek’s Orlok often appears in the dark corners of the frame, comfortably shrouded in darkness. He creates some of the most frightening, enduring images in all of cinematic history. This includes Orlok’s unsettling slow-rise from a coffin as he stares directly into the camera lens, and by association, the soul of the viewer.
The silent, black-and-white film medium was the perfect way for this story to be told. In a movie about the eternal conflict between good and evil, what better way to depict this struggle between metaphorical light and darkness than with literal darkness and light. Still, the film isn’t purely black and white. Gray areas abound, the line between good fading into evil, and there existing an increasing inability to discern where the light ends and the darkness begins.
When creating this movie, Murnau couldn't secure the rights to Dracula. He still wanted to tell the story, so he changed the name of the character to Orlok and moved the setting to Germany. He made the count more like an animalistic beast than Stoker’s comparatively gentlemanlike Dracula. Murnau also invented the now-standard attribute vampires can be killed by sunlight. Despite all these changes, the story was too similar to Dracula, and Stoker’s heirs successfully sued Murnau upon the film’s release. The court ruling ordered all copies of the film to be destroyed. Luckily, several prints survived.
While Nosferatu was inspired by works of German expressionism, especially the 1920 film The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, it was also a great influence on the films that walked in its shadow. It inspired horror filmmakers for decades, with its rampant use of gothic imagery inspired by the genre of Gothic literature. The depiction of graveyards, castles, rats, coffins, and dark forests is reminiscent of Gothic novels, and in turn influential on modern Gothic films like Crimson Peak and The Babadook. Orlok’s disturbing gait was also an influence on the movements of fellow killer Freddy Krueger in Wes Craven’s Nightmare on Elm Street series.
In a general sense, the structure of Nosferatu is one many horror films still follow to this day. Most horror movies begin with characters living a seemingly normal and happy life. This is important because it sets a contrast to the eventual misery the characters will experience later in the movie. The horror gradually creeps in, and common, everyday occurrences seamlessly transform into ominous situations.
Nosferatu is an essential classic of German Expressionism and Silent Film. It remains an effective and relevant horror movie 100 years after its release. It haunts rather than scares, squirming its way under your skin and setting up a permanent encampment there. This depiction of fear doesn’t jump out of the shadows, but rather rests there comfortably, steadily growing with each passing moment.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.