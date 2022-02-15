Based on William Lindsay Gresham’s novel of the same name, Nightmare Alleyis the newest film from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro. Set in the early 1940’s, the movie stars Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle, a luckless man with a mysterious past. He joins a traveling carnival and uses his talent for manipulating people to boost his career. The greater his risks, the larger the consequences, and an increasing number of people are negatively affected by his actions.
This film is a story of one man’s journey into the depths of his soul. It's a descent into greed and madness. Stanton Carlisle is a man haunted by his past, and the same could be said for the other characters in the movie. Whether it's longing for a deceased loved one or escaping a troubled background, these are people who are trying to recapture or run away from something lost.
The carnival Carlisle joins is operated by Clem Hoatley (Dafoe). When Carlisle is hired, Hoatley explains one of their main attractions: the “geek.” This was a term commonly used in traveling carnivals to describe a wild and unkempt human whose stage show would culminate with them biting the head off a live animal. The violence involved in this act made it illegal but also a top-seller. Hoatley explains the geek is advertised as an uncivilized individual, but in reality they're alcoholic or drug-addicted men with troubled pasts and desperation. The carnival uses their dependence to sink them further into depravity and darkness.
Guillermo del Toro has always been known for the otherworldly creatures featured in his movies. There are no literal monsters to be seen in Nightmare Alley. Instead, the inhumane treatment of the geek displays a monstrous behavior. The men are the monsters in this movie, and give more reason to be fearful than creatures that go bump in the night.
Stanton Carlisle is also guilty of callous treatment towards other people. His most successful stage act includes a fake mind-reading performance. Using trickery, a blindfolded Carlisle “predicts” various objects people have in their pockets or bags. This soon devolves into a show that fools audiences into believing he's capable of contacting the dead.
Carlisle begins to give people hope, even if it’s a lie, by pretending to contact their deceased loved ones. This is a film about the lies people want to believe, especially if it gives them peace of mind. Carlisle finds himself quite skilled at this phony skill, mostly due to his keen observational skills and ability to read people. He finds most people “want to be seen,” and they provide him with clues in their outward appearances. He believes he's providing hope to the hopeless, but as one character tells him early on, it’s never hope if it’s a lie.
Direct parallels are drawn in the film between supposed spiritual mediums like Carlisle and priests/preachers. All offer hope to desperate individuals, especially those who have recently lost a loved one, but they can also prey upon vulnerable people looking for solace in a time of pain. This connection was important to del Toro because he had experience with these swindlers as a young man. His own grandmother was grifted out of her savings by a priest in her local region of Mexico. In a separate incident, his father was kidnapped, and psychics came to his door claiming to know the location. Del Toro saw his own family tricked into false hope, and it made an impression on him.
With this movie, Guillermo del Toro is interested in truth and lies, and those that take advantage of the blurred line between the two. He sees Carlisle as a character everyone can identify with. Carlisle starts to believe his own lies, and this isn't that different from how people consume information in modern society. We often seek out the sources that confirm our biases, and ignore anything that might contradict what we believe, even if it’s the truth.
In preparation for this movie, del Toro spoke with several real-life magicians, mentalists, and other people that use tricks to fool their audiences. He wanted to get into the headspace of these individuals, and figure out how they function. With the film, he explores the dark side of people who falsify reality for a living. In this story, Carlisle increasingly raises the stakes of his contact with the dead. In doing so, he creates scenarios that start to threaten the lives of the people around him. He also crosses the ethical line of providing peace to a man that has caused great harm to many people in his own life.
Nightmare Alley has been nominated for four Oscars at the 2022 Academy Awards. Besides Best Film, it has also earned nominations for Costume Design, Production Design, and Cinematography. The latter is well-earned as the film is beautifully photographed throughout and features memorable imagery.
Fire is a recurring image throughout this film, and indicates a physical manifestation of the mental hell Carlisle finds himself trapped within. A burning building plays an important part in the character’s past, the circumstances of which are unknown. Later on, Carlisle is holding a lighter with the flame exposed during a pivotal moment in his downfall. The religious imagery continues throughout the movie, including one scene featuring characters speaking through a bathroom stall door, resembling a priest performing confession in a church. Mirrors also play an important role in the film, often showing multiple reflections of a character to show their fractured identity or two-faced nature.
The costume design and production design is absolutely incredible in this movie, and also deserving of their nominations. Del Toro and his team put painstaking detail into every moment of this movie, making it feel like a lived-in universe of a bygone place and time. Several of the unusual props and posters in the background are even from del Toro’s personal collection. All of the efforts amount to a lovingly intricate tribute to the entire genre of Film Noir, a movement that peaked during the era the film is set within. It also serves as an acknowledgement of the original Nightmare Alley film that was released in 1947 and served as one of the best movies of that decade and the film noir genre.
The film itself is beautifully made, but the actors are truly the highlight. The cast is overflowing with talent, but Richard Jenkins and Cate Blanchett steal the show in the second half of the movie. Blanchett is perhaps the best living actor, and she shows why with this flawless performance. She adds multiple layers to the classic “femme fetale” character that's practically essential to any film noir.
Nightmare Alley is another gem in the filmography of Guillermo del Toro. Like his other films, it's visually extravagant and features imagery that's both gorgeous and grotesque. It tells a story of hope as a commodity and truth as a subjective experience. It's a film that gets better with each subsequent viewing, and features a heartbreaking but powerful ending. Bradley Cooper is great throughout the film, but he delivers some of the best acting of his career in the final shot. It’s not to be missed.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday