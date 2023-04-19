Film: Babylon (2022)
Director: Damien Chazelle
Cast: Diego Calva, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jovan Adepo, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, Olivia Wilde, Flea, Rory Scovel, Li Jun Li, Lukas Haas, Max Minghella, Spike Jonze, Eric Roberts
How to Watch: Paramount+
Runtime: 189 minutes
Genre: Comedy, Drama, History
Awards: Academy Award Nominations for Best Production Design, Best Original Score, and Best Costume Design / Golden Globe Nominations for Best Actress (Robbie), Best Actor (Calva), and Best Supporting Actor (Pitt)
Babylon is the latest film from director Damien Chazelle. His prior work includes La La Land, Whiplash, and First Man. This movie chronicles the rise and fall of various characters during the early days of the film industry, with a specific focus on the transition from silent to sound movies in the late 1920’s. Nellie LaRoy (Robbie) is a struggling actor, and Manny Torres (Calva) is trying to get any job he can find on a film set. The two characters intermingle with a vast array of individuals in the industry, including ambitious trumpeter Sidney Palmer (Adepo) and leading man Jack Conrad (Pitt). This film takes them all on a journey of ambition during a time of limitless decadence.
Babylon is as epic, messy, and ambitious as the film industry itself. It's chaotic and full of energy and it might just be the best film Damien Chazelle has made in his brief but impressive career. The opening sequence alone lasts nearly half an hour and is so meticulously designed, it stands along as its own work of art. This is a film about excess and greed, and clocking in at more than three hours, it carries forth its message on the back of a movie as excessive as the industry it's critiquing. It's a film that's epic in every capacity, and it uses its technical prowess to reinforce the essence of unhinged excessiveness that permeated this time period in film history. It's a film that takes big swings, and this reaps big rewards for those who enjoy it.
Not everyone has enjoyed this movie though. Babylon is destined to be misunderstood and underappreciated. It has a shockingly low average from film critics and audiences alike. This is a movie that will surely polarize its audience, but the filmmaking on display is top notch. Technically speaking, this movie was a flop. It costs approximately $50 million more than it made, and for this reason, it’s unlikely we’ll see an original story told with this level of detail for quite some time. Enjoy it and revel in its unique nature, because this type of movie will start to become as uncommon as the silent films that are breathing their last breath as this movie begins its story.
The excess and depravity running rampant in this movie is due to the lack of restrictions in the early days of film. Early Hollywood was known for having wild parties featuring drugs, alcohol, and sexual promiscuity. In the late 1920’s, the “Hays Code” was implemented. It strived to improve the public image of the film industry and quash some of the scandals that had begun to brew. The code was named after Will H. Hays, a prominent right-wing politician who fought for more restrictions. The Hays Code restricted off-screen behavior for the actors, and also prevented films from featuring scenes with drug use or sexual interactions. Babylon focuses on the time period right before the restrictions were put in place, and the unbridled and pure art early cinema was allowed to be.
Despite the movie’s polarizing effect on audiences, it still earned three Academy Award nominations in the categories of Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Score. No matter what you think of this film, it’s undeniable it's a technical marvel, and deserves every recognition it gets in this area. The acting is also top notch, and it all starts at the top with the lead actor: newcomer Diego Calva.
Chazelle spent two years looking for the right actor to play Manny in this movie. He sifted through thousands of head shots before landing on Calva’s. From there, auditions were held via Zoom and Calva proved himself to be the best of the bunch. Pre-production on the film occurred during the pandemic, so Chazelle invited Calva to his home so the two could walk through the entire movie together. Chazelle insists an alternate version of this movie exists that was shot entirely on his phone in his backyard. Diego Calva was a relatively unknown actor before this movie, but he's absolutely magnetic as Manny, and Chazelle’s bold move in putting the hefty weight of this film on the shoulders of an inexperienced actor pays off in immense ways. One scene in particular in which Manny must race against the sunlight to make sure the film crew can get one last shot is one of the highlights. Like the actor in real life, Manny is the hero who saves the movie.
Babylon also features current A-list actors like Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. Robbie’s Nellie is an aspiring actress partially based on Clara Bow, a woman who was often called the “It Girl” during the 1920’s, and was wrapped up in various “scandals” because of her openness about her sexual desires. Chazelle praised Robbie’s talents as an actor and explained why he cast her in this role. He said she's “utterly fearless” and has a “ravenous bravado to her.” Robbie develops Nellie into a complex character that's as extra as the era from which she developed.
Brad Pitt also delivers a memorable performance based on a real-life character. His Jack Conrad is based on John Gilbert, one of the leading stars of MGM in the 1920’s. As the tale goes, “talkies” revealed Gilbert’s soft voice to be mismatched from his dashing on-screen persona, and this led to a dwindling of roles that were offered to him. The scene in Babylon when Conrad sees audiences laughing at his line reading of “I love you, I love you, I love you” was something that really happened to John Gilbert. Gilbert’s story was the inspiration for one of the main characters from Singin’ in the Rain (1952); another film about the transition from silent films to “talkies.”
There are numerous other standout performances from the supporting cast in this movie. Jean Smart is reliably sharp as an influential film critic. Jovan Adepo is heartbreaking as the African American trumpeter who goes against his own principles to appease the racist expectations of the industry. Spike Jonze, talented filmmaker in his own right, makes a fun cameo as a silent film director. The most surprising performance though belongs to Tobey Maguire, here playing a gangster with creepy enthusiasm. Maguire has never shown this side of himself before, and even though his screen time is limited, it might be his best performance. It would be interesting to see him in more villainous roles going forward.
Babylon gets its title from Babylonia, a city founded in the late 19th century BCE in what's now modern-day Iraq. Babylonia became a magnificent city over the years but slowly decayed into vice. This could describe Hollywood, and Babylon is about the debauchery and back dealing that have always existed in the film industry from its inception. This film is a love letter to the art of cinema, but it's also a critique of the industry that profits off of it. It's a messy and excessive tribute to an industry that itself is messy and excessive. The film reflects the subject matter, and shows cinema in all of its beautiful and complicated glory.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teachers the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears weekly in The Recorder.