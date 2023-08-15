Film: Oppenheimer (2023)
Director: Christopher Nolan
Cast: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, David Krumholtz, Jason Clarke, Josh Hartnett, Benny Safdie, Kenneth Branagh, Matthew Modine, Casey Affleck, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, James Remar, Alden Ehrenreich, Dane DeHaan, Olivia Thirlby, David Dastmalchian, Macon Blair, Alex Wolff, Michael Angarano, Jack Quaid
How to Watch: In Theaters
Runtime: 180 minutes
Rating: R
Genre: Drama, History, Thriller
Cinema Styles: Moral complexity in Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer is the 12th feature film from British filmmaker Christopher Nolan. It tells the story of American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. The story focuses on his early studies, his direction of the Manhattan Project during World War II, and his 1954 security hearing. The film is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning biography American Prometheusby Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The book was required reading for the entire cast and crew of this movie. Nolan originally had the idea to make this film after being gifted the book by Robert Pattinson during their wrap party for Tenet (2020). He was also inspired by his memories and fears of nuclear annihilation throughout his childhood growing up during the Cold War.
Oppenheimertells the tale of a moment that changed the world, as well as the effect it had on one of the men most responsible for making it happen. This movie is a paradox, just like all of reality, as Oppenheimer himself discovers early on in his studies. It's both universal and specific, dealing with matters that affect all life on Earth and other matters that pertain to one man only. It's a small-scale character study while also being a large-scale historical account of horrific atrocity.
On August 6 and 9, 1945, the United States detonated two atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, respectively. The bombings together killed between 129,000 and 226,000 people, most of whom were women and children civilians, and they remain the only use of nuclear weapons in an armed conflict. It's one of the most horrifying moments of human history, and this movie shows the steps that were taken to get to that point, and the effects it had on those involved.
Oppenheimer collaborated with an international array of the most accomplished scientists of the time period, including Albert Einstein and Niels Bohr. Even though they knew they were working out the details to build the bomb, the scientists were more focused on the task at hand and less concerned with the bigger context of how their results would be used. As comedian Patton Oswalt once described , science is “all about coulda, not shoulda.” These geniuses managed to manipulate reality and the natural world in such a way they created the ultimate weapon. This film starts with a title card that says, “Prometheus stole fire from the gods and gave it to man. For this he was chained to a rock and worried for eternity.” Oppenheimer is the modern Prometheus, a real-life myth as paradoxical as the reality he studied.
This movie explores the difference between theory and practice. Oppenheimer studied theory, and it was his theories that were put into action and resulted in the creation of the atomic bomb. In doing so, he inadvertently kicked off the Cold War, and the nuclear arms race at the center of it. This movie attempts to remove any semblance of the notion science is always objective. When the science being worked on has the potential to end human life for thousands of people, it becomes enraptured in a deeply personal moral decision of whether or not you will create a weapon designed to kill. Every scientist involved with that project had to make that decision. Even as they built off hundreds of years of physics and advanced science even further, it set humanity back immeasurably.
The script for Oppenheimerwas originally written in first person perspective. From the beginning, this movie was setting out to exhibit Oppenheimer’s point-of-view, and how the personal interacts with this historic event. Some of the most mesmerizing scenes in this film feature close-ups of particles rippling and moving frantically. This was how Oppenheimer saw the world. To him, all was chaos, and he sought to harness that chaos into something orderly. He had an incessant curiosity about the unknown, and sought new ways of viewing the objective reality we all share. One great scene sees Oppenheimer staring directly at a Picasso painting, seemingly making a connection between his physics studies and the unconventional portraits Picasso was known for.
Perhaps the best scene in the movie is a dreamlike sequence of Oppenheimer speaking in front of an aggressively patriotic crowd. This occurs after the bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Oppenheimer is celebrated as a hero, but the guilt he feels is beginning to overpower him. This scene shows his subjective experience impeccably, the background vibrating behind him as he loses emotional control over the situation and he feels the moral shakiness of what he did. The crowd stomps their feet in excitement and the sound is booming like a bomb. White flashes are blinding Oppenheimer from all sides. A woman steps forward and her skin starts to peel. It’s horrifying and beautiful filmmaking. To add another layer, the young woman is played by Christopher Nolan’s own daughter, Flora Nolan. He did this to illustrate a point: “if you create the ultimate destructive power, it will destroy those who are near and dear to you.” This scene is harrowing and unforgettable.
Cillian Murphy is one of the most talented actors working today, and this might be his best performance to date. With his haunted, sunken, and incomparable eyes, Murphy plays a contradiction-riddled genius. When he says the line “now I am become death, destroyer of worlds,” he's making love. He truly was as paradoxical as the matter he was studying and harnessing. To prepare for the role, Cillian Murphy lost an undisclosed amount of weight and learned several thousand words in Dutch. He read obsessively about Oppenheimer’s life. He studied the real man’s movements, facial expressions, and wardrobe. He even borrows some of his appearance from 1970’s-era David Bowie.
This is Murphy’s sixth collaboration with Christopher Nolan, but his first time in a lead role for the director. Murphy previously played The Scarecrow, one of Batman’s villains, in Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Nolan compared the scene of Oppenheimer first wearing his trademark hat and pipe with the scenes of Bruce Wayne putting on his Batsuit. He says the similarity is intentional, as Oppenheimer was viewed by his peers as a superhero that harnessed the power of atomic energy.
The rest of this cast is incredible, though sometimes it's distracting because almost every small role is played by an actor often known for playing the lead character in their own movies. This film features five Oscar winners and three more Oscar nominees. Robert Downey Jr. plays one of the most interesting characters of his career, using his manipulative charm in unexpected ways. Without giving details, he has an arc that ends differently from where it starts. Downey himself says this is the best movie in which he has appeared.
Matt Damon plays a military general, and he's a great scene partner for Cillian Murphy. The characters have immense friction between them, and ironically it’s the chemistry between actors that makes their scenes together work so well. Damon says he was on a break from acting, but said he would only make an exception for Christopher Nolan. He accepted the role immediately and even offered to take a pay cut. Emily Blunt plays Oppenheimer’s wife, Kitty, and she has never been better. She plays a character as multi-layered and complex as her husband. Blunt says reading the script was an emotional experience, and admired Nolan had “Trojan-horsed a biopic into a thriller.”
Florence Pugh is fantastic, as always, even if she isn’t in this film nearly enough. Same goes for Gary Oldman, who makes a memorable cameo as President Harry Truman. The most surprising acting highlights come from Josh Hartnett and Benny Safdie. Hartnett has never been better, and his acting seems to have improved with age. Interestingly, he was one of the actors in the running to play Batman in Nolan’s Dark Knighttrilogy. Safdie is a filmmaker (often collaborating with his brother Joshua) that has begun to make a career shift into acting. Nolan hired him based on the recommendation of fellow filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, who worked with Safdie in a different role in Licorice Pizza (2021). In this film, Safdie plays Edward Teller, the Hungarian physicist that was the primary inspiration for Dr. Strangelove, the titular character from Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 masterpiece. One of his best scenes in this movie is during the Trinity Test, Safdie’s face slathered in sunscreen in preparation for the blast that's to come.
Christopher Nolan has steadily built one of the most incredible filmographies in modern film history, and Oppenheimer fits in perfectly. Like his other movies, Nolan uses time to manipulate the narrative and disorient the viewer. This film jumps around between different time periods and perspectives. This movie also fits into a theme Nolan often uses: people that are burdened by their own greatness. There are also clear similarities between Nolan and Oppenheimer, though it’s unlikely Nolan meant for these to be intentional. Oppenheimer is creating something with a team of people, made within the confines of a much larger system. The same could be said about Nolan working in the studio system. This is his first biopic, though he once came close to making a film about Howard Hughes, starring Jim Carrey.
Oppenheimer was filmed on 70MM IMAX film stock. Christopher Nolan says the entire film reel is 11 miles long and weighs 600 pounds. It's the largest IMAX film print ever made. Since some of the scenes were shot in black-and-white, Kodak developed their first ever black-and-white film stock for IMAX. This movie was shot by the incredibly talented Dutch cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema. This was his fourth collaboration with Nolan, after previously working on Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017), and Tenet (2020). The intense score was made by the Oscar-winning Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson. At only 38-years-old, he has a long career ahead of him, and his innovative style has limitless potential. For this film’s score, Göransson didn't want to use any drums, instead going for loud soundscapes meant to be a “panic attack of a score.” This was done to reflect Oppenheimer’s inner turmoil and constant cerebral chaos. The sound design in this movie, like other Nolan films, is also quite noteworthy. There are several moments in this film that could be described as “jump scares,” but they’re not visual. These audio jump scares are often unsettling and this is all intentionally done to put the audience into the perspective of the on-edge Oppenheimer.
The centerpiece scene of this three-hour movie is the Trinity Test; the first atomic bomb test conducted by Oppenheimer and his team in the New Mexico desert in July 1945. This scene is stunning, horrific, and beautiful. Christopher Nolan has always preferred practical effects over computer generated ones, and he insisted on creating the explosion for real for this scene. It’s a marvel of technical achievement, as is this entire movie. To film this scene, multiple explosions were performed using a hybrid of gasoline, propane, aluminum, and magnesium using large miniatures. They filmed at high speeds from multiple angles and then layered together the most effective parts from the different explosions. No CGI was used in this scene, and this was important to Nolan because he feels the use of CGI is “safe” and he wanted this scene to convey the “threat” inherent in these explosions. This scene is a turning point for J. Robert Oppenheimer, as he finally witnesses the effects of his efforts, and it dawns on him what he has created. Throughout the movie, he often reiterates he’s “just a theorist,” and to see his theory transformed into action changes him forever. Like Dr. Frankenstein, he no longer had control over his creation once it was sent out into the world. It also brings to mind a quote that's mentioned more than once in the movie: “you can’t lift the stone without being ready for the snake that’s revealed.” Once that first bomb was dropped, it began a chain reaction Oppenheimer felt would eventually end in humanity destroying the planet. It still might.
One of Oppenheimer’s biggest influences is a poem from 1922. Towards the beginning of this movie, Oppenheimer is seen reading T.S. Eliot’s apocalyptic long-form poem The Waste Land. It features a chaotic post-WWI allegory that focuses on themes of death, rejuvenation, and mankind’s consistent destruction of entire cities. Both this poem and this movie begin with droplets of spring rain. The Waste Landends with a constant fire, and a flash of light and thunder over a desolate, ruined world with a broken man standing solitary on a shore as uncertainty hangs over him and drops of rain fall all around him once again. Oppenheimerends the exact same way.
Oppenheimeris an unconventional biopic about a man that manipulated reality to destroy itself. It'[s a morally complicated film about America’s own guilt-ridden Prometheus. It's less a history lesson and more cautionary tale about the horrors humanity is capable of. It shows both the triumphs and consequences of genius. It creates a metaphysical connection to the past, dissolving the barrier between then and now, and making Oppenheimer’s story as relevant today as it would have been in the 1940’s. The risk of nuclear annihilation is present in our modern world, and we're merely existing in the next stage that all started with J. Robert Oppenheimer’s scientific achievement and moral defeat.