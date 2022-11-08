Note: This movie was screened at Fantastic Fest 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Holy Spider is the newest film from Iranian-Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi, and it tells the story of Rahimi, a female journalist traveling to the Iranian city of Mashhad to investigate a serial killer known for targeting sex workers in the name of “cleansing the streets of sinners.” This movie is based on a true story of the “Spider Killer,” a man that murdered 16 women in Iran between 2000 and 2001. Once caught, the man was embraced by many as a hero.
Holy Spider is an intense and unforgettable Iranian Noir, mixed in with a sobering satire of religious hypocrisy and the collapse of societal morality. It combines elements of social realism and crime thrillers to craft something completely gripping and disturbing. It's a real-life horror film that focuses on the horrifying aspects of the world we live in.
Everything exists on the surface in this movie. The violence in this film isn't obscured or hinted at. It's shown in all of its disturbing detail. Even the killer’s identity isn't left as a mystery to the audience. We know who he is before any of the other characters find out; even his own family members. This film is not interested in the mystery of who this man is. It's more focused on the circumstances that would motivate someone to do what he did, and the machinations of a society that deems his actions as praiseworthy.
The Iranian society depicted in Holy Spider is one that supports the murder of innocent young women, claiming religious purity to mask the underlying motivation of overwhelming misogyny. This film is critical of a system that encouraged a serial killer to rise to the surface, and propped him up once he began his heinous mission.
Ali Abbasi was a student in Tehran when the murders began taking place. He was baffled and disturbed by the conservative response that heralded the killer as a hero, and the lack of urgency from the police in arresting him. Abbasi knew he wanted to tell this story, and soon realized it would be less about the individual killer, and more about the society that created him and allowed his violent ideology to flourish. Abbasi recognized a deep-seeded misogyny in Iranian society. He wanted to explore these communal shortcomings, so he decided to focus the story on the female journalist intent on bringing the serial killer to justice.
Zar Amir-Ebrahimi’s performance as Rahimi, the journalist, is the thread that holds this film together. She deservedly won the Best Actress award at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Amir-Ebrahimi was initially involved in this film as the casting director only. A different actor had the journalist role, but she dropped out at the last minute over fears of retaliation for not wearing a hijab.
Her fears weren't unfounded, as is evident by recent news stories of violence against women in Iran. One recent victim, Mahsa Amini, was arrested by the country’s “morality police” for violating their dress code. Amini was tortured in police custody before being murdered by them. Her death has sparked protests across Iran, and positions Holy Spider as a film of great relevance. Abbasi intended for this movie to be an unconventional expose of the patriarchal society in Iran that suppresses and punishes women for living their lives.
This film’s title seems to reference the religious justification the “spider” hides behind to mask his true misogynistic motivation. The killer believes he's an avenging angel, and his actions are justified by his god. It's dangerous when someone truly believes their actions are endorsed by a higher power, especially when those actions harm others, or even bring about the end of their lives. It's self-justifying evil masquerading as self-righteousness, and the one who possesses it is incapable of being part of the real world; too obscured by religious fanaticism to be grounded in any sense of reality.
Holy Spider is a complex critique of religious fundamentalism and patriarchal social structures. It uses the story of a serial killer to deliver its true intention of critiquing a society that breeds and fosters violence against women. This movie lacks the sensationalistic tone that usually rears its ugly head in stories such as this one. The killers are often glorified, sometimes unintentionally, but this film is more focused on the victims, and the larger implications of their victimhood. Holy Spider can be difficult to watch. It doesn’t provide easy answers. After all, there's no satisfaction in seeing a killer be caught if the system that created him continues to thrive.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.