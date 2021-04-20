Minari is a beautiful film about a South Korean family, The Yi’s, moving to Arkansas in the 1980s and starting a farm. It is a story both specific and universal, and it’s told with lovingly close attention to detail.
The majority of people living in The United States of America are either immigrants or the descendants of immigrants. The concept of the American Dream is inherently intertwined with immigration. In Minari, the Yi family moves to America as first-generation immigrants. Viewers that are new to this country can directly connect with their struggles and successes, and viewers that have been here for multiple generations can gain a new appreciation from their ancestors that were the first-generation immigrants in their family.
The film is also universal in its depiction of people adjusting to new circumstances and environments. Everyone can identify with the difficulty of making adjustments to significant changes in their lives, whether it’s a new job, the birth of a child, or the loss of a loved one.
One of the central relationships in the story is between David (a scene-stealing Alan S. Kim), the young son in the family, and his grandmother Soonja (Yuh-Jung Youn). They do not know each other well when Soonja moves in with the family, and initially, David is resistant to her presence and unusual behavior. The gradual development of their bond is one of the most heartfelt aspects of this movie. It grows slowly, like the crops on the Yi family farm, and like those crops, it takes time and attention to grow properly.
Growth is one of the central ideas of Minari. Jacob (Steven Yeun), the father in the family, struggles to get his crops to grow. This struggle is paralleled in the difficulty his family faces in calibrating to life in America. The new land they’re living in is unfamiliar to them, both in terms of the soil and crops, as well as the culture and customs around them.
When Soonja first arrives to live with the family, she brings traditional South Korea food. The mother in the Yi family, Monica (Yeri Han), is emotionally overwhelmed by her mother bringing these reminders of her homeland, and it causes her to begin crying. Soonja also brings seeds for plants that are native to South Korea. One of those is minari.
Minari is a type of vegetable, closely-related to celery, and it grows most prominently in South Korea. Soonja plants minari on the family farm, and its growth is symbolic of the growth the Yi family experiences as they adjust to their new environment. Their identity is a mixture between Korean and American, and this unique combination is similar to the one that every immigrant brings to our country. With their variety of experiences, immigrants make America great.
The acting in the movie is incredible. Steven Yeun shines as Jacob Yi, and his Oscar nomination is groundbreaking as he is the first Asian-American to be nominated for Best Actor. Yeun subtly portrays Jacob’s struggles in adapting to his new environment. The film often frames him during moments of silence and isolation, surrounded by the landscape, symbolizing the aloneness that he often feels.
Yuh-Jung Youn is famous in South Korea, but she is mostly unknown in America. Minari will change that, as her performance is the most memorable aspect of the movie. She gives Soonja a well-rounded portrayal, showing her completely. She is currently expected to win Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards, having already won the same award at the BAFTA and SAG award ceremonies.
Lee Isaac Chung is the talented director of Minari. This film is personal to him, as many details are from his life as a young boy growing up in 1980’s Arkansas. He started the writing process by jotting down 80 memories from his childhood. He then structured the story, focusing on themes of family, failure, and rebirth. Chung describes the movie as a “fairytale of a true story”. His efforts have earned him multiple Academy Award nominations.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.
Film: Minari [2021]
Director: Lee Isaac Chung (Munyurangabo)
Starring: Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Yuh-Jung Youn, Yeri Han, Alan S. Kim
Streaming Platform: Available for Rent on Amazon, Apple TV, and YouTube
Cost: $20
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 115 minutes
Genre: Drama
2021 Academy Award Nominations
Motion Picture of the Year
Director - Lee Isaac Chung
Lead Actor - Steven Yeun
Supporting Actress - Yuh-Jung Youn
Original Screenplay - Lee Isaac Chung
Original Score - Emile Mosseri