Film: Memories of Murder (2003)
Director: Bong Joon-ho
Cast: Song Kang-ho, Kim Sang-kyung, Roe-ha Kim, Jae-ho Song, Byun Hee-bong
How to Watch: $4 Rental on Apple TV or Amazon
Runtime: 132 minutes
Rating: R
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Awards: Grand Bell Awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Song Kang-ho), Best Cinematography, and Best Screenplay
Note: This review is part of our legacy series. Memories of Murder celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
Memories of Murder is the second feature film from Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon-ho. This movie helped to usher in the Korean New Wave: an artistically daring array of films coming out of South Korea that continues to this day. This movie is based on the true story of a series of serial killings that occurred in a rural community in the 1980’s. It follows a group of detectives struggling with the case as they use any means necessary (including brutality and torture) to find the culprit. This case is notorious for being South Korea’s first serial killer case, and it remained unresolved until 2019.
Memories of Murder is a genre-defying and tonally adventurous crime thriller filled with moments of absurdist humor and chilling cruelty. Scenes oscillate between tragedy and comedy, with both sometimes occurring at the same time. It's an existential nightmare mixed with police procedural, all with dark humor sprinkled throughout. This is a movie that relishes in its inability to be pinned down or categorized.
Nothing is as simple as it seems in this film, and truth itself is the most elusive element of all. The “heroes” of the story are complicated individuals that often behave unprofessionally in their pursuit of the killer and the truth. This film focuses on their moments of weakness and the emotion-fueled desperation that causes someone to be irrational. The interactions between the detectives, and their idiosyncrasies and human foibles, make up the majority of this story’s focus.
The most interesting dynamic in this film is between two of the detectives in particular, and the tension that arises from their opposing strategies. Detective Park (Song Kang-ho) believes he can ascertain a suspect’s guilt simply by staring into their eyes, and Detective Seo (Kim Sang-kyung) bases his strategy on the principle “documents never lie.” The two men represent instinct and logic facing off against one another. All the actors are phenomenal in this movie, but these two in particular add a unique tension to the story, and show the varying ways of pursuing the truth. Song Kang-ho in particular is memorable in this film, and he's one of the most talented actors working today. This film marks his first collaboration with Bong Joon-ho. They would go on to collaborate together on The Host (2006), Snowpiercer (2013), and Parasite (2019).
Bong Joon-ho has always been a fan of detective fiction, and he wanted to add his own contribution to the genre with this film. Something about the natural beauty of the scenic landscapes of the rural countryside was intriguing to Bong, particularly when juxtaposed with the ugliness and brutal nature of the murders. Bong intended this film to critique South Korea’s military rule under President Chun Doo-hwan from 1980-1988.
The focus on military mindset is depicted through the unbridled violence used by the detectives in this movie. Over the course of the investigation, four suspects committed suicide after being falsely accused and tortured by the police. In December 2019, eight of the original investigators were charged with various crimes related to abuse of power, assaulting suspects, falsifying evidence, and illegal detention. During the 1980’s in South Korea, corruption was at an all-time high, resources were experiencing shortages, and bureaucratic results-driven ineptitude was rampant. With Memories of Murder, Bong Joon-ho is making the case these systemic issues allowed the serial killer to flourish.
This movie is memorable for many reasons, but the cinematography might be at the top of the list. Shot by Hyung Koo-kim, this film features multiple moments of stunning and haunting imagery. He uses light and shadows in inspiringly inventive ways, often imbuing moments of fear and horrifying violence with objective beauty and the wonder of nature. The color palette alone is astonishing. Bong wanted to highlight the somber mood of the movie by removing primary colors from almost all the shots, resulting in Earth tones on the characters that allow them to blend into their surroundings. During more intimate scenes indoors with various characters, the scenes are often shot with ensemble staging. Instead of cutting between different angles, every actor is in the frame and the scene plays out like a stage play. This allows the viewer freedom of where they would like to look, and it also helps the actors feel like they're authentically inhabiting their environment.
Bong Joon-ho is one of the most talented and exciting filmmakers working today. He doesn’t make simple films. His movies defy classification, and are aggressively unconventional. He always keeps audiences guessing; creating innovative art using the tools of cinematic storytelling. With this film in particular, Bong is making a comment about the evasive nature of truth, and how life often leaves us without definitive answers to our biggest questions. He was inspired by Alan Moore’s graphic novel From Hell, which focuses on the murders of Jack the Ripper but also examines the societal issues of Victorian England. Like that case, this story ends with no conclusive revelation about the killer’s true identity. When Memories of Murder was released, the murderer at the center of the story remained unknown, but in 2019, that was all about to change.
In September 2019 (four months after the release of Bong Joon-ho’s groundbreaking film Parasite), DNA evidence was used to identify the murderer from Memories of Murder. Lee Choon-jae confessed to 14 murders; 10 known by authorities, and 4 more that were unknown. He admits he was aware of this movie and had seen it upon its initial release. Bong Joon-ho was confident the killer would watch the film. In the final shot of the movie, Detective Park looks directly into the camera. This was intended for him to be staring directly at the murderer, and serve as a chilling reminder they would never stop looking for him.
Memories of Murder is an incomparable masterpiece that combines thrilling police procedural with darkly comic social commentary. It's an absurdist tale of the ways violence can find its way into the lives of average citizens. With this film, Bong Joon-ho has fashioned a haunting and satirical expedition into the existential abyss.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears weekly in The Recorder.