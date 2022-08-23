In the summer of 2010, Dean Fleischer-Camp made a short 3-minute film and released it on YouTube. It was a stop-motion mockumentary about an adorable, 1-inch shell named Marcel, voiced by SNL-alumni Jenny Slate. 33 million views later, it became one of the earliest viral videos on the website. In the video, Marcel speaks directly to the camera about his daily activities and how he completes simple tasks. Ten years after its initial release, Fleischer-Camp and Slate have re-teamed to expand the short film into a full-length movie that focuses on Marcel’s unique existence living with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Though they were once part of a large community of shells, they're now the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. Marcel strives to find his missing family members, and he uses his viral fame to aid in this mission.
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is a profound and heartwarming movie quite unlike anything else. It has a poetic core, and is filled with sincerity and whimsy. Marcel is a tiny character with a huge heart, and his openness, like the film itself, invites you in as a viewer. Both the movie and character have a quiet simplicity that's at times hilarious and other times filled with melancholy. The film is imbued with a macro expansiveness even though its story is dealing with creatures living in a micro world.
This is a film about what it means to be alive, and it covers the full gamut of change that occurs during one’s lifetime. This movie focuses on life’s various transitions, including the inevitable loss and grief all beings experience. This is also a film about the meaning of family and the necessity of connection. It depicts characters forming bonds, breaking those connections, and reforming their broken selves in the best way they can.
Dean Fleischer-Camp and Jenny Slate were a married couple when they made the original 2010 short film. In 2016, the couple divorced, but remained friends. Not coincidentally, this 2022 film features a human couple who's going through a break-up, and their split is the impetus for Marcel’s family to suddenly disappear. Slate and Fleischer-Camp seem to be reflecting on their own relationship, and inserting it in this movie’s storyline might be a form of therapy; a way of healing from the trauma caused by the unexpected transitions in their own lives.
Jenny Slate is remarkable as the titular shell with shoes on. She initially created the voice when joking around with Fleischer-Camp, and most of the dialogue in the short film and the movie is improvised by Slate. She has always been a hilariously talented comedian, but this film (along with other dramatic performances in recent years) proves she's a versatile actor capable of a wide range of pathos. Isabella Rossellini is perfectly-cast as Marcel’s grandmother. Her voice has a melodious quality that also feels warm and welcoming. She provides the character of Connie a complex sense of melancholy; playing her as someone that's both excited about and weary of a difficult existence.
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On was made over the course of seven years. With the immense complexities of stop motion animation, one full day’s work resulted in the completion of about 5-10 seconds of the entire movie. Most of this was done with the help of talented director and animator Kirsten Lepore, whose most recent release as a filmmaker is the new I Am Groot animated series on Disney+. That series, like this movie, depicts a small protagonist with an oversized sense of curiosity about existence.
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On feels like a warm hug of a movie. It's the calming antidote we all need at a time of great chaos. It's heartfelt, hilarious, and whimsical. It's about making connections, experiencing loss, and going through immense and unexpected change. It's also a movie filled with unexplainable magic. When asked about the logic behind various objects coming to life in the film, Dean Fleischer-Camp stated "if an object is neglected long enough, it develops a spirit of its own." This is a film that examines the soul and asks the question of what it means to be alive.
