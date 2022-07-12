Thor:Love and Thunder is the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the fourth installment in the Thor series. It's directed by New Zealand’s Taika Waititi, the inimitable auteur behind Boy, Hunt For the Wilderpeople, Jojo Rabbit, and the third Thor film — Thor: Ragnarok. This movie sees Waititi combining his trademark concoction of heart and humor to continue the story of the God of Thunder. Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Thompson), Kronan warrior Korg (Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman) to help fight Gorr the God Butcher (Bale), an enemy intent on extinguishing the lives of every god in the universe. This film is based on comic book author Jason Aaron’s 2012 run of The Mighty Thor.
Thor: Love and Thunder is full of surprises, both in terms of comedic elements and sincere moments. It’s filled to the brim with jokes, and there might be too many for some people, but it's all part of Waititi’s constant balancing act he strives for with his movies. He's a master of mixing various tones in a single scene, and this isn’t an easy feat to accomplish. Sometimes the recipe is just right, and other times it’s not quite there. Either way, Waititi is one of the most exciting directors working today because he takes those risks, and they often produce wondrous results.
The idea of mixing different elements to create a whole is foundational to this movie. After needing the help of his unique group of friends/warriors during battle, Thor finds himself by the film’s conclusion embarking on a new adventure that’s unlike any he’s ever experienced before. It’s one that will require complex emotional investment and a deep understanding of another person. In a word, it will require love; hence its prominence in the title of the movie. The title will gain new meaning by the end, and without spoiling, it's closely connected with Thor’s next chapter in his life.
Love is ubiquitous throughout this movie. Again, without giving away plot details, several characters in the film make vital decisions based entirely around love or the absence of love. The concept of love is treated as the complex and bewildering element it’s always been. It’s shown in all its unfiltered and unpredictable glory, exhibiting the various forms it takes with a particular focus on the bittersweet nature of a love-motivated sacrifice.
The weapons in this film play a surprisingly important role. More than one character has their lifeforce drained by the weapon they wield, essentially sacrificing their own well-being in order to complete their objective. The duality of a weapon that enhances an individual but also depletes their health is analogous to the ability of love to simultaneously harm and help a person. One character with this duality is the villain at the center of the story: Gorr the God Butcher, played by the always flawless Christian Bale.
Bale’s Gorr is the most memorable Marvel villain since Thanos, with both characters sharing the commonality of being a sympathetic “bad guy.” This movie’s opening scene features Gorr’s tragic and heartbreaking origin story. Stuck in a life or death situation, he pleads with the gods to help him and his family, but they offer no assistance. After they abandon him at his time of need, Gorr replaces his religion with revenge, and swears to bring about the destruction of all gods in the universe. The love for his family is transformed into hate for those who sat idly by while his loved ones perished. Love and hate, after all, are merely two sides of the same coin.
Fueled by revenge and utilizing the terrifying Necrosword, Gore’s abilities lie strongest in the shadows and dark recesses of the universe. It's in these spaces of literal and metaphorical darkness that hate is able to spread and love is often obscured. Bale brings an intensity and ethos to a character that could have easily been a forgettable foe for the God of Thunder. He invites sympathy and understanding for a ruthless killer whose hatred blinds him from the love at his center. It's one of Bale’s wildest performances, and one that seems partially influenced by Heath Ledger’s Joker performance he witnessed firsthand when making The Dark Knight in 2008.
Chris Hemsworth continues to be fantastic as Thor, and his character has appeared in more MCU films than any other character. With Waititi, Hemsworth essentially rebranded Thor with 2017’s Ragnarok, leaning into his natural comedic abilities to make the character more complex, charismatic, and downright hilarious. With this film, Hemsworth adds multiple layers of emotion to an already complex individual. He seems to love and understand the character, and it would be interesting to see how intricate he could develop this character if allowed to continue with it far into the future.
Thor: Love and Thunder is filled with memorable performances from the supporting cast as well. Natalie Portman is fantastic as Jane Foster, showing both power and vulnerability, often moments apart in the same scene. Russell Crowe, not necessarily known for his comedic talents, here shows his humorous side as a show-boating, orgy-obsessed, cowardly version of the Greek god Zeus. Tessa Thompson continues to shine as Valkyrie, the queer Warrior/King of New Asgard. Waititi typically plays a role in each of his movies, and here he continues voicing the character of Korg: a computer-generated rock-creature that often serves as comic relief.
Taika Waititi is one of the most talented and unique filmmakers working today. With this film, he wants to make you laugh while also requesting you dwell on universal, powerful topics like the power of love and the value of sacrifice.
Some of the most amusing aspects include Thor’s giant goats that fly him between planets and abrasively screech/bleet every time they land on a new one, Korg’s every line of dialogue (especially his storytelling), and the comically sentient nature of Thor’s weapons. Stormbreaker, Thor’s current weapon, becomes jealous of the reemergence of Thor’s former weapon Mjolnir. Thor treats the weapons like people he’s in a relationship with, gently stroking Stormbreaker at one point to assure it he's not getting back together with his “ex,” Mjolnir. It's the funniest and strangest “love triangle” in film history.
Besides the plethora of often-ridiculous humor, this film has a deeply emotional core. It takes viewers on one character’s complicated and personal journey, and has fun along the way because emotional depth and humor aren't mutually exclusive.
Thor: Love and Thunder is an 80’s-inspired thrill ride of pop-filmmaking infused with arthouse depth and indie tenacity. It’s a film only Taika Waititi could make, and for that reason alone, it's a triumph. It refuses to be any one thing, combining divergent tones to form another one of Waititi’s aggressively unique concoctions. It's an action movie featuring children in peril, combined with Modern Gothic Horror elements, and mixed with a story of loss and love that includes a heartfelt depiction of cancer and what happens when someone becomes terminally ill.
Thor: Love and Thunder is both sincere and frivolous, offering a unique view of love in all its forms. It's an over-the-top and visually-engaging story that truly feels like a comic book come to life. It's a romance film, but not in the ways one would expect. It's about love for oneself and one’s community, and the special power of love that comes from putting someone else’s needs before your own.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.