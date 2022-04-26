Everything Everywhere All at Once is the newest film from the directing team known as The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert). It tells the story of Evelyn Wang (Yeoh), a Chinese-American laundromat owner being audited by the Internal Revenue Service. Her tedious day becomes more complicated when she becomes embroiled in a situation involving parallel universes. She must learn to connect with alternate versions of herself in order to prevent the destruction of all their realities.
This film is an adrenaline shot of creativity. Everything about it is cranked up to 11, from the performances to the score to the mind-blowing camera work and editing. The story frenetically jumps between different universes just as seamlessly as the film gear-shifts between various genres. It refuses to be any one thing, comfortably classifying itself as “everything,” just as the title suggests. It manages to be an immigrant tale, domestic dramedy, parent-child love story, and science fiction masterpiece rolled into one. It's an epic and expansive adventure featuring martial arts, multiverses, and the mundanity of laundry and taxes.
Everything Everywhere All at Once is about the chaotic possibilities that life has to offer. It basks in the chaos, and takes interest in the limitless options involved in every human decision. It's one of the most original and visually inventive films ever made, and it's easily the best movie released in years. It's a film that stimulates the brain and the heart, heightening the viewers’ ability to think and feel. It's heartfelt and hysterical, and above all else, just a really fun film to experience.
This movie is a playground for the imagination, both for the viewers and the team that created it. It's a film whose originality came from deep within the recesses of its creators’ inventiveness. It's an onslaught on the senses in the best way possible. It embraces life’s strangest aspects, and elevates them as qualities to be admired.
The Daniels have never hesitated to let their freak flags fly, here offering parallel universes that include humans with hot dogs instead of fingers and an alternate version of reality in which Evelyn and her daughter are rocks instead of people. Many of these concepts begin as jokes and abruptly morph into something profound and sincere. By the film’s conclusion, the audience becomes emotionally invested in the romance at the heart of the hot dog section and the rock-universe serves as beautiful minimalism in contrast to the rest of the movie’s maximalism.
Everything Everywhere All at Once is a family drama at its core. The film’s defining quality is its sincerity, even during its most ridiculous moments. It's concerned with intergenerational conflicts, and the complicated minutiae of being part of a family. It's a movie that takes glory in being able to make you laugh immediately after making you cry, fully representative of the mixture of emotions that can often occur simultaneously during a person’s life.
Everything Everywhere All at Oncepresents life as an accumulation of decisions, both significant and trivial. As Evelyn’s husband Waymond (Quan) points out during one of the film’s several fight sequences, “every rejection and every disappointment has led you to this moment.” When something occurs in our lives, it's because every moment that preceded had to happen. We're shaped by every little aspect of our lives, even the ones we wish didn’t happen. The positive needs the negative in order for its existence to have any meaning. Without the inverse, nothing would ever be distinguishable from anything else.
The multiverse portrayed in this movie is one entirely centered around small decisions. Every slight change causes a fracture in the universe, splintering off and creating an entirely new existence. These infinite possibilities branch-off into infinite universes. While it's absolutely an entertaining aspect of the film, it also serves the story magnificently. It revels in the idea of life having unlimited potential, and each individual having the opportunity to be any version of themselves. Every decision made by every person matters. Nothing is insignificant because everything has an effect on the reality around it. Anyone could be anyone they want to be. No one is tied down to any one interpretation of their own beings. This film highlights this concept, acutely aware of the exciting uncertainty this brings to life.
Uncertainty can also rear its ugly head, and the great evil Evelyn is fighting in this movie is the concept of nihilism. Like the protagonist, this movie vehemently fights against the idea of a meaningless universe. It suggests to its characters and its audience one must carve their own meaning out of existence. This film profoundly posits that life should be cherished at all costs. Everyone must find someone or something to hold onto to save themselves from being sucked into a proverbial black hole, absurdly and wonderfully represented in the movie by a massive everything bagel.
While a variety of interpretations for this film surely exist, its primary suggestion for saving oneself from oblivion is the acceptance of love. This isn't a new concept, but the film expresses it with such grace and beauty it feels like a revelation. Love is the most powerful weapon in a universe where nothing seems to matter. Meaning comes from the connections we make with other people, as well as the other versions of ourselves we have been in the past and could be in the future. The movie incessantly reminds the viewer of the unlimited possibilities that life has to offer, and something good can come out of even the most unpleasant situations.
Life’s boundless opportunities are impeccably depicted by the malleability of the film’s characters and the belief all people contain multitudes. This is best portrayed by Evelyn when she realizes how to utilize the skills of every version of herself. In harnessing her full potential, she's able to access every memory, emotion, and expertise of every other Evelyn in existence. This aspect of the character allows Michelle Yeoh to show her range as an actor by playing different versions of the same individual.
This movie belongs to Michelle Yeoh. The legendary actor has been working for decades, but never before has she had the opportunity to show the multitudes that exist within herself as an individual. Evelyn is a complicated character, and Yeoh brings decades worth of experience to create one of the great protagonists in cinematic history. She's the gravitational center of this film, with everything revolving around her strength as an actor.
As incredible as Yeoh is in the movie, Ke Huy Quan is just as phenomenal as Evelyn’s husband Waymond. Quan was best known as a child actor, with memorable performances as Data in The Goonies and Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. More recently, Quan has worked behind the scenes as a Stunt Coordinator and Assistant Director on various films. As an AD, Quan worked with the great Wong Kar Wai, and this film even sees Waymond enter a parallel universe that's intentionally portrayed as one of the legendary director’s movies.
Everything Everywhere All at Once serves as Quan’s first on-screen performance in 20 years, and it could be the greatest “comeback” in film history. Words cannot express how amazing he is in this movie. He has lost none of the charm and charisma that brought him fame as a child. His monumentous and inspiring return to cinema can be paralleled with the film’s focus on the idea anything is possible. Quan is given the opportunity to show his extensive range as an actor and incorporate all aspects of his career. At one moment he's showing vulnerability as an unhappy husband, and the next he's participating in the film’s most memorable and highly-choreographed fight scene; featuring a fanny pack of all weapons.
The other actors in the film are absolutely incredible as well. Relative newcomer Stephanie Hsu is fantastic as Joy, Evelyn’s daughter, and the legendary James Hong is reliably great as her grandfather. One of the movie’s great surprises is Jamie Lee Curtis as the IRS worker. While Curtis has always been talented, this is easily her best performance. She gets the opportunity to be terrifying, revolting, and tender, all in the span of a couple hours.
Like all great films, Everything Everywhere All at Oncewas the result of multiple talented collaborators coming together. Editor Paul Rogers deserves special recognition for the complicated sequences he cut together. The pulsating and energetic score was made by Son Lux, featuring collaborations from David Byrne, Mitski, and André 3000. The impressive visual effects were made by the impossibly-small group of self-taught music video directors, all of whom were friends of The Daniels.
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are two of the most exciting and innovative filmmakers working today, and Everything Everywhere All at Onceis a film that only they could have made. More 10 years ago, the Daniels met in an animation class and began working together, creating incredibly strange short films and music videos. They went onto direct their feature film debut, Swiss Army Man, starring Paul Dano as a lonely individual and Daniel Radcliffe as the reanimated corpse he befriends.
The Daniels’ work has always been reliably unique. They make films based on what they would want to see as a viewer. They find a void, and fill it with something that has never been done before. They're endlessly inventive and their creativity is infectious. One aspect of their filmmaking style is they will often mix lowbrow humor with high-concept philosophy. With this, they cover the full gamut of human experience.
This mixture of seemingly opposing ideas is analogous to their approach as directors. They recognize the balancing act and contradictions artists face when making a large-scale project. They need to have the hubris necessary to devote years towards making a single film, but also the humility necessary to be open to new ideas along the way. Their process evidently works well, as they consistently produce some of the most exciting motion pictures in the modern era.
The origin of this specific film can be dated back to 2010, when both Daniels began conducting research about multiverses. When they sat down to start writing this story, they knew they wanted the protagonist to be based on their parents and the antagonist to be based on themselves. They didn’t want to dip their toes in the multiverse, but rather become fully immersed in it, forcing themselves and the audience to sit with the philosophical and existential consequences of such a lofty concept. In doing so, they achieved their stated objective: to make a film that destroys logic and leaves the audience in a place of full possibility.
Everything Everywhere All at Onceis a profoundly moving film. Comfort can be found in its concept of the multiverse; one in which an alternate universe exists for every moment in our lives, even ones where deceased loved ones are still alive. It's a movie that acknowledges the darkness in the world, and then proceeds to earn an optimistic perspective. It’s a film that feels both universal and personal, and encapsulates the illogical ecstasy of being a human being. This movie makes the argument anything is possible, and the future is unwritten. In a world of limitless variations on reality, we're lucky we live in the specific universe where this movie exists.
