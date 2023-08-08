Film: Frances Ha (2013)
Note: This review is part of our legacy series. Frances Ha celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.
Frances Hais the 2013 film from American filmmaker Noah Baumbach, co-written by Baumbach and the film’s incredible lead actor, Greta Gerwig. It tells the story of Frances, a young woman in her 20’s working in New York City as an apprentice for a dance company. She's an individual with a head full of dreams, even as their possibilities seemingly dwindle. Her life is flung into uncertainty when various factors cause her to drift apart from her best friend Sophie (Sumner). With a dangerous mixture of ambition and being broke, Frances perseveres through numerous difficulties in a journey toward finding her place in the world.
Frances Hais an eccentric and tender film about reluctant responsibility and the inevitability of growing up. It also wonderfully captures the unpredictability and zest of youthful ambitions. It carries an improvisational feeling throughout, though this film was made with meticulous detail and care. Shot in black and white, it's a beautiful story about growing up and discovering yourself. The dialogue is delightfully idiosyncratic, and it’s so specific it often seems like these conversations were pulled from real-life situations. The film consists of multiple montage sequences featuring random moments and small snippets when added all together make up a life in transition. This is a movie that posits life is merely a series of memories strung together.
This is a largely plotless modern fairy tale about the turmoil, excitement, and uncertainties of being in your 20’s. It’s about finding your footing even as the ground is giving out. During this decade of life, people often depend on their friends to keep them afloat, and that’s the case for Frances and Sophie. In many ways, this movie is a platonic romantic comedy about the love between two friends. It’s a sensitive and complex depiction of female friendship. At one point, Frances says she and Sophie “went to college together and we’re the same person.” It’s tongue-in-cheek, like most of what Frances says, but it speaks to the genuine intimacy shared between the two of them. The film’s first scene is of the two friends play-fighting in a park in New York. It shows the story’s focus on their friendship and hints at the combination of fun and frustration within their relationship.
Greta Gerwig first collaborated with Noah Baumbach for his 2010 film, Greenberg. She acted in that film, and they enjoyed working together so much they began exchanging ideas and developing new characters. That led to them co-writing Frances Ha, and also entering into a relationship together. Frances Hais fascinating because Baumbach was actively falling in love with Gerwig while making this movie. Keeping that in mind while watching it adds another interesting layer. Frances is in every frame of the movie, and as a character says in Gerwig’s own film Lady Bird, “love and attention are the same thing.” Gerwig and Baumbach now have two sons, and multiple film collaborations to their names. Their most recent film is the megahit Barbie, directed by Gerwig and co-written by the talented duo. Their creativity compliments one another because Gerwig has a gentleness that balances out the often misanthropic nature of Baumbach’s work.
Frances Ha is a phenomenal movie because of Greta Gerwig. It wouldn’t work without her. She isthis movie. It's a celebration of her as a performer and creator, and truly captures what makes her talented and strange. Her exuberance enlivens Baumbach’s filmmaking style, and softens the sharp edges his movies typically have. Frances is such an interesting character. She embodies the sense of adventure of youth, and shows exploring new places and experiences can often be a way of exploring who you are as a person. She casually denies reality, and attempts to scoot by on her charm alone. She's chaos incarnate, but her love of life makes that easy to look past. She's often one step out of sync with the people around her, but in another light, she's a unique individual that moves to the beat of her own drum. The results are often hilarious and endearing. Her dialogue alone is immensely memorable, including gems such as “I’m so embarrassed… I’m not a real person yet,” “I’m not messy, I’m busy” and “at least you can’t spend money in nature.”
An important aspect of Frances’ character is she's a dancer. While she doesn’t find much success in that field professionally, she's a body in constant motion, and she moves to her own rhythm. One of the film’s highlights is a scene of her buoyantly dancing through the busy streets of New York City, all to the tune of David Bowie’s “Modern Love.” Another scene features Frances dancing frenetically in front of her roommates. The camera stays still as Frances’ head and limbs flail in and out of the frame. It somehow perfectly reflects how delightfully unhinged she is, and how there isn’t a circumstance that can contain her unpredictable movements. One of the posters for this movie features Frances dancing, and even though it’s a still image, it has the feeling of movement and perfectly encapsulates the character’s energetic charisma. This is a story and character that depicts life as a state of constant motion. Life is constantly changing and never sitting still, just like Frances.
The other actors in the film are also notable for various reasons. Charlotte d’Amboise plays the head of Frances’ dance company. She's in fact a well-known Broadway dancer whose resume includes Cats, Chicago, and A Chorus Line. Frances’ parents in the movie are played by untrained actors Gordon Gerwig and Christine Gerwig (Greta’s real life parents). During the montage of Frances being back home in Sacramento, the filmmaking team shot on-location at Gerwig’s church, grocery store, and dentist office she went to growing up. Other notable supporting turns include Grace Gummer (daughter of Meryl Streep) and Adam Driver, who at this time, was a relatively unknown actor. Driver has since starred in a Star Wars trilogy, and earned two Academy Award nominations. He has also continued collaborating with Noah Baumbach, appearing in almost all of his films since this one. Baumbach’s most recent movie was 2022’s White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.
Frances Hawas shot on-location in various metropolitan cities including New York City, Sacramento, and Paris. They shot as covertly and discreetly as possible, especially on the streets of NYC, and even used the “tools of a student filmmaker”, including an affordable camera: Canon 5D Mark II. In using a smaller camera and limited lighting setups, the crew was able to move quickly between filming locations without attracting too much attention. The quick pace was necessary for their small budget, but it also adds to the energy running throughout the film. It makes the performances feel incredibly alive, like the camera was lucky to capture them on the fly.
With the help of his talented cinematographer Samy Levy, Noah Baumbach shot this film in black-and-white to “boil it down to its barest bones” and create an “immediate history” and “a kind of instant nostalgia.” Even though this film is set in the present, it has a feeling of timelessness. It is also a direct salute to the French New Wave, an influential movement from the late 1950’s / early 1960’s when various French filmmakers were experimenting with film structure and expanding what a movie could be. The score itself is from Georges Delerue, a composer of many films from that era, including ones directed by the most notable French New Wave directors, Francois Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard.
Noah Baumbach is one of the most unique creative voices in American cinema. As a film director, his creative tools are the camera and the actors, and he paints with them to perfection with this film. He directs Gerwig with clear adoration for her as a performer and person, and really gives her room to bring her voice to this creative project. This is a true collaboration. It combines the best parts of Baumbach’s and Gerwig’s personalities, resulting in his most compassionate film and her most biting film. Her directorial projects always feature young women finding themselves and their place in society, and this movie is no different. With all of Gerwig’s films, the process of self-discovery is the thing that provides meaning. So even though Baumbach is listed as the sole director, many consider this movie to be co-directed by Gerwig given her stamp as a filmmaker is all over it.
This movie gets its title from the final moments. Without giving it away, the second word in the title is actually longer than two letters but something cuts it short. This is meant to reference Frances herself is incomplete; a work-in-progress that's trying to discover who she is. In this final scene, Frances is seen stretching her arms wide, but she might as well be stretching her wings to begin flying. She's finally taking responsibility and taking those first steps toward being an independent, self-reliant adult.
Frances Ha is a monochromatic snapshot of energetic and unpredictable youth having a quarter-life crisis. It's incredibly alive and full of movement. It’s an examination of the aimlessness of the millennial generation through the perspective of one of their most creative individuals. Nothing really happens in Frances Haand yet we go on an entire emotional journey with the character. It’s a story about the complications of friendship, the difficulties of growing up, and the beauty that can still be found even in those challenging moments. Like Frances dancing through the streets of New York, one just needs to keep moving forward, dancing to the beat of their own song.