Note: This review is part of our legacy series. Wild Strawberries celebrates its 65th anniversary this year.
Sweden’s Ingmar Bergman was one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live, and one of his most enduring masterpieces was 1957’s Wild Strawberries. This movie is about Isak Borg (Sjöström), an aging professor being honored with an honorary degree at Lund Cathedral. He takes a road trip to his destination, facing his past along the way, and coming to terms with his faults and regrets. He makes peace with the inevitability of his approaching death through a series of flashbacks, fantasies, dreams, and nightmares. It is a humanistic dramatization about one man’s journey of self-discovery.
Wild Strawberries is a road trip movie, and like most films in that subgenre, it is also about the twists and turns that people often take during their journey in life. As Professor Borg physically travels forward to receive his honor, he psychologically travels backward, retracing the steps of his childhood and young adulthood. He swims in a deep pool of nostalgia-ridden memories. This is a film about nostalgia, and the ways that the past can affect one’s present and future.
This is a movie about time, and the incessantly forward momentum of life as we journey from birth to death. Memories are frozen in time; a tableau of ourselves as a specific age at a particular time and place. As we grow older, the memory remains the same, even if its meaning and significance evolves with our own being.
This film’s title comes from a particular sequence in the story. Along the way to Lund, Borg decides to stop by the summer home his family spent time at during the first 20 years of his life. Wild strawberries grew rampantly in the surrounding thicket. The memory makes him recall his first love; the one that got away. Like the wild strawberries that surround him, this memory is bittersweet.
Wild Strawberries starts with a dream and ends with a memory. Like other Bergman films, this one is primarily interested in the interior nature of its characters and the psychology behind their decisions and character traits. It is a movie that blurs the line between the conscious and subconscious, as well as reality and imagination.
Ingmar Bergman often incorporated dreams prominently in his films. He was an ardent believer that the experience of watching a movie was similar to that of dreaming. With both, time and space no longer follow the rules of reality. Anything goes, and the viewer is powerless to how it all plays out. We can interact with dreams or films in so far as our reaction to them, but we have no control over the events that occur.
The character of Isak Borg was played by another legendary Swedish film director: Victor Sjöström. He was one of cinema’s first great filmmakers, making most of his movies during the silent movie era of the 1920’s. His films, especially The Phantom Carriage [1921] were a major influence on Ingmar Bergman. One extended dream sequence in Wild Strawberries has no dialogue, and seems to be a tribute to the silent film artform that Sjöström helped to trailblaze.
Wild Strawberries is one of the most beautifully written and filmed movies of its era. It examines the how and why a person becomes who they are, and the accumulation of moments that make up each human life. It is a story of love and redemption, and a meditation on life’s meaning. It finds something universal in its examination of the specific. It is a film of poetic existentialism and brutal honesty, and one that has the courage to confront pain instead of shying away from it. It is a contemplative movie about facing the truth about life and oneself, and for that reason, it will remain timeless.