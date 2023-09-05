Film: Nebraska (2013)
Director: Alexander Payne
Cast: Bruce Dern, Will Forte, June Squibb, Bob Odenkirk, Stacy Keach, Devin Ratray
How to Watch: $4 Rental on Apple TV
Runtime: 115 minutes
Rating: R
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Awards: Academy Award Nominations for Best Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Lead Actor (Dern), Best Supporting Actress (Squibb)
Note: This review is part of our legacy series. Nebraska celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.
Nebraska is the 2013 film from Alexander Payne. It tells the story of Woody Grant (Dern), an aging alcoholic taking a trip from Montana to Nebraska with his estranged son David (Forte) in order to claim a million-dollar Mega Sweepstakes Marketing Prize. On their road trip, the father and son make several stops; some planned and some unplanned. This film was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. It grossed $27 million on a $13 million budget.
Nebraska is an understated, poetic masterpiece with surprising moments of profundity and bittersweet, deadpan humor. It focuses on the complicated bond between family members, especially the one between fathers and sons. It is a well-paced film filled with surprises and honest observations. It has a unique visual style, aided by gorgeous black-and-white cinematography. It is a movie about the joys and pains of aging, and the beauty that can be found in even the simplest moments. With this film, Alexander Payne proves himself to be a master of the road trip movie, having made other instant classics in that subgenre including Sideways[2004] and About Schmidt [2002].
Like most road trip movies, the road is a metaphor for the journey of life. Sometimes we miss our exits or drive in the wrong direction completely. The open road also teaches us, as is the case in this movie, that what we need is not always what we’re looking for. Nebraska maximizes the metaphor of road as life, and it all starts from the first moments of the film. The opening scene sees Woody Grant walking on a freeway and being questioned by a police officer. At this point we don’t know who he is or where is going. When the officer asks where he’s going, Woody points forward without saying a word. When the officer asks where he’s coming from, Woody points behind himself. The simplicity of this first scene is representative of the march toward the end of life that starts at the beginning of life.
Nebraska fits nicely in the pantheon of top tier dark comedies, and most of that is thanks to its facetious treatment of death. In doing so, you have hilarious scenes including Woody’s wife candidly insulting various people from her past while they are visiting the cemetery; culminating in an unexpected moment that is wildly inappropriate for a cemetery setting. In dealing with death though, the film is able to switch from comedy to drama very quickly. Death gives life meaning because if there was no end, our life choices wouldn’t matter. Alexander Payne’s preoccupation with death in this movie is intertwined with thoughts of his own mortality, as is referenced by a clearly-visible tombstone in the graveyard that features his own last name.
This film is titled Nebraska due to its focus on the past. During their journey, Woody and David visit the city in Nebraska that Woody grew up in. Many of the people he knew still live there, and the film spends ample time exploring the concept of revisiting the past. David learns more about his father during these visits because the perspectives of people from his past paint a picture of a man that is different from the one that stands before him. In uncovering aspects of his father he didn’t know about, David reframes how he sees Woody. He learns new information about his parents’ relationship and their marriage of convenience. This is exemplified when David asks his father, “were you and mom ever in love?”, and Woody responds by casually remarking that it “never came up.” Most of the issues David and Woody have are rooted in the past, and in the things that are often left unsaid. This is a film that is constantly looking at the past as a means of making sense of the present so as to chart a path forward into the future.
At no point during this movie are we ever led to believe that Woody has truly won a million dollars. With the stated objective of the road trip immediately debunked, it frees the movie up to explore philosophical ideas surrounding life and death. It also looks into the concept of The American Dream, and how that might be redefined for an elderly man approaching the end of his life. Toward the end of the movie, David lets his father drive his truck down an empty street. Woody’s excitement is palpable, and this scene reveals that his million dollar dreams were never about the money at all. It was all about the simple, human desire to have some control over his life, especially as his circumstances increasingly controlled him. With his memory fading and death on the horizon, Woody clenches his fist around one more dream and a semblance of control amidst the chaos.
Bruce Dern gives the best performance of his career as Woody Grant. He plays the character with incessant earnestness and a subdued, dejected demeanor. He is a man who is starting to lose his grip on reality, and there is true pain and a sense of loss that can be seen in Dern’s eyes. He also portrays the character with admirable quantities of hope, and willful determination to achieve his goal. His performance is that of a man that is leaning toward life, even as death looms ever closer. With minimal dialogue, Dern does all of this with a physical, full-bodied methodology that surfaces the inner depths of Woody Grant. Other actors that were considered for this role include Gene Hackman, Robert Forster, Jack Nicholson, and Robert Duvall. While those are all legendary actors, none of them could do what Bruce Dern does with this character.
Woody’s sons are played by Will Forte and Bob Odenkirk, both of whom got their starts in improv and sketch comedy. Having comedic actors in non-comedic roles has always been an interesting practice in film history, and one that almost always yields noteworthy results. These comedians often have a hidden depth that lends itself to surprisingly effective dramatic acting. Forte shows remarkable depth as David. His character is aggressively ordinary, which is a stark change from the truly eccentric characters he played during his stint on Saturday Night Live and the truly underrated tv series, The Last Man on Earth. Odenkirk is also reliably great, having already obliterated all preconceptions about himself through his career-defining work as Saul Goodman in the tv shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. One of the best scenes in this movie features Odenkirk and Forte stealing something before realizing they stole from the wrong people. Other actors that auditioned to play David include Bryan Cranston, Matthew Modine, Paul Rudd, and Casey Affleck.
As great as these three actors are in the movie, June Squibb is a bonafide scene-stealer, here playing Kate Grant (Woody’s wife and David’s mother). Kate has the mouth of a sailor, but her refreshingly candid opinions often disrupt the niceties of midwestern dispositions. She says what she means, which is not the case for many of the characters in this movie. She is a person that has ditched her filter a long time ago, and she is truly a “roastmaster” that is ready to insult anyone she encounters with a quick quip that will utterly destroy them. Squibb’s performance also shows a woman that is fiercely loyal and defensive of those she cares about, and the film exhibits that in a surprisingly tender way.
Many of the other actors in this film are untrained and unprofessional, but their natural movements and speech patterns add authenticity to their performances that no acting school could ever teach. This is a film that emphasizes and embraces the beauty and simplicity of regular people living average, common lives. It relishes in the simple pleasures of life, and questions whether one needs more than just the basics. Payne has always a knack for finding profundity in everyday moments, and he hit his pinnacle with this movie.
Alexander Payne’s filmography features some truly exceptional and unique movies. His films always feature whip-smart dialogue and a hidden warmth beneath the humor and often ridiculous situations. He cracks jokes while exploring the deepest issues of life including familial relations, getting old, and the gradual demise of one’s memory. Payne is a humanistic filmmaker, and he is often celebrating the strange and unpredictable behaviors of human beings. He accepts them for their flaws and strengths alike, and instills sympathy in his characters.
The black-and-white cinematography of Phedon Papamichael is breathtaking. It helps provide this movie with a dreamlike tone that often feels otherworldly and timeless. It highlights the beautiful landscapes of the Midwest, with the vast expanses serving as a distinct contrast to the minutiae of the thoughts and feelings David and Woody are experiencing. Even though this style of cinematography is described as black-and-white, it is comprised of various shades of gray. Like life itself, so much of what occurs in this movie occurs in the gray area. People are complicated and multifaceted, and what might appear simple at first becomes more complicated the longer you look at it. Papamichael’s cinematography is complemented nicely by Mark Orton’s melancholic fiddle and guitar score. The music bounces along, filling in the long, lonesome gaps between small farm towns in the middle of nowhere, USA.
Nebraska is a monochromatic tragicomedy that finds the profundity in simplicity. It’s a film as funny and sad as life itself, and it offers insight into the ways people are in a constant state of change. It is a foray into the past, looking at the ways that missed opportunities and regrets can shape a human life. Like the movie’s storyline, life’s journey rarely takes you where you’re expecting to go, and the goal at the beginning is rarely the same as the goal by the end. In going on the journey, we often find something we weren’t looking for, as is the case with Woody and David Grant.