In mid-2021, filmmaker and stand-up comedian Bo Burnham released one of the most unclassifiable works of art in cinematic history. Appropriately titled “Inside,” the film was made over the course of the first year of the pandemic, with a particular focus on the quarantine. It's equal parts confessional documentary, audience-less comedy special, theatrical performance art, and musical magnum opus. It's a comedy special that sees the stand-up comedian often sitting down, sometimes even lying flat on the ground cuddled with a blanket around his head. It's also the greatest work of art made so far about, and because of, the pandemic.
Burnham wrote, directed, shot, edited, and starred in this movie. Typically, films are made through the collaboration of hundreds or thousands of individuals. This film was made entirely by one singular person, offering viewers a truly unfiltered vision of life during lockdown.
The film serves as a physical manifestation of Burnham’s interiority. We see his moments of passion and strength, while also witnessing his struggles and vulnerabilities. He lays it all bare and truly captures the uncertain feeling most people have experienced in this pandemic.
Bo Burnham captures the essence of the pandemic and externalizes the shared feeling of aloneness brought on by social isolation. Inside takes place entirely inside, all of it filmed in the single-room guest house behind Burnham’s home (coincidentally one of the primary locations used for the original A Nightmare on Elm Street).
The title and single-room location is meant as a metaphor for the inside of Burnham’s own mind. Like his mind, the room is scattered and disheveled. This is a movie that can’t decide what it wants to be, and it’s fractured identity is parallel to the shattered reality we’ve all collectively experienced since the onset of the pandemic.
Bo Burnham is a well-established stand-up comedian and film director. Now 30, he has been releasing his comedic songs since he was 16. Inside is his fourth comedy special, and his first since he began having on-stage panic attacks five years prior. Inside combines Burnham’s quirky stage presence with his assuredness as a film director, of which he proved his worth with his fantastic 2018 film, Eighth Grade. Inside makes creative use of its lighting and editing, both contributions enhancing the film immensely.
Burnham is a self-aware artist. Inside features him doing reaction videos to his own songs, and he proceeds to do reaction videos to the reaction videos in a never-ending loop. At one point, he also pretends to control himself with a controller like a video game character. With these, Burnham satirizes the nature of performance, and reflects on the question of whether or not comedy has any place in a time of crisis. Ultimately, Inside makes the argument comedy isn't only welcomed during collective trauma, it's necessary for the healing process.
As unique as this movie is, it does have some parallels. Legendary comedian Maria Bamford once did a special for her parents in their living room. They were the only audience members. Additionally, Martin Scorsese’s classic, The Aviator, was a clear influence on this movie. Some specific shots and lighting choices were directly inspired by that film, which also features a character self-quarantining in a small room. Both films also feature a man slowly losing his grip on reality, his hair and beard becoming more unkempt as his sanity diminishes.
Inside is a claustrophobic contradiction. It's a depiction of an isolated experience that also serves to represent something shared by almost all people. It's bleak yet hopeful, cynical but sincere, and is overflowing with stark artificiality and imaginative reality. This movie is an existential nightmare set to the tune of catchy comedy songs. The topics of these songs run the gamut from unpaid internships, FaceTiming with his mom, Jeff Bezos, and the infiniteness of the internet.
Inside is the work of a comedian working at the peak of his abilities. It’s absolutely hilarious but it also has sobering moments about serious topics like deteriorating mental health and income inequality. With the film, Burnham reveals his pain for all to see, creating a pure distillation of the entire quarantine experience. It's a highly personal movie that's simultaneously applicable to everyone. Inside perfectly encapsulates the experience of pandemic life, and serves as a therapeutic catharsis for the collective chaos we've been experiencing. It feels entirely of-the-moment and yet also timeless. Burnham has always been talented, but with Inside, he has cemented himself as one of the all time greats in the world of comedy.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.