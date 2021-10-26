Note: This is entry 4 of 4 in our Horror Film review series for October.
Midsommar is the 2019 folk horror film from Ari Aster, and it tells the story of a young American couple on the cusp of breaking up. When a family tragedy suddenly strikes, Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) decide to stay together, and they take a trip to a remote Swedish village to experience a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival. Not everything is as it seems in this Scandinavian town, and their blissful vacation gradually devolves into a waking nightmare of violence and pagan rituals.
Midsommar is an immersive, unforgettable experience, aided by Aster’s unparalleled attention to detail. It's a movie that's both frightening and beautiful. This dichotomy somehow works and it produces a strangeness that's difficult to look away from, despite how much you might want to.
What makes this film so unique is it takes place entirely in the daylight. Most horror films revel in darkness, and use the lack of light to emphasize the fear of what lurks in the shadows. Midsommar goes the opposite route, laying everything all out in the open, somehow making it more horrific for its transparency. Instead of scaring audiences using the unknown, this film literally sheds light on the horrific moments. It makes the audience terrified of what they can see instead of what's unseen.
There's nowhere to hide in the light. This idea applies to the trauma experienced by the main characters, both within their damaged relationship, and the grief that's enveloping Dani. Midsommar places its characters into a situation that forces them to examine and confront their individual and shared trauma, and to deal with it in broad daylight.
Grief is a universal concept each individual experiences in their own unique way. People have widely different means of coping with grief, and that includes the myriad of ways someone can support a grieving friend or family member. The people from the Swedish village in the film deal with grief in a collaborative manner. Their unusual methods are on display in the film, and they often express the same emotion simultaneously, displaying a shared emotional experience that proves to be cathartic for one of the main characters.
The film is fantastic on its own, but it’s Florence Pugh’s performance as Dani that elevates this movie to legendary status. The young actor has an exceptionally expressive face, allowing the audience to truly understand what she's feeling and thinking at all times. She's the glue that holds this movie together, and it's absolutely one of the best acting performances of any horror movie ever made.
Deep down, Midsommar is a breakup movie, with one interpretation being the physical violence depicted in the film is reflective of the internal emotional turmoil one can experience during a disintegrating relationship. The violence is exposed, out in the open, same as the problems between Dani and Christian rising to the surface and revealing their true nature.
There's nothing supernatural about this movie. The horror in the film doesn’t come from something imagined or made-up, but rather from the real-life suffering humans inflict upon one another, especially to those we label as the “other.”
Midsommar is unconventional in every way imaginable. It has an ominous tone that builds from the beginning, dipping down momentarily, only to rise back up. This tonal roller coaster keeps the audience guessing, and just when something seems like it’s over, the film always takes it one step further. This is a movie that creeps its way into your subconscious, and lingers there long after the credits roll.
Midsommar is an unsettling, upsetting, and distressing masterpiece of mood. It fascinates while it frightens. It's a psychedelic descent into the subjective experience of dealing with fear, and a hallucinatory fairytale about confronting pain and trauma. It's not a movie that strays from the light, but rather plunges into it completely. It confronts trauma head-on, possibly traumatizing the viewer in the process. This film isn't for the faint of heart. You have been warned.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.