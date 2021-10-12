Note: This is entry 2 of 4 in our Horror Film review series for October.
Hereditary is the feature film debut from 35-year-old filmmaker Ari Aster. It's a modern classic, with some of the best acting ever seen in a horror film. It tells the story of a family experiencing grief, with each individual dealing with it in radically different ways. To say much more would threaten to spoil the incomparable experience of watching this movie.
Hereditary combines supernatural elements with hyper-realism, and the combination of the two makes for a unique concoction. It uses common horror film tropes like possession and the occult to explore somber topics such as grief, family dissolution, and inherited pain. In this story, the demons might be literal, or they might be the ones inherited from generation to generation.
One major focus of this film is the idea of inherited traits. It examines the fear a parent might pass along their least desirable qualities onto their children. This generational trauma can create deep emotional suffering. In some cases, the familial structure creates instability instead of solidarity. Such is the case with the family in Hereditary, subverting the idea of a “haunted house” film by depicting a “haunted home” movie instead.
The idea of the home is constant in this movie. It begins with a masterful opening shot featuring a slow (and creepy) zoom-in on a dollhouse, made by the mother of the family. As the camera starts to focus on a specific room in the dollhouse, it seamlessly transitions to the actual family living in their home. This correlation shows the emotional foundation of their home is as fragile as a tiny, easily-breakable dollhouse. It also serves to hint at the merging of reality and unreality throughout the rest of the movie.
Many of the memorable scenes in Hereditary are truly horrifying. This film isn't for the faint of heart. However, the scares aren't meant to merely surprise you, like they would in a typical horror film that relies on jump-scares. Instead, Hereditary uses emotionally justified scares to tell a complicated story about loss, leaving one with a more complex sense of fear.
No other movie quite like this exists, nonetheless within the horror genre. The cinematography is incredible, the story is well told, and the performances are as good as they get. This is a horror film for people that want to be creeped out while simultaneously pondering life’s biggest questions and the issues that affect all humans.
The acting is stellar from everyone in the movie, but there's no denying Hereditary belongs to Toni Collette. The veteran from Australia is one of the greatest living actors, and this is quite possibly her best performance. She plays the matriarch of the family, and she presents a cavalcade of emotional range. She offers a hypnotic performance depicting rage, grief, anxiety, and monumental emotional turmoil. She heartbreakingly shows the suffering experienced by someone who suddenly unveils deeply buried emotions and family secrets; inherited by the generations that came before.
Every generation inherits the problems of the generations that directly preceded them. It's unavoidable, and sometimes creates generational tension and misunderstanding. This movie dwells on this idea, and shows how tragically that can eat away at the family unit. It shows a love that decays and sadly rots from the inside out, transforming a one time refuge into a prison crumbling from within.
As a first film, Hereditary isn't something Ari Aster eases into. Instead of dipping a toe in the shallow end of horror filmmaking, Aster does a cannonball in the deep end, splashing everything within his general vicinity with masterful filmmaking. He directs with the confidence of a seasoned veteran, and there's no limit to his potential as a filmmaker.
Hereditary is subtly provocative, deep, and deeply disturbing. The movie invents its own filmic language and creates fear by having the audience anticipate horrific moments, some of which never come to fruition. This makes the most horrifying aspects of the movie difficult to identify. Hereditary offers a smorgasbord of scare options, allowing each viewer a subjective experience and insight into their own fears.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.