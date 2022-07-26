Jerrod Carmichael is the prolific comedian, writer, and actor making his directorial debut this year with his film On the Count of Three. Starring himself and Christopher Abbott, the movie is a dark-comedy about two best friends on the last day of their lives. After making a pact to simultaneously kill each other, Val (Carmichael) and Kevin (Abbott) set out to settle their unfinished business before their time runs out. It also features the dramatic acting talents of comedic actors Tiffany Haddish, J.B. Smoove, and Henry Winkler, and music by Owen Pallett.
On the Count of Three is an ambitious blend of humanistic drama and dark comedy. It’s a giant swing of a movie, and by most accounts, it hits it out of the park. Surprisingly profound, this movie depicts life in all of its absurd glory. Life doesn't delineate between genres, and similarly, this film defies categorization. This movie refuses to be any one thing, exhibiting a complexity akin to human beings themselves. It balances disparate tones, constantly on the verge of tipping over.
Ultimately, this film is about the search for meaning in life. Life’s meaning is self-ascribed, and this movie depicts characters struggling to discover it for themselves.
On the Count of Three is a frank representation of mental health, and the often unpredictable behavior of those struggling with their own. Not to say that it's an entirely downbeat movie, as it also features plentiful moments that emphasize the positive aspects of life, including human connection and the beauty of subjectivity.
On the Count of Three is about personal and communal trauma, and the temptation to seek revenge on those who have wronged you. It's about race in America, and the limitations that can be placed on an individual simply because of their external appearance. This movie is about how people heal from the pain caused by others, and the importance of revisiting the darkness of the past in order to forge ahead with a brighter future.
Early on in the movie, Val and Kevin make a plan to use guns to shoot one another “on the count of three.” The movie is closer to a ticking time bomb than a gun though, with time constantly running out, just as the title suggests.
In the United States, more than 40,000 people die by guns each year, a rate of 12.2 deaths per 100,000 people. This film serves as a pro gun-control advertisement, with Kevin in particular remarking “that’s the problem with guns — we give insecure men the illusion of power” all while he commits a crime with said gun. His character serves as a walking cautionary tale about the need for increased gun control in this country.
The central performances from Christopher Abbott and Jerrod Carmichael are absolutely incredible in this movie. The two have great scene chemistry, and genuinely seem like good friends. Individually and together, they create intriguing characters with realistic flaws and multiple dimensions. Abbott beautifully depicts the tortured psyche of Kevin, and Carmichael exhibits Val’s complex qualities with humor and subtlety.
Jerrod Carmichael is having an incredible year, with this directorial debut, and also his newest standup special, Rothaniel — released in April on HBO Max. As is well-publicized, Carmichael came out as gay in Rothaniel. Directed by another incomparable comedian, Bo Burnham, Rothaniel is one of the most unique standup specials released in recent memory. To start with, Carmichael subverts the whole concept of “standup” by sitting down the entire show. He's often hunched over, leaning toward the crowd in what seems to be an earnest attempt to connect with them. During the show, Carmichael encourages the crowd to interact with and speak during his set; something often unthinkable in a standup show. The result is an incredibly personal, heartfelt, and still hilariously unique special from one of the best comedians working today.
On the Count of Three presents Jerrod Carmichael with another feather in his cap, adding “director” to his long list of achievements, and marking him as a filmmaker worth being excited about. This movie challenges audiences with a daring mixture of tones and genres, and manages to be multiple things at once. It's heartbreaking and hopeful, and presents a world as complex and unpredictable as life itself.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.