Released in 1988, Willow is the Fantasy/Adventure, Sword-and-Sorcery epic from director Ron Howard and writer/producer George Lucas. It tells the story of Willow Ufgood (Davis), a humble farmer and aspiring magician, embarking on a perilous journey to protect a special child from the evil sorceress Queen Bavmorda (Marsh). During his quest, Willow teams up with swordsman Madmartigan (Kilmer), and together they encounter various creatures including fairies, brownies, dragons, and trolls. Willow hatestrolls.
Willow is an aspirational epic that manages to tell a sprawling tale in a brisk two hour runtime. It packs a plethora of action, humor, and heart into its limited time, all while exploring a simple story of good and evil. Willow has a pure spirit and his bravery is consistent and inspiring. His compassion for a helpless infant, and his love for his own family, fuel his actions and inspire his courageous spirit. Willow is a hero in the purest sense of the word, exhibiting bravery in the face of fear, and resiliency in the face of adversity. He's a fascinating character that's always trying to do what's right, even if challenging or risky. Even though Willow is physically smaller than most film protagonists, this movie proves heroes come in all sizes, and the potential for heroic behavior resides inside all of us.
Warwick Davis is impeccable in the title role, and his performance is so impressive, it’s easy to forget he was only 17 years old when the film was shot. To prepare for the role, Davis had to do research and learn how to ride a horse, sword fight, and perform magic. George Lucas wrote this film with Davis in mind after working with him on Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983). Davis played Wicket, the main Ewok character, in that movie.
George Lucas decided to write this story after he noticed many of his films were about little guys fighting against the system. With Davis being a little person, Lucas saw Willow as a literal interpretation of this recurring motif in his stories. Lucas and Ron Howard took this idea and ran with it, in the process hiring more than 225 little people as actors in the film; still the largest casting call for little people in film or television history.
The other actors in this film all deliver committed performances as well. Val Kilmer was never better than he was in this movie, exhibiting his trademark charm and charisma in a believable depiction of a wisecracking warrior. Jean Marsh is absolutely incredible as the embodiment of evil in this film, elevating Bavmorda to the villain hall of fame. Her performance is so terrifying it makes the stakes of the film seem real, and in a way, they are. Even if Bavmorda doesn't exist in our world, the ruthless ambition, selfishness, and pursuit of power at any cost is sadly all too familiar in our society.
Willow was met with mixed reviews upon its initial release, but the one aspect everyone could agree was exceptional was the special effects. Developed by Industrial Light & Magic, and nominated for two Academy Awards, the effects in this film were revolutionary for their time. One of the movie’s most memorable scenes features a character seamlessly transforming into various animals. This “morphing” effect had never been seen before, and it proved to be highly influential; later used in other films from the era including Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
Willow was released three months after my second birthday, and along with Labyrinth (1986), it was my favorite movie growing up. It was the first film I became obsessed with, and in many ways, it initiated my lifelong love of cinema. I wore out our VHS copy of the movie, watching it an average of once a week. I was captivated by the film’s depiction of adventure, bravery, and good overcoming evil. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d ever see a continuation of this story, and yet we're now one week away from the sequel series (also called Willow) premiering on Disney+ on November 30.
Willow is a cult classic of the 1980’s, and one of the most underrated films of its era. It's a fantasy film that knows how to have fun, consistently entertaining its audience with captivating action sequences and side-splitting humor. It features some of the most inventive character design and creature effects in film history. Ultimately, it's a magical and nostalgic feast for the senses, and a timeless adventure that will steal your attention like the brownies that stole the baby from a stupid Daikini.
