Note: This review is part of our legacy series. Full Metal Jacket celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.
Full Metal Jacketis the brutal anti-war satire from Stanley Kubrick, set during America’s war in Vietnam in the 1960’s and 1970’s. The film is divided into two halves. In the first half, marine recruits undergo an unrelenting boot camp in Parris Island, S.C. The second half focuses on one of those recruits, Joker (Modine), as he covers the war in Vietnam as a war correspondent. The title of the movie refers to the full metal jacket bullet used by the military.
Full Metal Jacketis one of the most intense movies ever made. It's relentlessly bleak and has an unwavering harshness that's on par with the other films in Stanley Kubrick’s oeuvre. Like his other movies, this one shows a master operating at peak form, presenting a unique vision that digs into the often-dark corners of the human psyche. It's a work of art that examines the dehumanizing effects of war, from training to combat.
The two halves of this film feel like two completely separate movies. The first half feels as focused as a boot camp regiment, and is even humorous at times, but it ends in a sobering moment of inevitable brutality. The second half is colored by this brutal nature, and is often as meandering and sprawling as war itself.
Kubrick was known for including binaries in his films, and this was often done to draw comparisons to other dualities in the world such as life and death, and war and peace. The two halves of this film show how preparation for war can be as brutal as the war itself. The training depicted in this movie shows the marines being stripped of any personality or individuality in order to be molded into killing machines.
Stanley Kubrick wasn't a fan of the military in general. He saw it as a faceless entity for which countless individuals would senselessly die and unnecessary wars would be started, all in the name of defending the intangible idea of freedom. In this movie, he depicts the institutionalized bullying that can occur within a military unit. During the boot camp scenes, one recruit is verbally beaten down by his drill instructor before being literally beaten down by the other recruits. Kubrick’s view of the war in Vietnam was one in which the United States inserted itself in a situation that had nothing to do with them, attempting and failing to bully an entire nation into submission.
War is a matter of perspective. What Americans often call The Vietnam War is referred to as The American War in Vietnam. America’s involvement in the Southeast Asian country was brutal and often inhumane, as is depicted in this movie. There's vicious imagery throughout, and much of it depicts the American soldiers attacking innocent civilians and disrespecting the dead.
Stanley Kubrick was often concerned with the loss of innocence, and the rapidity with which war would cause it to happen. Joker’s transformation from marine recruit to cold-blooded killer is somehow both shocking and unsurprising. His environment and all he had witnessed has permanently altered his consciousness and rewired his brain. Military recruits are often young individuals, and the film reinforces this fact. At the end of the movie, after a savage conclusion, the soldiers march to their camp for the night. They sing the Mickey Mouse Club theme song, exhibiting how young these soldiers are, and the recency of their childhood innocence.
The first half of Full Metal Jacketfeatures some of the best acting in Kubrick’s filmography. The great Vincent D’Onofrio was just starting his career when he gained 70 pounds for the role of Private Pyle. D’Onofrio is heartbreaking, and eventually disturbing, as the bullied recruit. He perfected what’s become known as “the Kubrick stare,” in which a character appears to have lost their grip on reality as they descend deeper into their own tortured soul.
R. Lee Ermey is also memorable as the drill instructor. Ermey wasn't an actor, and as a former real-life drill instructor, he was initially hired as consultant on the film to help give believability to the actor playing the drill sergeant character. Kubrick loved his energy so much he decided to cast Ermey in the movie. Ermey improvised many of his scenes; something almost unheard of in a Kubrick movie. His takes were so faultless they usually only needed to be done two or three times; again, unusual for a perfectionist director known for doing 40-plus takes for most scenes.
Full Metal Jacketis a bold meditation on the horrific effects of war on the internal nature of the soldiers and the external reality of the countries they're fought upon. It's a beautifully-shot, subtle tirade against the military-industrial complex, and a biting critique of masculinity run rampant in a patriarchal society. It's gruesome, unrelenting, and disheartening. It's a masterpiece that challenges audiences to examine the most brutal aspects of human behavior.
