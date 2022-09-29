BY BOBBY STYLES
Note: This movie was screened at Fantastic Fest 2022 in Austin, Texas. This was the U.S. Premiere, and included a post-film Q&A with the director.
The Banshees of Inisherin is the newest film from Martin McDonagh, writer/director of other films such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and In Bruges. The latter film stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Glesson as two hitmen awaiting their next orders. The acting duo returns here with McDonagh to tell a new story; this one quieter and simpler than their previous effort together. Set on an island off the coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin tells the story of two lifelong friends finding themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their friendship, and the alarming consequences that result from this falling out.
Colin Farrell is heartbreaking as Pádraic Súilleabháin, and with his expressive face, he proves once again he's one of the greatest actors working today. Brendan Gleeson is equally incredible as Colm Doherty, depicting exasperation and malaise like no one else can. The two men together are a perfect match, and watching them act opposite each other is like watching two of the world’s top tennis players rally back and forth. Barry Keoghan is reliably fantastic, presenting the type of quirky and empathetic performance he’s become known for. Kerry Condon is excellent as Pádraic’s sister Siobhan; seemingly the only island resident with any hopes and dreams that extend to the mainland.
Martin McDonagh got his start in theater, writing and directing several successful plays. He still works on theatrical productions, oscillating between the stage and the screen like other great directors from history such as Ingmar Bergman and Orson Welles. McDonagh’s experience with theater is on full display with this movie. Some of the best scenes are wide shots that allow the actors to play off each other in an extended take; their performances are raw and unfiltered like they would be on stage.
Despite the rather mundane nature of the story, this film has a startling amount of violence. McDonagh has always been interested in cycles of violence, and what drives a person to harm others and themselves. McDonagh has also proven himself to be a master of tonal shifts in his movies. During any given moment in this film, it’s never quite clear if the expectation is for the audience to laugh at the absurdity or reflect on the deep sadness beneath the humor. Watching The Banshees of Inisherin is a purely subjective experience. There's humor throughout the entire film, but the undercurrent throughout is one of loneliness and the sadness that comes with the gradual growing-apart between good friends.
Martin McDonagh describes this film as “a simple break-up story.” The movie’s cast and crew explore the dissolution of a friendship with great tenderness and wit. The dialogue has a comedic rhythm to it that makes every line delivery humorous, even if the reality of the situation isn't funny at all. McDonagh, with his script, manages to extract deep pathos and profundity from simple, human situations.
The Banshees of Inisherin is another impeccably-crafted dramedy from Martin McDonagh. This film takes a simple story of friends drifting apart, and elevates it to the profound. For these characters, the end of their friendship can feel like the end of the world. This film sees the director and his cast operating at the peak of their abilities. They establish an unconventional mood early on, and maintain it throughout. Like the island on which the characters live, this movie is isolated in there's nothing else quite like it.
