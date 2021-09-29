First Cow is the seventh film from director Kelly Reichardt, and it's based on the book “The Half-Life” by Jonathan Raymond. It tells the story of Otis "Cookie" Figowitz (Magaro), a talented cook making his way in the Oregon Territory during the 1820’s. He befriends a Chinese immigrant named King-Lu (Lee), and the two men embark on a business venture involving the first cow in the territory. They need the milk from the cow to make and sell their buttermilk biscuits, but they don't own the cow. They must stealthily milk the cow each night without its owners knowing.
This is a quiet movie with a slow and steady pace. The slower speed at which the film moves is reflective of the more patient lifestyle that was lived by people 200 years ago. It chooses to highlight the outcasts of the old West, and offers a unique perspective not often seen in stories set during this time.
First Cow takes two characters who are rejected by society and pairs them together in a heartfelt movie about the bonds people share during difficult circumstances. Lee and Magaro are incredible as the two leads of the film. Their chemistry together makes their friendship all the more believable and feel natural and real. In many ways, this movie is about the platonic love two friends can have for one another.
While the film is a microscopic look at the formation of a friendship, it's also a wide scale portrait of America during its development. Even though First Cow displays every sign of being a Western, it effortlessly chips away at the cliches and mythology of Western stories. Instead of focusing on traditional Western heroes, the film instead puts its attention on two outcasts who don’t fit within society.
The film focuses on characters in the lower class of society, and their plight and struggles. As with other Westerns, First Cow shows a society being formed. What this movie does so skillfully is to show the often deep divisions that exist between classes in a community, even during its formation.
Reichardt is a skilled filmmaker who has been making movies since the mid-90’s. She has refined her style into something completely her own, and First Cow is the culmination of her prior experiences and expertise.
First Cow is a patient and deliberate movie. It's a kind-hearted bromance between two loners. It's an equanimous thriller that moves to the beat of its own drum. It celebrates the value of friendship and the magnetic affection friends often possess. It's also a movie that's full of contradictions. It manages to be both brutal and tranquil; relaxing but tense. It embraces a passion for life while also skirting the edge of inevitable catastrophe and death. Like the cow at the center of its story, it’s the first of its kind. There's nothing quite like it.
