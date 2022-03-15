The Tragedy of Macbeth is the solo directorial debut of Joel Coen, and it's based on the play of the same name by William Shakespeare, originally published in 1623. It's about a Scottish lord, the titular Macbeth (Washington), who's convinced by a trio of witches he will become the next King of Scotland. Aided by his ambitious wife (McDormand), he embarks on a self-fulfilling prophecy in his pursuit of power.
Macbeth is one of Shakespeare’s most adapted works, and there have been some excellent renditions in the past. Notable versions have been directed by Orson Welles, Justin Kurzel, and Roman Polanski. Another recent version features Sir Patrick Stewart in the title role. Most notably, the great Akira Kurosawa created his own interpretation with Throne of Blood, transferring the story from Scotland to feudal Japan.
To say the bar has been set high for Macbeth adaptations would be an understatement. Still, Joel Coen’s adaptation might be the best of the lot. It utilizes the best parts of prior versions, including Kurosawa’s fog and Welles’ use of sound stages. This film is a work of art in its own right, building off the greatness of the original play and cementing its own place in history. It's a visually striking movie featuring abstract beauty and an unsettling atmosphere.
While this is his first time directing a film alone, Joel Coen is a seasoned veteran. He has directed films with his brother Ethan, as The Coen Brothers, since 1984. They're two of the greatest filmmakers of all time, creating a unique oeuvre of films including Raising Arizona, Barton Fink, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, O Brother Where Art Thou?, and No Country For Old Men. The latter won four Academy Awards, including Best Writing, Best Directing, and Best Motion Picture of the Year.
The Tragedy of Macbeth stands tall with the best of Coen’s work with his brother. It feels like the work of a veteran, while also serving as a fresh start for a filmmaker venturing off on his own for the first time. Coen has created a film filled with an ominous and otherworldly feeling embedded throughout. His story of Macbeth is one featuring a film and character caught between two different places. Macbeth, the character, straddles the line between sanity and insanity, as well as loyalty and ambition. Similarly, this is a movie that blurs the line between theater and film, mutating into something entirely new and different.
In incorporating elements of both film and theater, Coen is able to utilize the best features of each medium. He wanted the film to feel “untethered from reality” and so he created a highly-controlled and manufactured environment; the entire production being filmed on sound stages. Not a single exterior location was used. This method is one that was more common in the early decades of the 20th Century. Filmmakers rarely stepped outdoors while filming, using their full control of light and shadows to create movie magic. Joel Coen has done just that, creating something completely new while also harkening back to a time of classical creativity.
The technical aspects of this film are what makes it so exceptional, especially the Oscar-nominated black-and-white cinematography from Bruno Delbonnel. Joel Coen wasn't interested in telling a story grounded in realism. He wanted to create an abstraction. Since most humans experience reality using the full color spectrum, filming in monochrome helps give the movie an otherworldly feeling. This also allows the movie to pay tribute to some of its primary influences: Carl Theodor Dreyer’s silent masterpiece The Passion of Joan of Arc and pulp fiction-inspired films of the 1930’s. With the latter, it wasn't uncommon for these stories to feature a couple planning a murder together.
Speaking of murder-plotting couples, Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand are predictably incredible. McDormand has been married to Joel Coen since 1984, the same year Blood Simple was released. That movie was the directorial debut of The Coen Brothers, as well as the first on-screen performance for McDormand. In a way, The Tragedy of Macbeth sees the couple making a full circle, as that movie also focused on a murder plot involving a husband and wife.
The rest of the cast in The Tragedy of Macbeth is absolutely stellar, including a hilariously strange interlude with the great Stephen Root, but Kathryn Hunter is perhaps the biggest highlight of the entire movie. A legendary British theater actor, Hunter here takes on the role of the prophesying three witches. In this version of Macbeth, we sometimes see triple Hunter, but mostly she stands solitary. The focus on a singular “weird sister” allows Hunter’s incomparable skills to shine through as she contorts and distorts her body in ways that often appear inhuman.
The story of Macbeth isn't an uplifting one. However, the tale of ambitious people doing whatever they need to in order to get what they want, even at the expense of other people, is one that never loses relevance. This film holds a mirror up to human behavior, attempting to better understand the horrific and absurd decisions we often make. With this in mind, reflections are used repeatedly in this movie, most notably in depicting the witches in the story.
The imagery in The Tragedy of Macbeth is one of its most memorable aspects. The use of mirrors and reflections are reminiscent of an M.C. Escher painting, and helps to create the abstract atmosphere pervasive throughout the movie. It allows the witches to occupy the land, air, and water simultaneously, showing their power over all states of matter. This illusion is also consistent with other images in the film. Fog is used constantly, with characters often appearing out of thin air. The murkiness of the environment is akin to the dubiousness of Macbeth’s morality.
Time is another theme that's ubiquitous throughout this film. The movie literally starts with the word “when” appearing on-screen. Every monologue and soliloquy has a focus on time, and the word itself is mentioned more than 40 times throughout the play. This is all done to explore the idea of what happens after we die. What's next after our time is up? Macbeth is obsessed with this question, and the legacy he will be leaving behind. When the witches tell him of the prophecy, Macbeth finds out the hard way knowing the future is a dangerous game, and this awareness can become its own kind of enemy. The aspiration for an ideal future can prove to be detrimental to the present, time playing a trick on itself.
A great deal of time has passed since William Shakespeare first published Macbeth. It only took 400 years, but Joel Coen has created the best version of the play, and one of the greatest adaptations of any Shakespeare work. The Tragedy of Macbeth manages to feel both traditional and modern, its depiction of people seeking power by any means necessary drawing direct parallels to contemporary news stories. It combines Shakespeare’s ancient text with contemporary technology to create an abstract masterpiece filled with sound and fury.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.