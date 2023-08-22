Film: The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
Director: Martin Scorsese
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler, Rob Reiner, Jon Bernthal, Jon Favreau, Jean Dujardin, Joanna Lumley, Cristin Milioti, Christine Ebersole, Shea Whigham, Kenneth Choi, Ethan Suplee
How to Watch: Prime
Runtime: 180 minutes
Rating: R
Genre: Comedy, Crime, Biography
Awards: Academy Award Nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor (DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Hill), Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay
Note: This review is part of our legacy series. The Wolf of Wall Street celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.
The Wolf of Wall Streetis Martin Scorsese’s 2013 epic of greed and debauchery. Based on the supposedly true story of Jordan Belfort (DiCaprio), it tells the story of his rise to being a wealthy stock-broker living the high life, and his fall involving crime, corruption, and the federal government. In the early 1990’s, Belfort started a brokerage firm called Stratton Oakmont with his partner Donnie Azoff (Hill). As their status grew, so did their substance abuse. This movie grossed more than $392 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film in Martin Scorsese’s career. It also set a Guinness World Record for the most swearing in one movie: 681 expletives (equal to 3.81 swears per minute).
The Wolf of Wall Streetis a complicated, comedic masterpiece. It's a distinctly American epic of avarice, best exemplified by Belfort’s own words when he says “money is the oxygen of capitalism and I wanna breathe more than any other human being alive.” This is a film about corruption, and it uses stylistic excessiveness to critique the excess of the characters. Scorsese uses the form of his filmmaking to match the substance of the story he's telling. In many ways, the film is made as if it was created by the characters within the story; the energy as high octane as the drug-fueled individuals at its center. It's Martin Scorsese’s best film of this century, which includes other incredible movies such as The Irishman, Silence, Hugo, Shutter Island, The Departed, The Aviator, and Gangs of New York.
This is a film concerned with storytelling and self-mythologizing. It’s worth noting this movie is based on the autobiography Belfort wrote about his own life, and he signed off on the authenticity of this film. When the person telling their story is a notorious swindler, accuracy should always be questioned. In this film, Belfort is a textbook example of the unreliable narrator. This is illustrated through various sections in the movie, including one part when Belfort corrects his memory, changing his red vehicle to a white one mid-scene. DiCaprio as Belfort often breaks the fourth wall and speaks directly to the audience. He's trying to sell himself to the audience, the same way he would sell himself during his business and criminal dealings. They were often one in the same.
Martin Scorsese has recurring filmmaking techniques and themes in his movies, and The Wolf of Wall Streetfalls right in line. The uses of voice over and slow motion are staples of Scorsese’s oeuvre, with a particularly memorable sl0-mo scene occurring in this movie with several of the characters high on quaaludes and spilling beer all over themselves. This film also features the rise and fall of its main character, a trademark of Scorsese’s other movies, especially his 1990 masterpiece: Goodfellas. In fact, The Wolf of Wall Streetis like a funhouse mirror version of Goodfellas. The parallels between Belfort and that movie’s Henry Hill (played by the late, great Ray Liotta) are numerous. Both men bring about their own rise, and are the causes of their own downfalls. They're both examples of American corruption, with one dealing in the land of stockbrokers while the other getting entangled with mobsters.
Jordan Belfort is brought to life by Leonardo DiCaprio, and it’s one of the most intricate and complex creations from an actor/director duo. DiCaprio began working with Scorsese in 2002 with Gangs of New York. Over the following decade, they collaborated almost exclusively with one another, each serving as the other person’s muse, and helping them expand their artistic possibilities. They complemented and challenged one another to reach new heights, and that all culminated with The Wolf of Wall Street. This movie came at the end of a five-film run of flawless filmmaking. This movie and character sees Scorsese and DiCaprio operating in peak form, refining their working relationship to include only the best parts of what makes their partnership work so well. Not since Robert DeNiro’s work from the 1970’s to 1990’s did Scorsese find an actor whose intensity as a performer could match his own as a director.
DiCaprio’s Belfort is both horrifying and intriguing. He's charismatic, but also an unsympathetic embodiment of misogyny. DiCaprio imbues the character with multifaceted complexities, and isn't afraid to play an unlikeable character. His performance is emotionally and physically impressive and demanding. One scene in particular sees his character barely able to move after taking too many quaaludes, and having to reach his foot off the ground and use it to open his car door. DiCaprio also served as producer on this movie, and he wanted to tell this story since 2007 when he first read Belfort’s autobiography. Belfort consulted on the film, and DiCaprio worked with him closely, particularly in the numerous quaalude-centric scenes.
Part of what makes DiCaprio’s performance one of his best is he has incredible scene partners. Jonah Hill’s acting has never been better than he is in this movie, playing Belfort’s partner in crime, Donnie Azoff. Hill plays the character in a convincingly slimy manner that echoes and enhances the greed that fuels Belfort. His character is also seen doing numerous drugs, especially cocaine. The production team crushed up B vitamins for these scenes and Hill really snorted them, eventually developing bronchitis and being hospitalized after inhaling too much.
Margot Robbie, in one of her first film performances, also shines in this movie as Belfort’s wife Naomi Lapaglia. During one scene, Scorsese was going to have her character in a bathrobe, but Robbie insisted she enter fully nude. She wanted to emphasize Naomi’s body is her only form of currency in this world. An incredible array of other characters fill out this cast, with other highlights including Kyle Chandler, Jon Bernthal, and Matthew McConaughey. The latter improvised many of his lines and actions, including his strange chest thumping and humming. Turns out this is the actor’s warm-up ritual he performs before every acting scene, and Scorsese decided to include it in the film.
The cinematography in this film came from a new collaborator for Scorsese: Rodrigo Prieto. The two have worked together on three feature films since this one, and in this movie Prieto uses the camera to show Belfort’s state of mind. He would switch lens types depending on the character’s mental state. Flat, spherical lenses were used when his mind is clear and anamorphic lenses were used when his perception was distorted from drugs or greed. Longer focal lenses were used in the scenes of Belfort’s thinking he’s being spied on, showing his paranoia and mental unraveling.
The editing in this film came from Scorsese’s oldest collaborator: the legendary Thelma Schoonmaker. The two began working together in 1967, and she has edited almost all of his movies. Their work together has earned her three Academy Awards, and four additional nominations. She won for Raging Bull, The Aviator, and The Departed. With The Wolf of Wall Street, Schoonmamer once again shows why she's one of the best editors of all time, and Scorsese doesn’t make it easier on her. He encourages actors to improvise their dialogue, and this presents new challenges from an editing perspective. Schoonmaker has also expressed how difficult these scenes can be to cut down due to her desire to include every improvised line of dialogue that makes her laugh.
The Wolf of Wall Streetis a cynical, satirical, and hysterical modern tragedy of corruption, greed, and white-collar crime. Martin Scorsese was 71-years-young upon this film’s release, and it sees the venerable director operating in the most playful and energetic capacity of his illustrious career. It is a film that hits the gas from the first minute, and never lets up or lets the audience catch their breath. It’s three nonstop hours of excessiveness that condemns the idea of excess. It's a genuine masterpiece from beginning to end.