Film: Asteroid City (2023)
Director: Wes Anderson
Cast: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Adrian Brody, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Steve Carrell, Matt Dillon, Hope Davis, Steve Park, Maya Hawke, Rupert Friend, Liev Schreiber, Tony Revolori, Bob Balaban, Fisher Stevens, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards
How to Watch: In Theaters
Runtime: 104 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi
Awards: Nominee for the Palme d’Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Asteroid City is the newest film from famed auteur Wes Anderson. Taking place in a small, fictional, and isolated American town, it tells the story of various characters interacting around a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet Convention happening near an impact crater. Nothing is simple in a Wes Anderson movie though, and it's immediately revealed this entire storyline is actually a play being performed by actors. Asteroid Cityoscillates between the play itself and the behind-the-scenes aspects of the production. Confused? That may be part of Anderson’s goal in making this movie; to disorient the viewer and remind them of the lack of control in their lives.
Asteroid City, like all Wes Anderson movies, is filled to the brim with an excessive amount of detail. It’s for this reason his movies often warrant multiple rewatches. It’s almost impossible to catch every subtlety upon the first viewing. Anderson has an exactness and intention behind each of his details, and this is why his movies are so rewarding to watch over and over again. My impressions here are based on a single viewing, but if his prior films are any indicator, my appreciation for this movie is only going to deepen with each subsequent viewing.
This film could easily be considered Anderson’s “quarantine” movie. It was filmed primarily during the COVID-19 Pandemic, and Anderson used the story to reflect on the current state of affairs. In the movie, the characters are placed into a mandatory quarantine, though not for the same reasons we all were. The characters, like us, were forced to live by new rules and were confronted daily with the frightening reality of the unknown. Anderson seamlessly takes our recent events and incorporates them into his story set in the past. The panic at play in this film isn't unlike the pandemonium that often characterized the pandemic years.
If there's one consistency running through every Wes Anderson movie, it’s the theme of grief. His films often feature characters that are trying (and often failing) to deal with their grieving process. Anderson finds this topic interesting because he's fascinated by the inability to control one’s emotions while experiencing grief. He keeps coming back to this topic because, as he gets older, he's losing more friends and family members. His grief deepens with each person he loses, and morphs into something more complicated and fascinating. Grief will likely continue to be a primary preoccupation to the director, and according to him, it’s not even his choice. He believes his subconsciousness guides his art, and he's simply following the road laid out before him. He doesn’t think he chooses his creative work, but rather that it chooses him.
Several of the characters in Asteroid City are going through their own grieving processes and, in many ways, they're finding themselves stuck in the past. This may have been part of Anderson’s intention in setting this movie during the 1950’s in the United States. Anderson did this so as to squeeze together various aspects of our society during this time period. It was during this decade Americans had a particular fascination with the history of the mythic American West and the unpredictable future of cutting edge technology and space travel. It was a unique period of society in which people were looking both backward and forward intently.
This was also a time when people were returning from war, and dealing with the physical and mental struggles inherent in doing so. According to Anderson, the country itself was experiencing collective, undiagnosed trauma (again, another comparison to the pandemic). People were unsure about the future, but paradoxically had a blind trust in technology and the might of America. This was also a time in which the seeds of doubt were beginning, and those would ultimately lead to the resistance that characterizes the 60’s and 70’s.
The chaos and uncertainty of the 1950’s is exhibited in various aspects of this movie. The town contains a highway ramp that cuts off abruptly and literally goes nowhere. Nuclear bomb tests are casually set off in the background. Two characters have guns on their hips with no explanation given, other than this being a nod to the obsession with the wild west in the 1950’s. One of the funniest recurring gags is a high-speed chase that runs through town repeatedly, and has no consequence on the story other than exhibiting another example of tension and unpredictability the characters are feeling in society and in their personal lives.
Asteroid City is unique in the Wes Anderson filmography in that it is the only one to feature any element of science fiction. This stems from the 1950’s setting, and the fixation on what the future would be like for people at this time. It’s unsurprising Anderson’s take on Sci-Fi is imbued with pathos and humanity. Anderson seems to sympathize with extraterrestrials, as he himself has often felt like an outsider. It’s why people love his films. They’re not ordinary, and often feel out of this world. He frequently presents a vision of life on Earth that's unlike anything we see in our daily lives, or even in other directors’ movies.
The aspect of science fiction Wes Anderson seems to be latching onto the most with Asteroid City is the concept of embracing uncertainty and the unknown. He finds comfort in that which we don’t understand, even in terms of mysteries of the human experience such as grief, love, and curiosity. Anderson’s movies have always been so interesting because they explore the areas of life that we can’t control, but paradoxically, he's probably the most methodical director working today. He's obsessive in his work, as he constructs these entirely fabricated worlds of which he has complete control over. He explores the humanistic urge to organize and control our lives in the midst of an uncertain future. The more uncertain our lives feel, the more we try to exert control over them.
In exerting complete control over Asteroid City, Wes Anderson has imbued his film with an inherent falseness throughout. For starters, the movie was filmed in the Chinchón region of Madrid, Spain instead of the American desert of the film’s setting. Every single detail of the titular city is artificial, and was created specifically for this movie. The set is like an elaborate diorama come to life. Anderson and his team made a miniature version of the city during the planning stages, and that helped them figure out how they wanted everything arranged. In a way, the set is like a three-dimensional stage for a play, giving the actors free reign to roam around the fake city.
Anderson’s creation of the city is also a tribute to the artistry of creating narratives from scratch, and literally imagining entire communities and individuals into existence. Anderson was inspired by various films from the 1950’s, and that caused him to set this film during that period. He was particularly fascinated by the plethora of depictions of the West during this time, especially with films made by Europeans and other people that were outsiders of American culture. In his research, he found these individuals romanticized and were fascinated by the landscape of the American West because they didn’t have anything like it in their countries. The effect of an outsider’s perspective can almost feel like the fresh point-of-view of an alien lifeform experiencing the planet for the first time. There's confusion and disorientation when looking through this lens.
Wes Anderson’s last three live-action films have disoriented audiences through their utilization of a nesting doll structure. He seems to have become enamored with stories-within-stories and the confusion this can cause in the audience. To add to the chaos inherent in these cheekily convoluted stories, Wes has also begun to feature more overlapping dialogue with characters often mishearing each other or simply not hearing the other character at all. This movie, like The Grand Budapest Hotel, changes aspect ratios of the frame when switching between the different layers of the story. Anderson has made more intentionally elaborate constructions with his last few films, and while their craftsmanship is undeniable, the distancing effect of the nesting doll structure doesn’t leave much room for the heartfelt scenes that made his earlier films so memorable.
With his last few movies, Anderson has buried his primary story beneath multiple layers. In this particular film, the main story is a film adaptation of a play that's being featured on a black-and-white television program in the 1950’s. Besides disorienting his audience, this narrative device also serves to pay tribute to the general idea of storytelling. These layers that surround the primary story feature other creators presenting the story to us. In Budapest, it was a novelist, and with Asteroid, it’s a playwright. He also did this with The French Dispatch (2021), an anthology film featuring several short films written by fictional authors. This method of storytelling places the storyteller at the forefront, and with Asteroid City specifically, it emphasizes the unification between theater and cinema.
Almost every actor in this movie is an actor playing an actor. Asteroid City could be seen as a film about performance itself, and tribute to theater and acting. We not only see the intricacies of actors playing dual characters, we also see the characters trying to figure out their motivation, providing ample meta characteristics to the movie. The actors working on the fictional set of Asteroid City stay in character the entire time, utilizing the “method acting” technique that was popularized in the 1950’s with actors like Marlon Brando and directors like Elia Kazan. This was yet another reason Anderson wanted the film set during this time. The method actors of the 50’s found a different way of expressing reality, and according to Anderson, every performance that comes after this movement can’t help but exist in the context of it.
This film has an impossibly large cast of A-list actors, some of whom could star in their own movie but only show up for a single 5-minute scene here. That's evidence of the desire actors have to work with this filmmaker. He has a deep appreciation for and fascination of actors, and considers what they do to be the greatest art form. In many ways, he became a director just so he could be around actors, and witness firsthand how they bring words to life and manifest their characters into a physical form.
Numerous actors have worked with Anderson on multiple projects, and he has developed a sort of “troupe” of actors, as is often common in the theatrical world. Several of them return here, like Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Adrian Brody, Willem Dafoe, Bryan Cranston, and Edward Norton. Added to the mix are newcomers to the Anderson world, including Tom Hanks, Hong Chau, Margot Robbie, Steve Carrell, Matt Dillon, Liev Schreiber, and Maya Hawke. The enormous cast features four Oscar winners, and 10 more Oscar nominees. If there’s one major critique for this film, it’s many of these talented actors are underutilized and not given much to do in the movie.
One unique aspect of Wes Anderson’s filmmaking style is he has massive dinners with the entire cast and crew every night after filming has completed. This connects him to his own past, and reminds him of his days as a student in film school. He finds this is a great way to form a bond between the entire team working together on the common goal of making the movie. It creates a familial environment on set. Anderson thinks this comradery, specifically between the actors, makes its way into the performances in the final film. There's a believable fondness between the characters in his movies.
There are some great performances in Asteroid City, with Tom Hanks being a highlight; depicting an uncharacteristically gruff and grumpy character. The child actors give some of the most notable performances in the film. Newcomers Jake Ryan and Grace Edwards are phenomenal as the quirky teens slowly falling for each other, and they both have bright careers ahead of them. Three real-life sisters play the daughters of Jason Schwartzman’s character, and their dialogue hilariously bounces off one another in a way that only siblings can do. Their names are fitting for the film, being Andromeda, Pandora, and Cassiopeia. The stand-out performances in Asteroid City belong to the actors with the most screen time: Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman.
This movie’s impetus was Anderson wanted to write a role for his friend and longtime collaborator Jason Schwartzman that was unlike anything he had done before. In this film, Schwartzman plays a war photographer with a minimalist’s penchant for dialogue, sometimes not even separating his teeth when speaking. His personality is as clenched as his jaw, and his actions are often disconnected from his thoughts. It's indeed unlike any of the actor’s other performances, and offers a strange character that could only be created by the fusion of Anderson’s and Schwartzman’s personalities.
Scarlett Johansson continues to surprise, and expand her acting abilities, with this performance. She's the only person in the movie that's an actor playing an actor playing an actor. Her character in Asteroid City is a famous movie star whose daughter is attending the convention. She has a sharp wit and vacantly intent stare that seems to simultaneously judge and look through those it peers upon. Some of her best scenes are in conversation with Schwartzman’s, as each character looks out the window of their small cabins. The boxed-in framing shows how trapped they feel by their circumstances, and also exhibits how Wes Anderson views all of reality as a movie with square or rectangular framing.
There’s a reason actors return to work with Wes Anderson again and again. He provides a nurturing environment for actors to practice their craft in new and exciting ways. Maya Hawke said “the product and the process are aligned so beautifully” when describing the experience of working with Anderson. Bryan Cranston in particular seemed to be elated about his time on set. He describes himself and the other actors as jigsaw pieces to a puzzle that only Anderson can see.
Cranston says one particular scene in the film unlocked the overall message of the movie for him. During one behind-the-scenes interaction, an actor asks the director of the play what his character’s motivations are. The director doesn't know, but he says “just keep telling the story.” This could indeed be the mantra of this film: just keep creating and just keep living your life. Like life itself, this isn't a film that's meant to be “figured out” or understood. It's meant to disorient us and keep us on our toes. As in life, all we can do is continue on and move forward as beings connected to those that came before us and those that will come after us.
Several actors cited Anderson’s animatic process as one of the keys to his success. Having animated storyboards that map out a film isn't uncommon for big projects like this, but what is unusual is to have the director voice the characters himself. Anderson’s “cartoons” (as he calls them) feature him doing the voices for every character in the film. Since he's so particular about the way he wants the dialogue said in his movies, this process is incredibly helpful for the actors as they discover their characters. This allows the actors to immerse themselves into the story. Actor Jeffrey Wright says Anderson’s movies succeed because he’s already made them once in animated form before the cameras even start rolling. Unfortunately, Anderson says the public will never get to see his “cartoons.”
Like other Wes Anderson movies, the music plays an integral role in this film. Oscar-winning French composer Alexandre Desplat returns to work with Anderson for their sixth collaboration together. His score here is minimal, but whimsical and memorable. It has a recurring theme that prominently features a twinkling piano that begins to sound like a signal coming from another planet. Desplat brings the theme back multiple times, often adding layers and building variations on top of it.
The movie’s Music Supervisor, Randall Poster, has been working with Anderson for more than 25 years and once again he selects a perfect array of existing songs for the soundtrack. The songs aren't exactly “country” but have a folkloric western quality to them, and a somewhat campy nature featuring yodeling and thick layers of strings. Oddly enough, many of the tracks were recorded in England, and this comes back to the idea of the outsider’s view of western sensibilities. To emphasize this point, the fictional country band in the movie is made-up of non-Americans: two British, one French, one Spanish, and one Brazilian. Jarvis Cocker and Seu Jorge in particular are talented and successful musicians that have made major contributions to previous Anderson movies (Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Life Aquatic, respectively). Another fun easter egg is the use of Slim Whitman’s “Indian Love Call.” Fans of Tim Burton’s campy Sci-Fi movie Mars Attacks (1996) will immediately recognize this song as the one that helps to defeat the invading aliens.
Wes Anderson’s movies are incredible works of art because of his impeccable vision, but also because of his knack for choosing incredible collaborators. His films call attention to their own creative expertise. This isn't done in an egotistical manner, but instead to celebrate the achievements of everyone involved in the production. With his longtime cinematographer Robert Yoeman, Anderson beautifully shot this movie on 35mm film. Anderson puts care and attention into every detail of every shot in his movies, and he couldn’t do it without his production designer, Adam Stockhausen. They researched various films from the 1950’s for Asteroid City, taking direct details or just inspiration from movies like Ace in the Hole and Bad Day at Black Rock.
Asteroid City is Wes Anderson at his most Wes Anderson-y. It's a self-reflexive ode to curiosity, creativity, and carrying on in the face of trauma and adversity. It's a meta-commentary on the power and importance of storytelling. It’s a movie that embraces the mysterious and the unknown. It's dense and convoluted by design, but the power of its meticulous intentionality is impossible to deny. It’s what makes Anderson an artist unlike any other. No one else could do what he does, and Asteroid City is a shining example of his incomparability.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache School. His column appears weekly in The Recorder.